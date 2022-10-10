Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

Paris, FRANCE

October 10th, 2022

Vantiva: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers

Vantiva Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
DateNumber of Outstanding SharesNumber of Voting Rights
September 30, 2022

 		355,343,245

 		Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 355,343,245
Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 355,343,245

(1)    Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2)    Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

About Vantiva

www.vantiva.com – Follow us: @Vantiva www.linkedin.com/company/vantiva/

Vantiva shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (VANTI) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

