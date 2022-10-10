English French

Nanterre, October 10th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 04th to October 07th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 04th to October 07th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 04/10/2022 FR0000125486 45000 85,37680 XPAR VINCI 05/10/2022 FR0000125486 45000 83,91830 XPAR VINCI 06/10/2022 FR0000125486 55000 82,73710 XPAR VINCI 07/10/2022 FR0000125486 55000 81,68120 XPAR TOTAL 200 000 83,3064

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment