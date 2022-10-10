Biz2Credit to Host Oct. 13 Online Forum Examining the Future for Small Businesses with Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY)

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit will host an online panel featuring U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) entitled “Examining the Future for Small Businesses” on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 12 p.m. (EDT). The virtual forum will explore topics including:



“The Success of Government Programs in Helping Small Business,”

“Future Government Action in Support of Small Business,”

“Where is the Small Business Economy Headed,”

Biz2Credit’s annual Latino-Owned Business Study for 2022, and other topics.

“We are honored to have speakers such as Representatives Ritchie Torres and Andrew Garbarino of New York and look forward to gaining their insights on how best to help small businesses grow,” said Ramit Arora, Biz2Credit president and co-founder, who will moderate the discussion.

The Congressmen will be asked about their views on the Paycheck Protection Program from 2021, the success of SBA lending initiatives, future small business initiatives they are pushing for now, the current direction of the economy, and the best ways to support entrepreneurship in the future.

U.S. Rep Ritchie Torres, of New York’s 15th Congressional District in the Bronx, serves on the House Committees on Financial Services and Homeland Security. Serving his first term representing the people of New York, Representative Torres has focused his attention on alleviating poverty and providing fair access to opportunity for the residents in his and neighboring districts. Entrepreneurship in local communities of the Bronx is one of his top concerns as a representative.

U.S. Rep Andrew Garbarino, of New York’s 2nd Congressional District on Long Island, serves on the House Committee on Small Business and, like Congressman Torres, he is a member of the Committee on Homeland Security. He formerly served New York as an Assemblyman for four terms from 2012 until 2020. Now serving his first term in Congress, Rep. Garbarino was recently awarded the National Federation of Independent Businesses’ “Guardian of Small Business” Award in September 2022.

To register for the presentation, click here.

