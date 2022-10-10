Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market to Reach $364.3 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899355/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market to Reach $364.3 Million by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells estimated at US$158.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$364.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electrodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.3% CAGR and reach US$182.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Membranes segment is readjusted to a revised 12.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR
- The Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$51.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.Balance of Stack Segment to Record 7.9% CAGR
- In the global Balance of Stack segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$23 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$38.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)
Antig Technology Co. Ltd.
Blue World Technologies ApS
Fujikura Ltd.
MeOH Power, Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Roland Gumpert
SFC Energy AG
Toshiba Corporation
Viaspace Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899355/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Continued Interest & Investments in Fuel Cell Science Provides
the Foundation for the Growth of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
EXHIBIT 1: Heady Pace of Growth for Fuel Cell Technologies Sets
the Tone for Growth of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells: Global
Market for Fuel Cells (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here?s What?s Happening.
Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know
After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh
Waves of Infections Across the Globe
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.
But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
March 2022
At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of
Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &
Technology Sharing Continue to Remain
EXHIBIT 3: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 4: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a
Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the
Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March
2022
The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination
Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the
Unvaccinated
EXHIBIT 5: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards
COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %
Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022
The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be
Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,
Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as
Compared to 2021
EXHIBIT 6: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New
Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for
2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,
Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
EXHIBIT 7: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term
Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven
Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries
Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019
Through 2023
New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Triggered by Russia-
Ukraine War to Threaten Economic Recovery
Competition
EXHIBIT 8: Direct Methanol Fuel Cells - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
22 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells: Definition, Overview, Importance &
Benefits
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With World Climate Conditions in Dire Straits, the Accelerated
Clean Energy Transition Opens Attractive Growth Avenues for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFCs)
The World at the Crossroads of Climate Change
EXHIBIT 9: As Global Air Becomes Toxic, The World is Still
Waiting for Breakthroughs in Clean Energy Technologies: Global
CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940,
1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 & 2021
Against this Backdrop, Clean Energy Technologies Get a Boost
EXHIBIT 10: DMFCs is Poised to Give Fillip to the Robustly
Growing & On-Track Clean Energy Agenda: Global Investments in
Clean Energy Transition (In US$ Billion) for Years 2016
Through 2022
Powering the Future of Clean Energy is Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells. Here?s How
Rise of the Methanol Economy & Increased Production of Methanol
as Liquid Fuel Alternative to Conventional Fossil Fuels to
Support Growth of the DMFCs
From Methanol Fuel Cell Vehicles to EV Range Extender, DMFCs to
Help the Transition to Zero Emission Transportation
Reshaping Global Military Spending in the Midst of the Russia-
Ukraine War to Benefit Military Applications of DMFCs in the
Medium to Long-Term
EXHIBIT 11: Robust Defense Spending Opens New Opportunities for
Increased Use of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells in Military
Applications: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2019, 2020 and 2021
Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Emerges as the Preferred Choice for
Portable Devices
DMFC Emerge as a Suitable Alternative to Traditional Battery
Systems in Material Handling Applications
Technology Innovations & Advancements Remain Crucial for
Sustained Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrodes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Electrodes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Membranes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Membranes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Balance of Stack by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Balance of Stack by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Balance of System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Balance of System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stationary by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Stationary by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Market Analytics
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Direct
Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes, Membranes,
Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Direct
Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable, Stationary and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,
Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,
Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,
Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,
Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,
Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 31: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,
Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 33: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,
Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,
Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 39: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,
Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,
Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,
Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,
Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,
Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,
Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel
Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Direct
Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes, Membranes,
Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Direct
Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable, Stationary and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,
Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol
Fuel Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of
System for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 57: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,
Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol
Fuel Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,
Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol
Fuel Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of
System for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,
Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol
Fuel Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,
Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol
Fuel Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of
System for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,
Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol
Fuel Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 22
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899355/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market to Reach $364.3 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899355/?utm_source=GNW