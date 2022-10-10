Global Supercomputers Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supercomputers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900382/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Supercomputers estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Government, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.7% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Academic & Scientific Research segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR

- The Supercomputers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR.Commercial Segment to Record 19.5% CAGR

- In the global Commercial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Supercomputers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Supercomputers at the Forefront in Fight against Coronavirus

COVID-19 HPC Consortium to Provide Easy Access to High Level

Computing for Accelerated Discovery of Potential COVID-19

Treatments

An Introduction to Supercomputers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Cloud Technology and Processing Power: Key to Higher Uptake of

Supercomputers

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides a Shot in the Arm for Long Term

Accelerated Growth

Supercomputer Market Share Scenario Worldwide by Application

Area (in %): 2021E

Analysis by End-Use: Government Entities and Research

Institutions Account for Largest Share

World Supercomputers Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Government, Academic &

Scientific Research, and Commercial

Regional Analysis

World Supercomputers Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Supercomputers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR

(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Supercomputer Performance Market Share Scenario Worldwide by

Country (in %): 2021E

Competitive Scenario

Supercomputer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide by

System Share (in %): 2021E

Supercomputer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide by

Performance Share (in %): 2021E

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Quantum Computing Bodes Well

World Quantum Computing Market Revenues (in %) by End-Use: 2020 &

2027

World Quantum Computing Market Revenues (in %) by Application:

2020 & 2027

Supercomputers Enhance Edge Computing

Energy Savings (in %) with Edge Computing by Sector (per annum)

Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2024, and 2026

With Millions Working From Home, This Newly-Distributed

Workforce Will Accelerate Adoption of Edge Computing: WFM

Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Supercomputers Enable Parallel Computing

A Note on Beowulf Clustering

Accelerator Demand On the Rise

Interest in HPC2 Grows

Supercomputers: Capable of Matching Human Brain

Growing Market for HPC

Evolving Role of Tape Technology in HPC

Key Trends in the HPC Domain

Supercomputers Hold Technology Edge

Petascale Computing: An Overview

Exascale Computing Trends

Supercomputers Set to Augment AI

Global Healthcare AI Market - Percentage Breakdown by

Application for 2020

Automotive AI Market By Segment: 2020

Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI Application in

Marketing

Energy Efficient Supercomputing

Rising Activity in Supercomputers Market

Cornell University Researchers Study Use of Supercomputers for

Wind Power

New Framework to Simplify Supercomputer Diagnostics

Supercomputers in Drug Discovery



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 54

