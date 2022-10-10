Frontera Records First Revenue with FY2022 Annual Filing

DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it has filed its annual 10K financial statement for FY2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing may be viewed at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1602813/000154972722000089/frtg-10k.htm .

“For the first time in our history, in the last quarter, Frontera recorded revenues from royalties related to the IP we acquired from Intellimedia,” said Andrew De Luna, CPA, MBA, Interim Chief Financial Officer of Frontera Group. “This milestone represents a significant validation of our ‘’buy and build’ growth strategy, and we expect to continue to grow organically as well as through acquisitions.”

Going forward, the Company intends to identify acquisition milestones and drive revenue through international sales and marketing programs promoting its award-winning and interactive technologies for training & learning, virtual events, and streaming use cases.

Frontera has also initiated the necessary steps required to uplift to a senior exchange, and plans to announce further updates as they are available.

About Frontera

Frontera Group is a strategic acquirer of intellectual property and revenue-generating companies in the technology and human capital markets. It is developing and executing an aggressive, four-tier acquisition and implementation strategy intended to provide substantial increases in profitability to its acquisitions in industries with traditionally low and stagnant EBITDA multiples. The Company has identified and is currently pursuing several revenue-generating acquisition targets.

For further information, please visit Frontera’s website at www.frtgtech.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Frontera Group Contact

Andrew De Luna

adl@frtgtech.com