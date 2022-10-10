Enzo Biochem to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update on Friday, October 14th

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for October 14, 2022, 8:30 am ET

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, announced today that it will report fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, October 14, 2022, premarket. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Please see additional details below:

Friday, October 14th @ 8:30 am ET

Domestic: 877-407-0792

International: 201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13733235

Webcast: Registration Link -- Click Here

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

For more information, please visit Enzo.com or follow Enzo Biochem on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.



Contact:

For Enzo Biochem, Inc.

David Bench, CFO

212-583-0100

dbench@enzo.com

Investors:

Chris Calabrese

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-680-5608

ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

Lynn Granito

Berry & Company Public Relations

212-253-8881

lgranito@berrypr.com