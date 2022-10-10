COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 3 and 7 October 2022
Paris, 10 October 2022 – 17.45
Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1
The main features of the 2022-2023 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.
|Trading session
of (Date)
|Transaction
|Number of
shares
|Weighted
average price
|Gross amount
|MIC Code
|Purpose of
buyback
|Total 03/10/2022
|14,628
|9.7769 €
|143,017
|XPAR
|LTIP
|349
|9.7200 €
|3,392
|CEUX
|693
|9.8918 €
|6,855
|AQEU
|15,670
|9.7807 €
|153,264 €
|Total 04/10/2022
|4,945
|10.1616 €
|50,249
|XPAR
|LTIP
|15
|10.3300 €
|155
|AQEU
|4,960
|10.1621 €
|50,404 €
|Total 05/10/2022
|4,298
|10.3083 €
|44,305
|XPAR
|LTIP
|232
|10.3100 €
|2,392
|AQEU
|4,530
|10.3083 €
|46,697 €
|Total 06/10/2022
|4,530
|10.6284 €
|48,147
|XPAR
|LTIP
|4,530
|10.6284 €
|48,147 €
|Total 07/10/2022
|4,280
|10.5409 €
|45,115
|XPAR
|LTIP
|123
|10.4500 €
|1,285
|TQEX
|127
|10.5500 €
|1,340
|AQEU
|4,530
|10.5387 €
|47,740 €
|Total 03/10/2022 - 07/10/2022
|34,220
|10.1184 €
|346,252 €
|LTIP
|Trading session
of (Date)
|Transaction
|Number of
shares
|Weighted
average price
|Gross amount
|MIC Code
|Purpose of
buyback
CONTACTS
ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com
Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022
(subject to change)
9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors
For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2022 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).
|Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.
|
COFACE: FOR TRADE
With more than 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is one of the leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2021, Coface employed ~4,538 people and registered a turnover of €1.57 billion.
www.coface.com
COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA
