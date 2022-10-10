Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred from October 3 to October 7, 2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from October 3 to October 7, 2022
Saint-Cloud, October 10, 2022
Transactions occurred under the share buyback program approved by the shareholders’ general meeting of May 19, 2022.
Aggregated presentation:
|Issuer name
|Issuer code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total Volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)*
|Platform (MIC Code)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|10/06/2022
|FR0012435121
|5,000
|11.03
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|10/07/2022
|FR0012435121
|14,000
|10.94
|XPAR
|* Rounded to two decimal places
|Total
|19,000
|10.96
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations carried out on October 6 and 7, 2022 is to ensure the allocation of free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2022 international employee shareholding plan.
Detailed presentation:
|Issuer name
|Issuer code
|Name of intermediary
|Intermediary Code
|Transaction date/time (CET)
|ISIN Code
|Price
|Currency
|Volume
|Platform
|Transaction reference number
|Purpose of the buyback
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/10/2022 15:58:50
|FR0012435121
|11.07
|EUR
|730
|XPAR
|00323201806EXPA1
| Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/10/2022 16:11:15
|FR0012435121
|11.05
|EUR
|769
|XPAR
|00323207356EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/10/2022 16:29:13
|FR0012435121
|11.04
|EUR
|704
|XPAR
|00323212826EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/10/2022 16:34:39
|FR0012435121
|11.01
|EUR
|115
|XPAR
|00323214545EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/10/2022 16:34:39
|FR0012435121
|11.01
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00323214546EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/10/2022 16:34:39
|FR0012435121
|11.01
|EUR
|17
|XPAR
|00323214547EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/10/2022 16:54:12
|FR0012435121
|11.03
|EUR
|680
|XPAR
|00323221165EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/10/2022 16:59:59
|FR0012435121
|11.01
|EUR
|448
|XPAR
|00323223470EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/10/2022 16:59:59
|FR0012435121
|11.01
|EUR
|137
|XPAR
|00323223471EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/10/2022 17:12:32
|FR0012435121
|11.02
|EUR
|3
|XPAR
|00323228919EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/10/2022 17:12:32
|FR0012435121
|11.02
|EUR
|168
|XPAR
|00323228920EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/10/2022 17:12:52
|FR0012435121
|11.02
|EUR
|254
|XPAR
|00323229065EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/10/2022 17:12:52
|FR0012435121
|11.02
|EUR
|103
|XPAR
|00323229066EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/10/2022 17:12:52
|FR0012435121
|11.02
|EUR
|472
|XPAR
|00323229068EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 09:00:47
|FR0012435121
|10.99
|EUR
|547
|XPAR
|00323244049EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 09:19:48
|FR0012435121
|11.08
|EUR
|472
|XPAR
|00323247683EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 09:23:11
|FR0012435121
|11.07
|EUR
|530
|XPAR
|00323248252EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 09:43:57
|FR0012435121
|11.02
|EUR
|704
|XPAR
|00323250994EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 10:02:45
|FR0012435121
|11.00
|EUR
|97
|XPAR
|00323253273EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 10:02:45
|FR0012435121
|11.00
|EUR
|527
|XPAR
|00323253279EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 10:27:13
|FR0012435121
|11.06
|EUR
|652
|XPAR
|00323256506EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 11:03:04
|FR0012435121
|11.06
|EUR
|602
|XPAR
|00323261852EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 11:03:04
|FR0012435121
|11.06
|EUR
|141
|XPAR
|00323261853EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 11:25:29
|FR0012435121
|11.02
|EUR
|471
|XPAR
|00323265095EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 11:41:15
|FR0012435121
|10.99
|EUR
|616
|XPAR
|00323266866EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 12:13:16
|FR0012435121
|10.99
|EUR
|569
|XPAR
|00323271056EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 12:43:23
|FR0012435121
|10.97
|EUR
|285
|XPAR
|00323274761EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 12:51:49
|FR0012435121
|10.96
|EUR
|710
|XPAR
|00323275637EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 13:35:05
|FR0012435121
|10.96
|EUR
|250
|XPAR
|00323280479EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 13:35:05
|FR0012435121
|10.96
|EUR
|6
|XPAR
|00323280480EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 13:35:05
|FR0012435121
|10.96
|EUR
|163
|XPAR
|00323280481EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 13:35:05
|FR0012435121
|10.96
|EUR
|116
|XPAR
|00323280482EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 14:12:27
|FR0012435121
|10.93
|EUR
|474
|XPAR
|00323285102EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 14:35:59
|FR0012435121
|10.94
|EUR
|355
|XPAR
|00323290713EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 14:35:59
|FR0012435121
|10.94
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00323290714EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 14:35:59
|FR0012435121
|10.94
|EUR
|21
|XPAR
|00323290715EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 14:45:08
|FR0012435121
|10.87
|EUR
|73
|XPAR
|00323292606EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 14:45:08
|FR0012435121
|10.87
|EUR
|684
|XPAR
|00323292607EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 15:02:31
|FR0012435121
|10.84
|EUR
|269
|XPAR
|00323296539EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 15:02:31
|FR0012435121
|10.84
|EUR
|424
|XPAR
|00323296540EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 15:25:31
|FR0012435121
|10.84
|EUR
|399
|XPAR
|00323300957EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 15:25:31
|FR0012435121
|10.84
|EUR
|225
|XPAR
|00323300958EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 15:42:22
|FR0012435121
|10.82
|EUR
|655
|XPAR
|00323307551EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 16:01:51
|FR0012435121
|10.77
|EUR
|651
|XPAR
|00323316050EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 16:01:51
|FR0012435121
|10.77
|EUR
|6
|XPAR
|00323316052EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 16:29:07
|FR0012435121
|10.84
|EUR
|534
|XPAR
|00323326035EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 16:36:59
|FR0012435121
|10.82
|EUR
|474
|XPAR
|00323328326EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 16:37:11
|FR0012435121
|10.82
|EUR
|192
|XPAR
|00323328400EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 16:58:20
|FR0012435121
|10.84
|EUR
|353
|XPAR
|00323335444EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 17:16:34
|FR0012435121
|10.85
|EUR
|236
|XPAR
|00323342022EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|07/10/2022 17:16:34
|FR0012435121
|10.85
|EUR
|117
|XPAR
|00323342023EXPA1
|Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
Contact
Nicolas Buron - Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
