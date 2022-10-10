Blank Rome Continues Expansion of IP Litigation Team with Addition of Seasoned Trial Attorney in New York

New York, NY, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Josh Reisberg has joined the firm’s Intellectual Property Litigation practice group as a partner in the New York office. Josh is a seasoned trial attorney who focuses his practice on all facets of IP litigation, with broad experience in life sciences and technology patent litigation. He joins Blank Rome from Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider where he served as a partner in the Intellectual Property practice.

Josh’s arrival follows that of Paul Zeineddin, who joined Blank Rome earlier this month as partner and co-chair of the firm’s Intellectual Property Litigation practice group. Their additions continue to bolster the firm’s strategic expansion of its intellectual property bench, which has also recently added partner Hussein Akhavannik and attorneys Mark F. Mashack and Timothy S. Schwarz in the Washington, D.C., office, and patent agents Benjamin A. Ailes and Dr. Amir Kyarad in the Philadelphia and Houston offices, respectively.

“I am thrilled to welcome Josh to Blank Rome and to our growing IP team,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Our nationally recognized IP Litigation practice has a reputation of handling some of the most complex, high-stakes matters for both plaintiffs and defendants, and Josh’s range of commercial and life sciences litigation experience will be an asset to both our IP group and Life Sciences industry team and clients.”

Josh has developed a strong background in the life sciences industry, particularly with pharmaceutical companies given his extensive experience defending clients in Hatch-Waxman cases. Josh also has significant experience representing companies in a wide range of other industries, including consumer electronics, software, plastics technologies, semiconductors, fashion, and publishing.

“Josh’s substantial experience in life sciences and technology patent litigation will be a great benefit to our clients in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device sectors,” said Domingo M. LLagostera, Partner and Co-Chair of the firm’s Intellectual Property Litigation practice group. “He is a strong addition to our deep bench of IP litigators and will help further enhance our capabilities and service offerings across other firm practice areas and industry teams.”

“Blank Rome has a talented team of IP trial lawyers with proven records of success and a strong national platform, and I am eager to continue growing my practice at the firm,” said Reisberg. “I look forward to working with Domingo, Paul, and the firm’s IP and life sciences teams to enforce and defend our clients’ intellectual property assets.”

Josh earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Brooklyn Law School, and his B.A. in Molecular Biology from Colgate University.

