Global Overhead Cables Market to Reach $85.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Overhead Cables estimated at US$60.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$85.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Low Voltage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$43 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium Voltage segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
- The Overhead Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- High Voltage Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR
- In the global High Voltage segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 209 Featured)
ABB Ltd.
Encore Wire Corp.
Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
General Cable Technologies Corp.
KEC International Ltd.
KEI Industries Ltd.
LS Cable & System Ltd.
Nexans SA
NKT AS
Prysmian Spa
Southwire Co. LLC
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Overhead Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing
Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were
Waiting For?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual
Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025
How the Energy Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s
the New Normal?
Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Beyond the Current Challenges, The Pandemic Will Fuel Our
Energy Transition
Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Power Transmission & Overhead Cables: Definition & Scope
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
While Year 2020 Will Remain an Anomaly, the World?s Energy
Needs Will Continue to Rise & the Onus Will be On Efficient
Transmission & Distribution
Supplying Cost-Effective, Reliable Electricity Will Always Be a
Priority for Utilities, Making Overhead Cables a Valuable
Investment: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh) for
Years 2025, 2030 & 2035
Overhead Transmission Lines Dominates the Power Distribution &
Transmission Market
The Rise of Smart Grids Brings Added Opportunities for
Expanding Overhead Power Transmission Lines
Global Smart Grid Market Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2023 & 2024
Migration to HVDC Transmission Technology as the Future of
Energy Distribution to Spur Demand for HVDC Overhead Cables
The Growing Global Opportunity in HVDC Transmission to Echo
downstream Into the Overhead Cables Market: Global HVDC
Transmission Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 and
2024
Growing Trend Towards Railway Electrification to Spur New
Growth Opportunities in the Market
% of Rail Network Electrified in Europe by Country for the Year
2020
Huge Untapped Opportunity for Rail Electrification Brings Out
India as a Lucrative Revenue Pocket for Overhead Cables in
Asia-Pacific: Annual Railway Route Electrification in India
(In Kilometers)
Aging Energy Infrastructure Including Transmission Lines Drives
Opportunities for Overhead Cable Replacements
Spending Gaps & Deficits Highlights the Urgency of Upgrades &
Modernization: Cumulative Global Infrastructure Spending Gap
2018-2040 (In US$ Billion)
Aging Infrastructure Urges the Importance of Upgrades:
Breakdown of Average Age of Utilities by Type, their Current
Value and Cost of Replacement (In US$ Billion) for the Year
2020, Taking the U.S as a Case in Point
Innovations in Overhead Power Cables: A Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Low Voltage by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medium Voltage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Medium Voltage by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium Voltage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Voltage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for High Voltage by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for High Voltage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Utility by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Utility by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Overhead Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
10 Active Players in United States
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High
Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Overhead Cables by Type - Low
Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Voltage, Medium
Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Application - Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
10 Active Players in Canada
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High
Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Overhead Cables by Type -
Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Voltage,
Medium Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Application - Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Overhead Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
11 Active Players in Japan
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High
Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Overhead Cables by Type -
Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Voltage, Medium
Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Application - Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Overhead Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
12 Active Players in China
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High
Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Overhead Cables by Type -
Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Voltage, Medium
Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Application - Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Overhead Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High
Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Overhead Cables by Type -
Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Voltage,
Medium Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Application - Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Overhead Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
11 Active Players in France
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High
Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Overhead Cables by Type -
Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Voltage,
Medium Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Application - Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Overhead Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
10 Active Players in Germany
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High
Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Overhead Cables by Type -
Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Voltage,
Medium Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Application - Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
11 Active Players in Italy
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High
Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Overhead Cables by Type -
Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Voltage, Medium
Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Application - Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Overhead Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
10 Active Players in United Kingdom
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High
Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Overhead Cables by Type - Low
Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Voltage, Medium
Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Overhead Cables by Application -
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
10 Active Players in Spain
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High
Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Overhead Cables by Type -
Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Voltage, Medium
Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Application - Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
10 Active Players in Russia
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High
Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Overhead Cables by Type -
Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Voltage,
Medium Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Application - Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
10 Active Players in Rest of Europe
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and
High Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Overhead
Cables by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low
Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Application - Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Overhead
Cables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Overhead Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and
High Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Voltage,
Medium Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Application - Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Overhead Cables by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Overhead Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
10 Active Players in Australia
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High
Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Voltage,
Medium Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Application - Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Overhead Cables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
12 Active Players in India
Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Type - Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High
Voltage - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: India Historic Review for Overhead Cables by Type -
Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low Voltage,
Medium Voltage and High Voltage for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 118: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Overhead Cables by Application - Residential, Utility,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: India Historic Review for Overhead Cables by
Application - Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Overhead Cables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Utility, Commercial and Industrial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
11 Active Players in South Korea
