SECU Foundation Makes $2 Million Challenge Grant for New Child Advocacy and Resource Center in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation recently awarded a $2 million challenge grant to One Place, an Onslow County non-profit dedicated to ending child abuse. One Place will use the grant to assist with the construction of a new child advocacy and resource facility, the SECU Hope Center.



The Foundation awarded this second grant just 14 months after giving One Place a Mission Development Grant to create financial strategies for facility expansion and sustainability. The future SECU Hope Center will include a mental health clinic with onsite medical services to assist victims of physical and sexual abuse and human trafficking. It also will increase the organization’s capacity by 50 percent to serve 600 children and families annually.

“We are so pleased to be part of this organization’s incredible journey to open a new child advocacy and resource center,” said Bob Brinson, SECU Foundation board chair. “One Place has been serving families in this region for over 20 years, and their passion, determination, and hard work has earned them well-deserved recognition. Their programs and services are invaluable to the community – the Foundation’s support and the support from so many others will ensure their mission to help those in need will continue for years to come.”

“This is truly historic as we have been on the journey to our forever home. When we think about what is needed in this community, we know that we need expanded mental health services for children, we know that we need expanded capacity to support victims of child abuse, and we also know that we need more preventative services,” said Dawn Rochelle, One Place CEO. “With the award from SECU Foundation, we celebrate another step forward in working to build a sustainable future for One Place that protects our children. We are honored to work with SECU Foundation in building the SECU Hope Center to further our mission to connect all children and their families to programs and resources that provide opportunities and hope.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 273 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

