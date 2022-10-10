French English

LACROIX launches its Shareholders’ Club



Open to all shareholders holding one share or more, LACROIX Shareholders' Club aims to strengthen the proximity with the Company's shareholders. Its purpose is to enable shareholders to learn more about the Company's business and strategy, in particular by attending exclusive presentation meetings in the presence of its senior management.

The LACROIX Shareholders' Club allows you in particular to:

Receive LACROIX financial information in real time: press releases, letters to shareholders, annual and half-yearly reports, etc.

Receive by email all documentation related to general meetings

Have direct contact with the company's management, through regular information meetings, designed to inform you about the company's news, results and the execution of its strategic roadmap.





"We are pleased to announce the launch of our Shareholders' Club, which will enable us to strengthen the ties with all the shareholders who have supported the Group at the various key stages of its development, and in particular with the launch and financing of the LEADERSHIP 2025 strategic plan. By organizing moments of close exchange such as the Club allows, we closely associate our shareholders with our strategic successes and through this, we are convinced that we can create and strengthen a true relationship of trust, creating value over the long term", says Vincent Bedouin, Chairman and CEO of LACROIX.

How to become a member of the LACROIX Shareholders' Club

Membership of the Shareholders' Club is free. All you need to do is own one LACROIX share in bearer or registered form. Shareholders who meet the conditions of membership1 and wish to join the Club must complete the membership form and send their certificate of ownership of LACROIX shares, dated less than one month, to the website https///.lacroix-group.com/investors/, Shareholders’ Club. If you have any questions, you can contact the Club by email at clubactionnaires@lacroix.group.

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly-listed family-owned mid-cap, with a turnover of €501 million in 2021, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialize robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures its customers’ electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aerospace, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

