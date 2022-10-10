Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Engagement Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956500/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Customer Engagement Solutions estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.5% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR
- The Customer Engagement Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956500/?utm_source=GNW
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Customer Engagement Solutions - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Importance of Customer Engagement Should Never Be Undermined.
Here?s Why
The Rise of Digital Marketing Changes the Rules of Customer
Engagement
Digitalization of Marketing Brings Opportunities for Making
Customer Engagement More Easy, Real-Time, Powerful &
Rewarding: Global Spending on Digital Advertising & Marketing
(In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the
Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in
2022
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical
Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to
Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not
Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses
Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021
At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to
New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global
Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic
Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population
Administered With Vaccines by Region as of January 2022
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,
Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback
Despite a Prolonging Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Accelerated by the Pandemic, High Customer Churn Rates
Heightens the Focus on Customer Engagement
Customer Churn Rate is the Barometer that Measures the Need for
More Effective & Efficient Customer Engagement Solutions:
Global Customer Churn Rate (In %) by Industry for the Year
2022
Metaverse Makes Its Disruptive Appearance On the Scene,
Upending Customer Engagement
Robust Outlook for Metaverse Means Companies Wanting to Engage
Customers Should Take Note
With the Promise of Revolutionizing the Internet, Metaverse
Offers An Attractive Medium for Customer Engagement: Global
Market for Metaverse (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
Customer Engagement in the Metaverse: A Review
Loyalty Programs Emerge as an Attractive Way to Increase
Customer Engagement
The Spectacular Rise of eCommerce and mCommerce Bodes Well for
Adoption of Customer Engagement Solutions
Massively Growing Opportunity for eCommerce Strengthens the
Business Case for eCommerce Customer Engagement: Global B2C
E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019,
2021 and 2023
RCS Emerges as a Powerful Addition to Customer Engagement
Strategies
Conversational Commerce, An Effective Way to Enhance Customer
Engagement
Social Commerce Emerges Into the Spotlight for its Ability to
Enhance Customer Engagement
As the Primary Touch Point for Customer Engagement, Call
Centers Become the Focus Area for Improvement
The Need of the Hour is to Improve the IVR Experience
AI to Revolutionize Customer Experience (CX) & Engagement
Role of Blockchain in Customer Engagement to Get Bigger
Ringless Voice Mail Becomes an Attractive Customer Engagement Tool
Personalization in Customer Engagement Emerges Into the Forefront
Cloud Based Customer Engagement Solutions to Witness Robust
Growth Outpacing On-Premise Solutions
Customer Engagement Automation Storms Into the Spotlight
