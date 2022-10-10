English French

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM OCTOBER 3 TO OCTOBER 7, 2022



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 3 to October 7, 2022.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/10/2022 FR0010451203 95 190 15,5798 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/10/2022 FR0010451203 40 000 16,5555 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/10/2022 FR0010451203 100 425 16,3489 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/10/2022 FR0010451203 50 000 16,4509 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/10/2022 FR0010451203 70 300 16,2973 XPAR TOTAL 355 915 16,1706

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

