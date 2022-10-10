Global Cloud EDA Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud EDA Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956313/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Cloud EDA Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud EDA estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Computer Aided Engineering (cae) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
- The Cloud EDA market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.IC Physical Design & Verification Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR
- In the global IC Physical Design & Verification segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
Agnisys, Inc.
Aldec, Inc
ANSYS, Inc
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
MunEDA GmbH
Synopsys, Inc.
Zuken Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cloud EDA - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Moving to the Cloud is a Matter of Survival for Companies in
the 21st Century
Cloud is a Matter of Survival, A Urgent Business Need for
Businesses to Stay Afloat & Excel in Competitive Markets:
Global Market for Cloud Computing Services (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:
Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines
by Region as of October 2021
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
Electronic Design Automation (EDA) & Cloud EDA: Definition,
Importance & Benefits
Companies Move EDA Into the Cloud. Here?s Why
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Storm Wrought by the Pandemic Changes Competitive Dynamics,
Forcing Semiconductor Leaders to Weave New Strategies to
Survive Post Pandemic Times
EDA & IP Are Two Sides of the Same Coin. Competitive Pressure
to Secure IPs Push Up Willingness to Invest in Cloud EDA
IP Cores per SoC
The Race to Secure IP Increases Reliance on Innovative EDA
Tools to Rapidly Design Chips, Especially Cloud EDA: Global
Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) (In US$
Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Semiconductor Industry Comes Under Extreme Pressure to
Outperform as Time-to-Market Challenges Worsens
Pushed to Innovate Semiconductor Companies Adopt Cloud Based
EDA Tools
Cloud EPA to Tackle Challenges Arising from Growing
Complexities in Chip Design
EDA in the Cloud Holds Key in Rapidly Innovating SoC Design
Accelerating Advanced Networking SoC Design with Cloud-Based
Emulation
Robust Outlook for CAD, CAM and CAE to Bring Cheer to the Cloud
EDA Market
With Adoption of Engineering Software Reaching Mainstream,
Focus Now Shifts to Migration to the Cloud: Global Market for
Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) (In US$
Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Advent of Autonomous Vehicles and Rising Demand for Connected
Cars to Boost Need for Innovative Chip Design
Autonomous Cars & Vehicle Electronification Push Up the Need
for Rapid Designing of Innovative Chips: Global Market for
Autonomous Vehicles (In Units) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and
2027
Healthy Demand for PCBs Bodes Well for Market Growth
Faster Time-to-Market Need Pushes EDA for PCB Design into the
Cloud: Global Opportunity for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs):
( In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Challenges to Cloud EDA & How They Can be Overcome
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
EDA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Semiconductor
Intellectual Property (SIP) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Computer Aided
Engineering (CAE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IC
Physical Design & Verification by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for IC Physical Design &
Verification by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Board
(PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &
2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military / Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Military / Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Telecom by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cloud EDA Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
EDA by Product Segment - Semiconductor Intellectual Property
(SIP), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design &
Verification and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip
Module (MCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Computer Aided
Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification and
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM) for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
EDA by Application - Military / Defense, Aerospace, Telecom,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Military / Defense,
Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Product Segment - Semiconductor Intellectual
Property (SIP), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical
Design & Verification and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) &
Multi-Chip Module (MCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Computer Aided
Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification and
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM) for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Application - Military / Defense, Aerospace,
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Military / Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Cloud EDA Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Product Segment - Semiconductor Intellectual
Property (SIP), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical
Design & Verification and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) &
Multi-Chip Module (MCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Computer Aided
Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification and
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM) for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Application - Military / Defense, Aerospace,
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Military /
Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications
for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Cloud EDA Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 33: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Product Segment - Semiconductor Intellectual
Property (SIP), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical
Design & Verification and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) &
Multi-Chip Module (MCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Computer Aided
Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification and
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM) for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Application - Military / Defense, Aerospace,
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Military /
Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications
for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Cloud EDA Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 &
2027
Table 39: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Product Segment - Semiconductor Intellectual
Property (SIP), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical
Design & Verification and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) &
Multi-Chip Module (MCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Computer Aided
Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification and
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM) for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Application - Military / Defense, Aerospace,
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Military / Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Cloud EDA Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 43: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Product Segment - Semiconductor Intellectual
Property (SIP), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical
Design & Verification and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) &
Multi-Chip Module (MCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Computer Aided
Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification and
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM) for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Application - Military / Defense, Aerospace,
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Military / Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Cloud EDA Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Product Segment - Semiconductor Intellectual
Property (SIP), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical
Design & Verification and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) &
Multi-Chip Module (MCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Computer Aided
Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification and
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM) for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Application - Military / Defense, Aerospace,
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Military / Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 51: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Product Segment - Semiconductor Intellectual
Property (SIP), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical
Design & Verification and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) &
Multi-Chip Module (MCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Computer Aided
Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification and
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM) for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud EDA by Application - Military / Defense, Aerospace,
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Military /
Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications
for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Cloud EDA Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 55: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
EDA by Product Segment - Semiconductor Intellectual Property
(SIP), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design &
Verification and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip
Module (MCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Computer Aided
Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification and
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM) for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 57: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
EDA by Application - Military / Defense, Aerospace, Telecom,
Automotive and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Military / Defense,
Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud EDA by Product Segment - Semiconductor Intellectual
Property (SIP), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical
Design & Verification and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) &
Multi-Chip Module (MCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Computer Aided
Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification and
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM) for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud EDA by Application - Military / Defense, Aerospace,
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Military / Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cloud EDA Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud EDA by Product Segment - Semiconductor Intellectual
Property (SIP), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical
Design & Verification and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) &
Multi-Chip Module (MCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Computer Aided
Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification and
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM) for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud EDA by Application - Military / Defense, Aerospace,
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Military / Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud EDA by Product Segment - Semiconductor Intellectual
Property (SIP), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical
Design & Verification and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) &
Multi-Chip Module (MCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Computer Aided
Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification and
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM) for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 69: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud EDA by Application - Military / Defense, Aerospace,
Telecom, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud EDA by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Military / Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
