DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, FRANCE

FROM OCTOBER 3 TO OCTOBER 7, 2022

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 3 to October 7, 2022.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of sharesAverage Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6203/10/2022FR001045120395 19015,5798XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6204/10/2022FR001045120340 00016,5555XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/10/2022FR0010451203100 42516,3489XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/10/2022FR001045120350 00016,4509XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/10/2022FR001045120370 30016,2973XPAR
   TOTAL355 915 16,1706 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

