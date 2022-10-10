Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred from October 3 to October 7, 2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from October 3 to October 7, 2022

Saint-Cloud, October 10, 2022

Transactions occurred under the share buyback program approved by the shareholders’ general meeting of May 19, 2022.

Aggregated presentation:

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations carried out on October 6 and 7, 2022 is to ensure the allocation of free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2022 international employee shareholding plan.

Detailed presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code Name of intermediary Intermediary Code Transaction date/time (CET) ISIN Code Price Currency Volume Platform Transaction reference number Purpose of the buyback

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 06/10/2022 15:58:50 FR0012435121 11.07 EUR 730 XPAR 00323201806EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)





ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 06/10/2022 16:11:15 FR0012435121 11.05 EUR 769 XPAR 00323207356EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 06/10/2022 16:29:13 FR0012435121 11.04 EUR 704 XPAR 00323212826EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 06/10/2022 16:34:39 FR0012435121 11.01 EUR 115 XPAR 00323214545EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 06/10/2022 16:34:39 FR0012435121 11.01 EUR 400 XPAR 00323214546EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 06/10/2022 16:34:39 FR0012435121 11.01 EUR 17 XPAR 00323214547EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 06/10/2022 16:54:12 FR0012435121 11.03 EUR 680 XPAR 00323221165EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 06/10/2022 16:59:59 FR0012435121 11.01 EUR 448 XPAR 00323223470EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 06/10/2022 16:59:59 FR0012435121 11.01 EUR 137 XPAR 00323223471EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 06/10/2022 17:12:32 FR0012435121 11.02 EUR 3 XPAR 00323228919EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 06/10/2022 17:12:32 FR0012435121 11.02 EUR 168 XPAR 00323228920EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 06/10/2022 17:12:52 FR0012435121 11.02 EUR 254 XPAR 00323229065EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 06/10/2022 17:12:52 FR0012435121 11.02 EUR 103 XPAR 00323229066EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 06/10/2022 17:12:52 FR0012435121 11.02 EUR 472 XPAR 00323229068EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 09:00:47 FR0012435121 10.99 EUR 547 XPAR 00323244049EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 09:19:48 FR0012435121 11.08 EUR 472 XPAR 00323247683EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 09:23:11 FR0012435121 11.07 EUR 530 XPAR 00323248252EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 09:43:57 FR0012435121 11.02 EUR 704 XPAR 00323250994EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 10:02:45 FR0012435121 11.00 EUR 97 XPAR 00323253273EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 10:02:45 FR0012435121 11.00 EUR 527 XPAR 00323253279EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 10:27:13 FR0012435121 11.06 EUR 652 XPAR 00323256506EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 11:03:04 FR0012435121 11.06 EUR 602 XPAR 00323261852EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 11:03:04 FR0012435121 11.06 EUR 141 XPAR 00323261853EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 11:25:29 FR0012435121 11.02 EUR 471 XPAR 00323265095EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 11:41:15 FR0012435121 10.99 EUR 616 XPAR 00323266866EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 12:13:16 FR0012435121 10.99 EUR 569 XPAR 00323271056EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 12:43:23 FR0012435121 10.97 EUR 285 XPAR 00323274761EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 12:51:49 FR0012435121 10.96 EUR 710 XPAR 00323275637EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 13:35:05 FR0012435121 10.96 EUR 250 XPAR 00323280479EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 13:35:05 FR0012435121 10.96 EUR 6 XPAR 00323280480EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 13:35:05 FR0012435121 10.96 EUR 163 XPAR 00323280481EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 13:35:05 FR0012435121 10.96 EUR 116 XPAR 00323280482EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 14:12:27 FR0012435121 10.93 EUR 474 XPAR 00323285102EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 14:35:59 FR0012435121 10.94 EUR 355 XPAR 00323290713EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 14:35:59 FR0012435121 10.94 EUR 400 XPAR 00323290714EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 14:35:59 FR0012435121 10.94 EUR 21 XPAR 00323290715EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 14:45:08 FR0012435121 10.87 EUR 73 XPAR 00323292606EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 14:45:08 FR0012435121 10.87 EUR 684 XPAR 00323292607EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 15:02:31 FR0012435121 10.84 EUR 269 XPAR 00323296539EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 15:02:31 FR0012435121 10.84 EUR 424 XPAR 00323296540EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 15:25:31 FR0012435121 10.84 EUR 399 XPAR 00323300957EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 15:25:31 FR0012435121 10.84 EUR 225 XPAR 00323300958EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 15:42:22 FR0012435121 10.82 EUR 655 XPAR 00323307551EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 16:01:51 FR0012435121 10.77 EUR 651 XPAR 00323316050EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 16:01:51 FR0012435121 10.77 EUR 6 XPAR 00323316052EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 16:29:07 FR0012435121 10.84 EUR 534 XPAR 00323326035EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 16:36:59 FR0012435121 10.82 EUR 474 XPAR 00323328326EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 16:37:11 FR0012435121 10.82 EUR 192 XPAR 00323328400EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 16:58:20 FR0012435121 10.84 EUR 353 XPAR 00323335444EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)

ELIS SA 969500UK71LCE8MAY492 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 07/10/2022 17:16:34 FR0012435121 10.85 EUR 236 XPAR 00323342022EXPA1 Coverage of the contribution under the Elis for All 2022 offer (free allocation of shares)