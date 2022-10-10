New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alumina Trihydrate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955841/?utm_source=GNW



- Global Alumina Trihydrate Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026

- Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) is an amphoteric compound that occurs naturally in various mineral forms such as bayerite, doyletie, gibbsite, and nordstrandite. ATH is commercially produced by employing the Bayer process, wherein bauxite is dissolved in sodium hydroxide at high temperatures. The resultant white crystalline, non-toxic, non-abrasive, odorless and halogen-free ATH powder is also known as alumina hydrate, hydrate alumina, aluminum hydroxide and aluminum tri-hydroxide. Being amphoteric in nature and possessing excellent properties such as flame retardant, chemical inertness, smoke suppression, thermal conductivity and versatility, ATH finds usage in various myriad applications. ATH is extensively used as flame retardant and smoke suppressant, and is also utilized as a feedstock for producing alumina, aluminum nitrate, calcined alumina, sodium aluminate, aluminum sulfate and Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC). As the product works on endothermic decomposition principle giving off water and taking heat from fire, ATH finds wide usage in production of flame-retardant plastics such as polyvinyl chloride and polyethylene, besides being employed in fireproof wires and cables. ATH is employed as flame retardant in production of rubber products and carpet backing, while it is used as a smoke suppressant filler in polymers. Production of aluminum is the most common application of ATH. Various application areas wherein the product is used include aluminum, adhesives, chemicals, coatings and paints, ink, caulks & sealants, wires & cables, paper, rubbers and carpet backing, among others.

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Alumina Trihydrate estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the analysis period. Europe is projected to reach US$440.1 Million by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Strict safety regulations imposed by several governments across the world are likely to spur use of ATH as flame retardants and smoke suppressants in construction and furniture industries. The market is also benefitting from increasing demand from automotive industry for flame retardant plastics. The burgeoning electronics industry coupled with growing emphasis on Internet of Things (IoT) and automation is spurring growth for the ATH market. Owing to the product`s cost-effectiveness feature, ATH is in high demand in paper, paints and coating industries. The ATH market growth is also driven by growing use of ATH in high gloss architectural as well as premium semi-gloss coatings due to its property to offer balance of contrast ratio and tint strength. Unlike other typical mineral extenders, ATH extends the coatings life sans any darkening effect. High brightness and low cost makes ATH the preferred option over titanium dioxide. With its anti-corrosive properties and lack of milkiness in mass tone colors, the product is extensively used in paint and coating industry. ATH also finds use in various chemical operations such as ion exchange, filtering medium and chromatography devices. With water purification properties, ATH finds use in water treatment in chemical, food and dairy, oil, textile, and paper industries. Stringent environmental regulations pertaining to disposition of sewage water is likely to propel demand for ATH with efficient dewatering and sludge digestion properties in industrial wastewater treatment market. Europe is the largest regional market for alumina trihydrate and growth is driven by increasing demand for paints and coatings from the automotive industry and the surging investments made for remodeling of houses as well as commercial buildings. Asia-Pacific represents one of the fastest growing regional markets for alumina trihydrate (ATH). The growth in the region is led by factors such as growing construction industry coupled with surging investment in the infrastructure activities by various governments in the Asia-pacific region. Various development initiatives taken by the government of India, which include development of smart cities and construction of new airports are expected to foster growth in the market. Other factors shaping growth in the market include the flourishing digital economy and the resultant demand for consumer electronic devices; and increasing demand for ATH from automotive and construction industries. Growth in the Chinese market is primarily attributed to increasing construction and plastics industries.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)

Akrochem Corporation

Almatis

Alteo

Aluminium Corporation of China Limited

Hindalco

Huber Engineered Materials

LKAB Minerals AB

MAL Hungarian Aluminium Production and Trade Company

Nabaltec AG

NALCO

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Southern Ionics Incorporated

TOR Minerals





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Alumina Trihydrate (ATH): A Prelude

Key Applications

Flame Retardant

Filler

Antacid

Other Applications

Major End-Use Industries

Plastics

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Other End-Use Industries

Aluminum and Bauxite Industry: Brief Overview

Global Bauxite Reserves (2018): Breakdown of Mine Reserves in

Million Metric Tons by Leading Countries

Percentage Volume Breakdown of Global Alumina Production by

Region (2018)

Global Economic Outlook

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the

Years 2012 through 2019

Alumina Trihydrate: Rudimentary Overview of the Market

Alumina Trihydrate Market to Witness Steady Growth

The Most Widely Used Flame Retardant

Europe Leads the Way in Alumina Trihydrate

China: A Potential Laden Market

Asia-Pacific Region’s Growth Driven by Rise in Construction

Activities

Competitive Landscape

Alumina Trihydrate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Urbanization: A Key Growth Driver in Developing Countries

Estimated Percentage of Urbanization by Geographic Region for

the Year 2018

Fire Safety Industry: Pivotal for Growth of Alumina Trihydrate

Market

Regulations and Building Codes Support Proliferation of Fire

Suppression Systems

Flame Retardants: The Primary Application Market for Alumina

Trihydrate

Alumina Trihydrate Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds

Brief Overview of the Plastics Industry: The Largest End-Use

Market

Increasing Use of ATH in the Growing Plastics Industry to Drive

Market Expansion

Growing Building and Construction Industry to Drive the Demand

for ATH

Percentage Breakdown of Global Construction by Region (2015 &

2020)

Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output

by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022



