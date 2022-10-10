WISeKey and OISTE.org Foundation Presented AI and Digital Identity at the Global Dialog on the Interplay Between Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence

Geneva October 10, 2022 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey “) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company and the OISTE.org foundation presented the subject of AI and Digital Identity at the Global Dialog on the interplay between Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence.

The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the Fundación Onuart are co-organizing a high-level global dialogue on the interplay between Human Intelligence and A! for better public affairs management, to pave the way for new private sector initiatives that bolster positive global development driven by innovation and inclusiveness.

AI, in the service of humanity, can drive diversity, respect and progress for all through innovation. Moving forward under a strong public-private partnership is essential to this end. The Global Dialogue aims to further strengthen this cooperation.

The two-day event will be inaugurated by high-level keynote speakers, with participants from the public and private sector bringing forth their expertise in the field. Speakers will discuss and share with the audience how their organizations and companies approach AI and AI-enabled technologies and expound on their vision moving forward.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, during his presentation highlighted the need to use decentralized technologies related to Digital Identity and Blockchain which are in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals aiming on providing every person on the planet with a solid and tamper-proof digital identity based on common, interoperable standards by 2030.

A digital identity under the control of the person is a fundamental human right which is not currently protected neither understood. It is also an endangered right due the exponentiality of the technology. Current digital technologies track and scrutinize us by taking into consideration only our consumer identity and not our human identity.

The digital economy considers every click, search or like as an asset to be monetized. Our lives, reflected in cyberspace, are plundered for behavioral data for the sake of a system that converts our freedom into profit. We are quietly being domesticated into accepting as normal that decision rights vanish before we even know that there is a decision to make.

We, collectively as humans, have to decide if we are building a better future for humanity with the help of magnificent technology…or building a future of better technology at the expense of humanity.

We’ve been down this road before, and it didn’t turn out well. We collectively made the wrong decision—or, better said, we didn’t make the right decision fast enough. We didn’t put humanity first and instead got caught up in the promise of technology.

“A new awareness infused by a human-rights based approach that consider each individual “netizen” as a dignified moral being, worth of respect, is required. Otherwise, our connectivity will continue to offer a perverse amalgam of empowerment inextricably layered with diminishment,” said Mr. Moreira.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

