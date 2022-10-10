Global E-cigarettes Market to Reach $24.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-cigarettes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895977/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal E-cigarettes Market to Reach $24.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for E-cigarettes estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Modular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rechargeable segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR

- The E-cigarettes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.Disposable Segment to Record 8.1% CAGR

- In the global Disposable segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)

British American Tobacco plc

Eleaf Group

FIN Branding Group, LLC

Generation V

Imperial Brands plc

Innokin Technology Co., Ltd

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Juul Labs, Inc.

MadVapes LLC

Mig Vapor LLC

Mojo Tech

NicQuid LLC

NJOY, LLC

Philip Morris International Inc.

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Corporation Ltd.

Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co., Ltd.

Smoker Friendly International LLC

Vapor4Life, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895977/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Vaping Market to Regain Strength once the COVID-19 Smoke Gets

Cleared

E Cigarette: An Introduction

E-Cigarette Market Poised for Growth

Regional Outlook: Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions

at the Forefront of Future Growth

World E-Cigarettes Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global E-Cigarettes Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

Volume CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Rest of

World, Japan, Europe, and Canada

Competitive Scenario: Tobacco Giants Foray into Bustling E-

cigarettes Market

Recognized Brands Serving Global E-Cigarette Market

Recent Market Activity

E-cigarettes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vaping Continues to Enjoy Increasing Popularity and Gains Globally

Negative Effects of Tobacco: Strong Driver

Role of Smoking in Respiratory Disorders Drives Growth

Young Adults: Primary Consumers

E-Cigarette Brands Bet Heavily on Aggressive Marketing

Strategies to Advertise Products and Target Young People

Exposure of Youth to Ads

Use of E-Cigarettes by % of Adults for Male, Female and All

Adults (2019)

Use of E-Cigarettes by % of Adults by Age Group (2019)

Use of Tobacco and E-Cigarettes by % of Students (2019)

Illegal Marketing and Distribution of Flavored Products Prompt

US FDA to Ban Several E-Cigarette Brands

Automatic E-Cigarettes: Dominates the Market

Improved Access to Distribution Channels

Product Innovations: Key to Future Growth

Government Mechanisms for Curbing Cigarettes Consumption

Health Implications of Vaping Put E-Cigarette Brands under

Scrutiny

Heated Tobacco Device Cause Damage to Lung Cells

Global Regulatory Scenario for ENDS With Nicotine and Without

Nicotine: Percentage Breakdown of Countries Regulating ENDS as

Consumer Products, Therapeutic Products, Tobacco Products,

and Others; and Countries Where ENDS is Not Regulated

E-cigarettes Brought under Regulatory Scanner

E-Cigarettes: Regulatory Regime with Friendly and Unfriendly

Legislations

United States

Canada

European Union

Asia-Pacific

Other Regions



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Modular by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Modular by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rechargeable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Rechargeable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Rechargeable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Disposable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vape

Mod by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Vape Mod by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Vape Mod by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atomizer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Atomizer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Atomizer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for E-liquid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for E-liquid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartomizer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Cartomizer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Cartomizer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Regulations Impacting Market Growth

US Tobacco Product Sales in Convenience Stores by Type of

Product (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cigarettes, Cigars, E-Cigarettes, Smokeless Tobacco, and

Others & Accessories

Demographic Trends Related to Use of E-Cigarettes in the US

E-Cigarette Usage Preference (in %) Among US High School

Students (2016 vs, 2019)

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product Type -

Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and

Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod, Atomizer,

E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and

Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and

Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and

Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

The Tobacco Products Directive

EU TPD Directive to Control Marketing of Tobacco Products and

E-cigs, Bans Flavored Cigarettes

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and

Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and

Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and

Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

High Cigarette Prices Catalyze Consumer Migration to Alternatives

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and

Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Rising Prevalence of Underage Vaping Paves Way for App-

Controlled E-Cigarettes

Ireland: Regulation to Curb Tobacco Sales

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product Type -

Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and

Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod, Atomizer,

E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and

Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and

Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid

and Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape

Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

India: Citing Addiction Risk, Indian Government Looks Ahead to

Ban E-Cigarettes

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid

and Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for E-cigarettes by Geographic Region - Australia, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for E-cigarettes by

Geographic Region - Australia, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for

Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and

Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid

and Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer,

E-liquid and Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for

E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and

Cartomizer Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for

E-cigarettes by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 127: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895977/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________