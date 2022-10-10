New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957231/?utm_source=GNW



Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market to Reach $333.3 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment estimated at US$248.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$333.3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Male, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$254.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Female segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $88.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

- The Laser Hair Loss Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$88.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)

Capillus, LLC

Eclipse

iGrow Laser (Apira Science, Inc)

iRestore Hair Growth System

Lexington International, LLC

NutraStim

Theradome, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Laser Hair Loss Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Hair Loss and its Causes

An Insight into Laser Hair Loss Treatments

Low-level Laser Light Therapy (LLLT): Offering Immense Respite

to People Experiencing Hair Loss

LLLT Devices: How Do They Work

LLLT for Different Hair Loss Conditions

Androgenetic Alopecia

Lichen Planopilaris

Alopecia Areata

LLLT Devices: Limitations

Different Types of Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products

Laser Hair Regrowth Caps

Laser Helmets, Combs, and Bands

Impact of Covid-19 and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as

a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic

Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020

through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Laser Hair Loss Treatment

Global Market Outlook and Prospects

Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products Market to Witness

Steady Growth

Select FDA Approved Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Exhibit

Fastest Growth

Males Account for a Major Share of the Laser hair Loss

Treatment Market

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Hair Loss Rates and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to

Give a Boost to Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Increasing Prevalence of Alopecia to drive Market Growth

Initiatives Focused on Increasing Awareness of Alopecia Areata

to Spur the Market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products

Boom in Non-Invasive Procedures Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growing Significant of LLLT Devices Propels Market Expansion

Laser Hair Caps Witnesses Increased Popularity

Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men: Lucrative Opportunity

for Manufacturers

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Women Continue to be An Important Consumer Cluster for Laser

Hair Loss Treatment Market

Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2019

Growing Aging Population Drives the Laser Hair Loss Treatment

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of

People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019 and 2030

Combination of Photobiomodulation with Other Medical Techniques

Provide Increased Clinical Benefits for Hair Loss

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth

Emerging Techniques Giving Hair Restoration with Nourishing,

Hi-Tech Environment

E-Commerce Platforms Spur Sales of Personal Care Appliances

Worldwide

COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Laser Hair

Loss Treatment Products Market: Global Retail E-Commerce

Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for

Jun-2019 to Jun-2020

Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Laser Hair Loss Treatment

Products

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Improving Standards of Living



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

