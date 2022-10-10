Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Engagement Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956500/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Customer Engagement Solutions estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.5% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGR

- The Customer Engagement Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Customer Engagement Solutions - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Importance of Customer Engagement Should Never Be Undermined.

Here?s Why

The Rise of Digital Marketing Changes the Rules of Customer

Engagement

Digitalization of Marketing Brings Opportunities for Making

Customer Engagement More Easy, Real-Time, Powerful &

Rewarding: Global Spending on Digital Advertising & Marketing

(In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the

Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in

2022

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical

Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to

Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not

Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses

Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to

New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global

Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic

Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population

Administered With Vaccines by Region as of January 2022

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,

Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback

Despite a Prolonging Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accelerated by the Pandemic, High Customer Churn Rates

Heightens the Focus on Customer Engagement

Customer Churn Rate is the Barometer that Measures the Need for

More Effective & Efficient Customer Engagement Solutions:

Global Customer Churn Rate (In %) by Industry for the Year

2022

Metaverse Makes Its Disruptive Appearance On the Scene,

Upending Customer Engagement

Robust Outlook for Metaverse Means Companies Wanting to Engage

Customers Should Take Note

With the Promise of Revolutionizing the Internet, Metaverse

Offers An Attractive Medium for Customer Engagement: Global

Market for Metaverse (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,

2025 and 2027

Customer Engagement in the Metaverse: A Review

Loyalty Programs Emerge as an Attractive Way to Increase

Customer Engagement

The Spectacular Rise of eCommerce and mCommerce Bodes Well for

Adoption of Customer Engagement Solutions

Massively Growing Opportunity for eCommerce Strengthens the

Business Case for eCommerce Customer Engagement: Global B2C

E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019,

2021 and 2023

RCS Emerges as a Powerful Addition to Customer Engagement

Strategies

Conversational Commerce, An Effective Way to Enhance Customer

Engagement

Social Commerce Emerges Into the Spotlight for its Ability to

Enhance Customer Engagement

As the Primary Touch Point for Customer Engagement, Call

Centers Become the Focus Area for Improvement

The Need of the Hour is to Improve the IVR Experience

AI to Revolutionize Customer Experience (CX) & Engagement

Role of Blockchain in Customer Engagement to Get Bigger

Ringless Voice Mail Becomes an Attractive Customer Engagement Tool

Personalization in Customer Engagement Emerges Into the Forefront

Cloud Based Customer Engagement Solutions to Witness Robust

Growth Outpacing On-Premise Solutions

Customer Engagement Automation Storms Into the Spotlight



