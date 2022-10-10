English French

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 3 and 7 October 2022

Paris, 10 October 2022 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2022-2023 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback Total 03/10/2022 14,628 9.7769 € 143,017 XPAR LTIP 349 9.7200 € 3,392 CEUX 693 9.8918 € 6,855 AQEU 15,670 9.7807 € 153,264 € Total 04/10/2022 4,945 10.1616 € 50,249 XPAR LTIP 15 10.3300 € 155 AQEU 4,960 10.1621 € 50,404 € Total 05/10/2022 4,298 10.3083 € 44,305 XPAR LTIP 232 10.3100 € 2,392 AQEU 4,530 10.3083 € 46,697 € Total 06/10/2022 4,530 10.6284 € 48,147 XPAR LTIP 4,530 10.6284 € 48,147 € Total 07/10/2022 4,280 10.5409 € 45,115 XPAR LTIP 123 10.4500 € 1,285 TQEX 127 10.5500 € 1,340 AQEU 4,530 10.5387 € 47,740 € Total 03/10/2022 - 07/10/2022 34,220 10.1184 € 346,252 € LTIP





Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

