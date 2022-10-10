Global Supercomputers Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supercomputers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900382/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Supercomputers Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Supercomputers estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Government, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.7% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Academic & Scientific Research segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR
- The Supercomputers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR.Commercial Segment to Record 19.5% CAGR
- In the global Commercial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured)
Atos SE
Dell Inc.
Fujitsu Limited
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
IBM Corporation
Inspur Group
Lenovo Group Limited
NEC Corporation
NVIDIA Corporation
Penguin Computing
Sugon Information Industry Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900382/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Supercomputers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Supercomputers at the Forefront in Fight against Coronavirus
COVID-19 HPC Consortium to Provide Easy Access to High Level
Computing for Accelerated Discovery of Potential COVID-19
Treatments
An Introduction to Supercomputers
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Cloud Technology and Processing Power: Key to Higher Uptake of
Supercomputers
COVID-19 Pandemic Provides a Shot in the Arm for Long Term
Accelerated Growth
Supercomputer Market Share Scenario Worldwide by Application
Area (in %): 2021E
Analysis by End-Use: Government Entities and Research
Institutions Account for Largest Share
World Supercomputers Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Government, Academic &
Scientific Research, and Commercial
Regional Analysis
World Supercomputers Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
World Supercomputers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR
(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Supercomputer Performance Market Share Scenario Worldwide by
Country (in %): 2021E
Competitive Scenario
Supercomputer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide by
System Share (in %): 2021E
Supercomputer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide by
Performance Share (in %): 2021E
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Quantum Computing Bodes Well
World Quantum Computing Market Revenues (in %) by End-Use: 2020 &
2027
World Quantum Computing Market Revenues (in %) by Application:
2020 & 2027
Supercomputers Enhance Edge Computing
Energy Savings (in %) with Edge Computing by Sector (per annum)
Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2024, and 2026
With Millions Working From Home, This Newly-Distributed
Workforce Will Accelerate Adoption of Edge Computing: WFM
Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
Supercomputers Enable Parallel Computing
A Note on Beowulf Clustering
Accelerator Demand On the Rise
Interest in HPC2 Grows
Supercomputers: Capable of Matching Human Brain
Growing Market for HPC
Evolving Role of Tape Technology in HPC
Key Trends in the HPC Domain
Supercomputers Hold Technology Edge
Petascale Computing: An Overview
Exascale Computing Trends
Supercomputers Set to Augment AI
Global Healthcare AI Market - Percentage Breakdown by
Application for 2020
Automotive AI Market By Segment: 2020
Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI Application in
Marketing
Energy Efficient Supercomputing
Rising Activity in Supercomputers Market
Cornell University Researchers Study Use of Supercomputers for
Wind Power
New Framework to Simplify Supercomputer Diagnostics
Supercomputers in Drug Discovery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supercomputers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Supercomputers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic & Scientific Research by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Academic & Scientific
Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Academic & Scientific
Research by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Supercomputers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific
Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: USA Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -
Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government, Academic &
Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific
Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -
Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Supercomputers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 19: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific
Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -
Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Supercomputers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific
Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: China Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -
Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: China 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Supercomputers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supercomputers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Russia, Netherlands and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Supercomputers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia,
Netherlands and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia, Netherlands and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific
Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -
Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Supercomputers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 31: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific
Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: France Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -
Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: France 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Supercomputers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific
Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -
Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific
Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -
Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Supercomputers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 40: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific
Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -
Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government, Academic &
Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific
Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Supercomputers by End-Use -
Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
NETHERLANDS
Table 46: Netherlands Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic &
Scientific Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: Netherlands Historic Review for Supercomputers by
End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Netherlands 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic &
Scientific Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Supercomputers by
End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Supercomputers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic &
Scientific Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Supercomputers by
End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Supercomputers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic &
Scientific Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: Latin America Historic Review for Supercomputers by
End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Supercomputers by End-Use - Government, Academic &
Scientific Research and Commercial - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Supercomputers by
End-Use - Government, Academic & Scientific Research and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for Supercomputers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government, Academic & Scientific Research and Commercial for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 54
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900382/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Supercomputers Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supercomputers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900382/?utm_source=GNW