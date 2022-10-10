New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Function Virtualization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957496/?utm_source=GNW



Global Network Function Virtualization Market to Reach $59.1 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Network Function Virtualization estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Orchestration & Automation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20% CAGR and reach US$27.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 20.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.8% CAGR

- The Network Function Virtualization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 19.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.7 Billion by the year 2027.

- Services Segment to Record 22.1% CAGR

- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 23.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured)

6WIND

Affirmed Networks Inc.

Allot Ltd.

Amdocs

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell EMC

ECI Telecom Ltd.

Ericsson

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Mavenir

Metaswitch Networks

Nanjing ZTE software Co. Ltd.

NEC Corporation

NETSCOUT Systems Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Radisys Corporation

Ribbon Communications Operating Company Inc.

VMware Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Network Connectivity Platforms Exhibit Resilience to COVID-19

Pandemic

Importance of NFV during the Pandemic Phase

Introduction to Virtualization Software

World Virtualization Software Market by Technology (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Network Function

Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined

Storage and Server Virtualization

Network Function Virtualization

Advantages of NFV

NFV Applications

NFV Standards

Network Function Virtualization Market: Overview and Outlook

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Factors Driving Adoption of NFV Technologies

Impediments to Market Growth

Segmentation by Component: Orchestration and Automation Leads

the Market

World Network Function Virtualization Market by Component (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Orchestration &

Automation, Solutions, and Services

End-Use Analysis: Service Providers Drive Growth

World Network Function Virtualization Market by End-Use (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers,

Data Centers, and Enterprises

Regional Analysis

World Network Function Virtualization Market (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Network Function Virtualization Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe,

Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Network Function Virtualization - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Virtualization Technologies Adoption Increases Multifold

Virtualization Techniques Key to Improvement in Network Security

Network Functions Virtualization: Key Trends Driving Adoption

Implementing NFV

NFV Poised to Gain Traction among Mobile Operators

Deployment of NFV in Cloud-Native Containers

Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by

Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022

Edge Computing Data Centers Leverage NFV

Rise in Demand for Cloud Computing Propels Investment in Cloud

Data Centers

Global Spending on Data Center Hardware & Software: Breakdown

(in %) by Traditional Data Center & Private Cloud and Public

Cloud Data Center for 2015 and 2019

SDN and NFV for Commercializing Services with Strong Security

Architectures

Opportunity Indicators

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical

for the Years 2018 and 2022

NFV for Efficient 5G Rollouts and Operations

Challenges Facing the Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

