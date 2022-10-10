Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799699/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Space Situational Awareness (SSA) estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $541.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
- The Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$541.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$141.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)
Analytical Graphics, Inc.
Elecnor Deimos Group
etamax space GmbH
ExoAnalytic Solutions
GlobVision Inc.
GMV Innovating Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
NorthStar Earth & Space Inc.
SpaceNav
Vision Engineering Solutions, Inc.
Read the full report:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Worsening COVID-19 and Economic Scenario Affects Outlook for
SSA: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases per Million Vs GDP Growth for
2020
Drawback of Satellite Malfunction: Potential Revenue Loss in
US$ Billion (2020, 2025 & 2030)
With Defense Budgets Coming Under Intense Pressure, SSA Market
to Witness Challenging Times
Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001
through 2019
An Introduction to Space Situational Awareness (SSA): Watchful
Eye to Monitor & Observe Eventful Near-Earth Environment
Main Target Objects: Man-Made Debris
Select SSA Organizations & Programs
Increasingly Crowded Space Shines Cosmic Light on Space
Situational Awareness Market
SSA Emerges as Critical Component of Space Deterrence &
National Security Regime
Increasing Space Activity & Focus on National Security to Impel
Global Space Situational Awareness Market
Recent Market Activity
Rising Adoption of SSA Unlikely to Offer Incentives for Further
Development of Evasion Detection & Destruction Techniques
SSA Capabilities Present Hard Nut to Crack for Adversaries for
Strategic Use
Market Analysis by Offering
World Space Situational Awareness Market by Offering (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Services, and Software
Global Space Situational Awareness Services Market by Space
Surveillance & Tracking, Space Weather Services, and Near
Earth Object Detection Services
Market Analysis by Object: Increasing Space Congestion Makes
Fragmentation Debris Segment to Post Fastest Growth
World Space Situational Awareness Market by Object (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fragmentation
Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts, and Other Objects
End-Use Market Analysis
World Space Situational Awareness Market by End-Use (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Government &
Military, and Commercial
Regional Analysis - North America Commands Major Share
World Space Situational Awareness Market (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Space Situational Awareness Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest
of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
US Assigns Department of Commerce with Task of Civil Space
Situational Awareness
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Program: A Landmark
Initiative of European Space Agency
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Satellite Launches and Rising Space Activities Flare Up Demand
Increased Emphasis on Enhancing National Security
Rise in Partnership among Countries for SSA
Growing Menace of Space Debris Calls for Improved SSA Capabilities
Proliferation of Small Satellites Elevates Demand
Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Small Satellites:
A Comparative Analysis
Surging Demand for Space-Based Sensing Bodes Well
Global Satellite Services Market (2019): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Revenues by Service Type
Global Satellite Sector by Market Segment (2019): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Revenues by Segment
Blockchain Enabled Space Traffic Awareness
Evolving Role of LEO Satellite Services
Increasing Use of Space-based Infrastructure
Increasing Involvement of Private Players in the Global Space
Industry
Market Remains Buoyant over Scope of On-Orbit Servicing
Technology Advancements to Fuel Market Growth
Restraints and Challenges
Lack of Unified Standards
Issues in Micro-Sized Debris Detection
Technological Glitches
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fragmentation Debris by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Fragmentation Debris by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fragmentation Debris by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Functional Spacecrafts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Non-Functional Spacecrafts
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Functional
Spacecrafts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rocket Bodies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Rocket Bodies by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Rocket Bodies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Spacecrafts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Functional Spacecrafts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Functional Spacecrafts
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Objects by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Objects by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Objects by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Government & Military by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Military
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Space Situational Awareness
(SSA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space
Situational Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Services and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Space Situational Awareness
(SSA) by Offering - Services and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space
Situational Awareness (SSA) by Object - Fragmentation Debris,
Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts and Other Objects - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Space Situational Awareness
(SSA) by Object - Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional
Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts and Other
Objects Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Object - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket
Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts and Other Objects for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space
Situational Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Government & Military
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Space Situational Awareness
(SSA) by End-Use - Government & Military and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Government & Military and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Services and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Object - Fragmentation
Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts and Other Objects - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Object - Fragmentation Debris,
Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts and Other Objects Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Object - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket
Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts and Other Objects for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Government &
Military and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Government & Military and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Government & Military and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Space Situational Awareness
(SSA) by Offering - Services and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Object - Fragmentation
Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts and Other Objects - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Space Situational Awareness
(SSA) by Object - Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional
Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts and Other
Objects Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Object - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket
Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts and Other Objects for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Government &
Military and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Space Situational Awareness
(SSA) by End-Use - Government & Military and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Government & Military and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Space Situational Awareness
(SSA) by Offering - Services and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Object - Fragmentation
Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts and Other Objects - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Space Situational Awareness
(SSA) by Object - Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional
Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts and Other
Objects Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Object - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket
Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts and Other Objects for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Government &
Military and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Space Situational Awareness
(SSA) by End-Use - Government & Military and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Government & Military and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Services and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Object - Fragmentation
Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts and Other Objects - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Object - Fragmentation Debris,
Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts and Other Objects Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Object - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket
Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts and Other Objects for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Government &
Military and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Government & Military and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Government & Military and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Services and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Object - Fragmentation
Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts and Other Objects - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Object - Fragmentation Debris,
Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts and Other Objects Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Object - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket
Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts and Other Objects for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Government &
Military and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Government & Military and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Government & Military and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Services and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Object - Fragmentation
Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts and Other Objects - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Object - Fragmentation Debris,
Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts and Other Objects Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Object - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket
Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts and Other Objects for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Government &
Military and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Government & Military and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Government & Military and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Space Situational Awareness
(SSA) by Offering - Services and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Object - Fragmentation
Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts and Other Objects - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Object - Fragmentation Debris,
Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts and Other Objects Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Object - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket
Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts and Other Objects for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Government &
Military and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Government & Military and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Government & Military and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space
Situational Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Services and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Space Situational Awareness
(SSA) by Offering - Services and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space
Situational Awareness (SSA) by Object - Fragmentation Debris,
Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional
Spacecrafts and Other Objects - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Space Situational Awareness
(SSA) by Object - Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional
Spacecrafts, Rocket Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts and Other
Objects Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by Object - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fragmentation Debris, Non-Functional Spacecrafts, Rocket
Bodies, Functional Spacecrafts and Other Objects for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space
Situational Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Government & Military
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Space Situational Awareness
(SSA) by End-Use - Government & Military and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Space Situational
Awareness (SSA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Government & Military and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 115: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by Offering -
Services and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Read the full report:
