Global Overhead Cables Market to Reach $85.7 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Overhead Cables estimated at US$60.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$85.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Low Voltage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$43 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium Voltage segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

- The Overhead Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.3 Billion by the year 2027.

- High Voltage Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR

- In the global High Voltage segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 209 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Encore Wire Corp.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

General Cable Technologies Corp.

KEC International Ltd.

KEI Industries Ltd.

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Nexans SA

NKT AS

Prysmian Spa

Southwire Co. LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Overhead Cables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing

Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were

Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual

Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025

How the Energy Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s

the New Normal?

Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Beyond the Current Challenges, The Pandemic Will Fuel Our

Energy Transition

Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Power Transmission & Overhead Cables: Definition & Scope

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

While Year 2020 Will Remain an Anomaly, the World?s Energy

Needs Will Continue to Rise & the Onus Will be On Efficient

Transmission & Distribution

Supplying Cost-Effective, Reliable Electricity Will Always Be a

Priority for Utilities, Making Overhead Cables a Valuable

Investment: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh) for

Years 2025, 2030 & 2035

Overhead Transmission Lines Dominates the Power Distribution &

Transmission Market

The Rise of Smart Grids Brings Added Opportunities for

Expanding Overhead Power Transmission Lines

Global Smart Grid Market Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years

2021, 2023 & 2024

Migration to HVDC Transmission Technology as the Future of

Energy Distribution to Spur Demand for HVDC Overhead Cables

The Growing Global Opportunity in HVDC Transmission to Echo

downstream Into the Overhead Cables Market: Global HVDC

Transmission Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 and

2024

Growing Trend Towards Railway Electrification to Spur New

Growth Opportunities in the Market

% of Rail Network Electrified in Europe by Country for the Year

2020

Huge Untapped Opportunity for Rail Electrification Brings Out

India as a Lucrative Revenue Pocket for Overhead Cables in

Asia-Pacific: Annual Railway Route Electrification in India

(In Kilometers)

Aging Energy Infrastructure Including Transmission Lines Drives

Opportunities for Overhead Cable Replacements

Spending Gaps & Deficits Highlights the Urgency of Upgrades &

Modernization: Cumulative Global Infrastructure Spending Gap

2018-2040 (In US$ Billion)

Aging Infrastructure Urges the Importance of Upgrades:

Breakdown of Average Age of Utilities by Type, their Current

Value and Cost of Replacement (In US$ Billion) for the Year

2020, Taking the U.S as a Case in Point

Innovations in Overhead Power Cables: A Review



