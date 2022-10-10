Global Vein Illumination Technologies Market to Reach $592.8 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vein Illumination Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896477/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Vein Illumination Technologies Market to Reach $592.8 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vein Illumination Technologies estimated at US$104.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$592.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Transillumination, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.7% CAGR and reach US$243.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Infrared segment is readjusted to a revised 31.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34% CAGR

- The Vein Illumination Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.4% and 24.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.8% CAGR.Ultrasound Segment to Record 25.5% CAGR

- In the global Ultrasound segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 25.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$74.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)

AccuVein Inc

BLZ Technology (Wuhan) Co., Ltd

Braun Medical Inc

Christie Medical Holdings, Inc

Sharn Anesthesia

TransLite LLC

Venoscope, LLC

Vivolight

ZD Medical Inc





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Burden Fuels Adoption of Vein Finders to Save on

Precious Time & Improve Patient Care

Vein Illuminators Market Remains Offset by Postponement of

Elective and Non-essential Surgeries, and a Decline in Blood

Donations

Vein Illumination Technologies to Witness Rapid Growth Post

COVID-19

Vein Illumination Technologies - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

By Application, Intravenous Access Holds a Major Share

Technology Landscape

Transillumination Technology Leads the Vein Illlumination Market

Near Infrared Technology to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Ultrasound Vein Illumination Technology: Also a Significant Market

The US Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest

Growth

Competition

Select Popular Vein Finders Used by Medical Professionals to

Find Veins Easily & Quickly

AccuVein

AccuVein AV400

VeinViewer Vision2

CMS Vein Finders

Veinlite

VeinSight Vein Finders

VPism

VeinViewer

VeinSight & AccuVein: Most Popular Vein Illuminators Globally



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vein Finders Present Effective Solution for Medical Staff to

Master Phlebotomy

Sclerotherapy Using Vein Illumination for Treatment of Varicose

and Spider Veins

Game-Changing Vein Illumination Devices Help Injectors

Precisely Avoid Veins during Aesthetic Procedures

Aging Population Propels the Demand for Vein Illumination

Technologies

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2016 & 2018

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for Vein

Illuminators

Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018

Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018

High Incidence of Preterm Births to Propel the Demand for Vein

Illuminators

Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide

Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Vein Illumination

Technologies

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Demand



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

