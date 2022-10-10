Global Network Function Virtualization Market to Reach $59.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Function Virtualization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957496/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Network Function Virtualization Market to Reach $59.1 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Network Function Virtualization estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Orchestration & Automation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20% CAGR and reach US$27.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 20.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.8% CAGR
- The Network Function Virtualization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 19.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.7 Billion by the year 2027.
- Services Segment to Record 22.1% CAGR
- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 23.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured)
6WIND
Affirmed Networks Inc.
Allot Ltd.
Amdocs
Ciena Corporation
Cisco Systems Inc.
Dell EMC
ECI Telecom Ltd.
Ericsson
Fujitsu Limited
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Juniper Networks Inc.
Mavenir
Metaswitch Networks
Nanjing ZTE software Co. Ltd.
NEC Corporation
NETSCOUT Systems Inc.
Nokia Corporation
Radisys Corporation
Ribbon Communications Operating Company Inc.
VMware Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Network Connectivity Platforms Exhibit Resilience to COVID-19
Pandemic
Importance of NFV during the Pandemic Phase
Introduction to Virtualization Software
World Virtualization Software Market by Technology (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Network Function
Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined
Storage and Server Virtualization
Network Function Virtualization
Advantages of NFV
NFV Applications
NFV Standards
Network Function Virtualization Market: Overview and Outlook
Key Factors Driving Market Growth
Factors Driving Adoption of NFV Technologies
Impediments to Market Growth
Segmentation by Component: Orchestration and Automation Leads
the Market
World Network Function Virtualization Market by Component (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Orchestration &
Automation, Solutions, and Services
End-Use Analysis: Service Providers Drive Growth
World Network Function Virtualization Market by End-Use (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers,
Data Centers, and Enterprises
Regional Analysis
World Network Function Virtualization Market (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Network Function Virtualization Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe,
Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Network Function Virtualization - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Virtualization Technologies Adoption Increases Multifold
Virtualization Techniques Key to Improvement in Network Security
Network Functions Virtualization: Key Trends Driving Adoption
Implementing NFV
NFV Poised to Gain Traction among Mobile Operators
Deployment of NFV in Cloud-Native Containers
Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by
Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022
Edge Computing Data Centers Leverage NFV
Rise in Demand for Cloud Computing Propels Investment in Cloud
Data Centers
Global Spending on Data Center Hardware & Software: Breakdown
(in %) by Traditional Data Center & Private Cloud and Public
Cloud Data Center for 2015 and 2019
SDN and NFV for Commercializing Services with Strong Security
Architectures
Opportunity Indicators
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical
for the Years 2018 and 2022
NFV for Efficient 5G Rollouts and Operations
Challenges Facing the Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orchestration & Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Orchestration & Automation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Orchestration &
Automation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Service Providers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Service Providers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Data Centers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Data Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Enterprises by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Network Function Virtualization Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by Component - Orchestration &
Automation, Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers,
Data Centers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data Centers and
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Service Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by Component - Orchestration &
Automation, Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers,
Data Centers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data Centers and
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Service Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Network Function Virtualization Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by Component - Orchestration &
Automation, Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers,
Data Centers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data Centers and
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Service Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Network Function Virtualization Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
NFV/SDN Trends in China
Dealing with Challenges
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by Component - Orchestration &
Automation, Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers,
Data Centers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data Centers and
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Service Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Network Function Virtualization Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by Component - Orchestration &
Automation, Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers,
Data Centers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data Centers and
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Service Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Network Function Virtualization Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by Component - Orchestration &
Automation, Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers,
Data Centers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data Centers and
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Service Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Network Function Virtualization Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by Component - Orchestration &
Automation, Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers,
Data Centers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data Centers and
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Service Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by Component - Orchestration &
Automation, Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers,
Data Centers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data Centers and
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Service Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Network Function Virtualization Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Network
Function Virtualization by Component - Orchestration &
Automation, Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Network
Function Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data
Centers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data Centers and
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Service Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by Component - Orchestration &
Automation, Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers,
Data Centers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data Centers and
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Service Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by Component - Orchestration &
Automation, Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers,
Data Centers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data Centers and
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Service Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Network Function Virtualization by Component -
Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Network
Function Virtualization by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and
Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Network Function Virtualization by End-Use - Service
Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data Centers and
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Network
Function Virtualization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Service Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Network Function Virtualization Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Network Function Virtualization by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Network Function Virtualization by Component -
Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Network
Function Virtualization by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and
Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Network Function Virtualization by End-Use - Service
Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data Centers and
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Network
Function Virtualization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Service Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Network Function Virtualization Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022
(E)
Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by Component - Orchestration &
Automation, Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Orchestration & Automation, Solutions and Services
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers,
Data Centers and Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Service Providers, Data Centers and
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 12-Year Perspective for Network Function
Virtualization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Service Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Network Function Virtualization Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Function Virtualization by Component - Orchestration &
Automation, Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Network Function
Virtualization by Component - Orchestration & Automation,
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
