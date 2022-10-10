Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market to Reach $333.3 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957231/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market to Reach $333.3 Million by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment estimated at US$248.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$333.3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Male, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$254.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Female segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $88.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
- The Laser Hair Loss Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$88.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
Capillus, LLC
Eclipse
iGrow Laser (Apira Science, Inc)
iRestore Hair Growth System
Lexington International, LLC
NutraStim
Theradome, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957231/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Laser Hair Loss Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Hair Loss and its Causes
An Insight into Laser Hair Loss Treatments
Low-level Laser Light Therapy (LLLT): Offering Immense Respite
to People Experiencing Hair Loss
LLLT Devices: How Do They Work
LLLT for Different Hair Loss Conditions
Androgenetic Alopecia
Lichen Planopilaris
Alopecia Areata
LLLT Devices: Limitations
Different Types of Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products
Laser Hair Regrowth Caps
Laser Helmets, Combs, and Bands
Impact of Covid-19 and Looming Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.
A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as
a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic
Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020
through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Laser Hair Loss Treatment
Global Market Outlook and Prospects
Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products Market to Witness
Steady Growth
Select FDA Approved Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Exhibit
Fastest Growth
Males Account for a Major Share of the Laser hair Loss
Treatment Market
Competition
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Hair Loss Rates and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to
Give a Boost to Market Growth
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Increasing Prevalence of Alopecia to drive Market Growth
Initiatives Focused on Increasing Awareness of Alopecia Areata
to Spur the Market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products
Boom in Non-Invasive Procedures Bodes Well for Market Growth
Growing Significant of LLLT Devices Propels Market Expansion
Laser Hair Caps Witnesses Increased Popularity
Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men: Lucrative Opportunity
for Manufacturers
Global Male Grooming Products Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Women Continue to be An Important Consumer Cluster for Laser
Hair Loss Treatment Market
Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2019
Growing Aging Population Drives the Laser Hair Loss Treatment
Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of
People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019 and 2030
Combination of Photobiomodulation with Other Medical Techniques
Provide Increased Clinical Benefits for Hair Loss
Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth
Emerging Techniques Giving Hair Restoration with Nourishing,
Hi-Tech Environment
E-Commerce Platforms Spur Sales of Personal Care Appliances
Worldwide
COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Laser Hair
Loss Treatment Products Market: Global Retail E-Commerce
Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for
Jun-2019 to Jun-2020
Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Laser Hair Loss Treatment
Products
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Improving Standards of Living
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laser
Hair Loss Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Male
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Male by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Male by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Female by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Female by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Female by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laser
Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by
End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and
Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laser
Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by
End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and
Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair
Loss Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 58: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: India Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and
Female - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laser Hair
Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Laser
Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and
Female - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Laser Hair
Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Laser
Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 85: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AFRICA
Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 88: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laser Hair Loss Treatment by End-Use - Male and Female -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Africa Historic Review for Laser Hair Loss Treatment
by End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Laser Hair Loss
Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Male and Female for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957231/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market to Reach $333.3 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957231/?utm_source=GNW