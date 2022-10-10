Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred from October 3 to October 7, 2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from October 3 to October 7, 2022

Saint-Cloud, October 10, 2022

Transactions occurred under the share buyback program approved by the shareholders’ general meeting of May 19, 2022.

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)*Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY49210/06/2022FR00124351215,00011.03XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY49210/07/2022FR001243512114,00010.94XPAR
* Rounded to two decimal places

 		 Total19,00010.96 

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations carried out on October 6 and 7, 2022 is to ensure the allocation of free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2022 international employee shareholding plan.

Detailed presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer codeName of intermediaryIntermediary Code Transaction date/time (CET)ISIN CodePriceCurrencyVolumePlatformTransaction reference numberPurpose of the buyback
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2706/10/2022 15:58:50FR001243512111.07EUR730XPAR00323201806EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

 
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2706/10/2022 16:11:15FR001243512111.05EUR769XPAR00323207356EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2706/10/2022 16:29:13FR001243512111.04EUR704XPAR00323212826EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2706/10/2022 16:34:39FR001243512111.01EUR115XPAR00323214545EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2706/10/2022 16:34:39FR001243512111.01EUR400XPAR00323214546EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2706/10/2022 16:34:39FR001243512111.01EUR17XPAR00323214547EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2706/10/2022 16:54:12FR001243512111.03EUR680XPAR00323221165EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2706/10/2022 16:59:59FR001243512111.01EUR448XPAR00323223470EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2706/10/2022 16:59:59FR001243512111.01EUR137XPAR00323223471EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2706/10/2022 17:12:32FR001243512111.02EUR3XPAR00323228919EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2706/10/2022 17:12:32FR001243512111.02EUR168XPAR00323228920EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2706/10/2022 17:12:52FR001243512111.02EUR254XPAR00323229065EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2706/10/2022 17:12:52FR001243512111.02EUR103XPAR00323229066EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2706/10/2022 17:12:52FR001243512111.02EUR472XPAR00323229068EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 09:00:47FR001243512110.99EUR547XPAR00323244049EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 09:19:48FR001243512111.08EUR472XPAR00323247683EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 09:23:11FR001243512111.07EUR530XPAR00323248252EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 09:43:57FR001243512111.02EUR704XPAR00323250994EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 10:02:45FR001243512111.00EUR97XPAR00323253273EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 10:02:45FR001243512111.00EUR527XPAR00323253279EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 10:27:13FR001243512111.06EUR652XPAR00323256506EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 11:03:04FR001243512111.06EUR602XPAR00323261852EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 11:03:04FR001243512111.06EUR141XPAR00323261853EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 11:25:29FR001243512111.02EUR471XPAR00323265095EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 11:41:15FR001243512110.99EUR616XPAR00323266866EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 12:13:16FR001243512110.99EUR569XPAR00323271056EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 12:43:23FR001243512110.97EUR285XPAR00323274761EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 12:51:49FR001243512110.96EUR710XPAR00323275637EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 13:35:05FR001243512110.96EUR250XPAR00323280479EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 13:35:05FR001243512110.96EUR6XPAR00323280480EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 13:35:05FR001243512110.96EUR163XPAR00323280481EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 13:35:05FR001243512110.96EUR116XPAR00323280482EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 14:12:27FR001243512110.93EUR474XPAR00323285102EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 14:35:59FR001243512110.94EUR355XPAR00323290713EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 14:35:59FR001243512110.94EUR400XPAR00323290714EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 14:35:59FR001243512110.94EUR21XPAR00323290715EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 14:45:08FR001243512110.87EUR73XPAR00323292606EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 14:45:08FR001243512110.87EUR684XPAR00323292607EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 15:02:31FR001243512110.84EUR269XPAR00323296539EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 15:02:31FR001243512110.84EUR424XPAR00323296540EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 15:25:31FR001243512110.84EUR399XPAR00323300957EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 15:25:31FR001243512110.84EUR225XPAR00323300958EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 15:42:22FR001243512110.82EUR655XPAR00323307551EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 16:01:51FR001243512110.77EUR651XPAR00323316050EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 16:01:51FR001243512110.77EUR6XPAR00323316052EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 16:29:07FR001243512110.84EUR534XPAR00323326035EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 16:36:59FR001243512110.82EUR474XPAR00323328326EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 16:37:11FR001243512110.82EUR192XPAR00323328400EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 16:58:20FR001243512110.84EUR353XPAR00323335444EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 17:16:34FR001243512110.85EUR236XPAR00323342022EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)
ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2707/10/2022 17:16:34FR001243512110.85EUR117XPAR00323342023EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

Contact

Nicolas Buron - Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

