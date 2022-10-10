New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alumina Trihydrate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955841/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Alumina Trihydrate Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026
- Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) is an amphoteric compound that occurs naturally in various mineral forms such as bayerite, doyletie, gibbsite, and nordstrandite. ATH is commercially produced by employing the Bayer process, wherein bauxite is dissolved in sodium hydroxide at high temperatures. The resultant white crystalline, non-toxic, non-abrasive, odorless and halogen-free ATH powder is also known as alumina hydrate, hydrate alumina, aluminum hydroxide and aluminum tri-hydroxide. Being amphoteric in nature and possessing excellent properties such as flame retardant, chemical inertness, smoke suppression, thermal conductivity and versatility, ATH finds usage in various myriad applications. ATH is extensively used as flame retardant and smoke suppressant, and is also utilized as a feedstock for producing alumina, aluminum nitrate, calcined alumina, sodium aluminate, aluminum sulfate and Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC). As the product works on endothermic decomposition principle giving off water and taking heat from fire, ATH finds wide usage in production of flame-retardant plastics such as polyvinyl chloride and polyethylene, besides being employed in fireproof wires and cables. ATH is employed as flame retardant in production of rubber products and carpet backing, while it is used as a smoke suppressant filler in polymers. Production of aluminum is the most common application of ATH. Various application areas wherein the product is used include aluminum, adhesives, chemicals, coatings and paints, ink, caulks & sealants, wires & cables, paper, rubbers and carpet backing, among others.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Alumina Trihydrate estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the analysis period. Europe is projected to reach US$440.1 Million by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Strict safety regulations imposed by several governments across the world are likely to spur use of ATH as flame retardants and smoke suppressants in construction and furniture industries. The market is also benefitting from increasing demand from automotive industry for flame retardant plastics. The burgeoning electronics industry coupled with growing emphasis on Internet of Things (IoT) and automation is spurring growth for the ATH market. Owing to the product`s cost-effectiveness feature, ATH is in high demand in paper, paints and coating industries. The ATH market growth is also driven by growing use of ATH in high gloss architectural as well as premium semi-gloss coatings due to its property to offer balance of contrast ratio and tint strength. Unlike other typical mineral extenders, ATH extends the coatings life sans any darkening effect. High brightness and low cost makes ATH the preferred option over titanium dioxide. With its anti-corrosive properties and lack of milkiness in mass tone colors, the product is extensively used in paint and coating industry. ATH also finds use in various chemical operations such as ion exchange, filtering medium and chromatography devices. With water purification properties, ATH finds use in water treatment in chemical, food and dairy, oil, textile, and paper industries. Stringent environmental regulations pertaining to disposition of sewage water is likely to propel demand for ATH with efficient dewatering and sludge digestion properties in industrial wastewater treatment market. Europe is the largest regional market for alumina trihydrate and growth is driven by increasing demand for paints and coatings from the automotive industry and the surging investments made for remodeling of houses as well as commercial buildings. Asia-Pacific represents one of the fastest growing regional markets for alumina trihydrate (ATH). The growth in the region is led by factors such as growing construction industry coupled with surging investment in the infrastructure activities by various governments in the Asia-pacific region. Various development initiatives taken by the government of India, which include development of smart cities and construction of new airports are expected to foster growth in the market. Other factors shaping growth in the market include the flourishing digital economy and the resultant demand for consumer electronic devices; and increasing demand for ATH from automotive and construction industries. Growth in the Chinese market is primarily attributed to increasing construction and plastics industries.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)
Akrochem Corporation
Almatis
Alteo
Aluminium Corporation of China Limited
Hindalco
Huber Engineered Materials
LKAB Minerals AB
MAL Hungarian Aluminium Production and Trade Company
Nabaltec AG
NALCO
SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Southern Ionics Incorporated
TOR Minerals
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Alumina Trihydrate (ATH): A Prelude
Key Applications
Flame Retardant
Filler
Antacid
Other Applications
Major End-Use Industries
Plastics
Building & Construction
Pharmaceuticals
Paints & Coatings
Other End-Use Industries
Aluminum and Bauxite Industry: Brief Overview
Global Bauxite Reserves (2018): Breakdown of Mine Reserves in
Million Metric Tons by Leading Countries
Percentage Volume Breakdown of Global Alumina Production by
Region (2018)
Global Economic Outlook
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the
Years 2012 through 2019
Alumina Trihydrate: Rudimentary Overview of the Market
Alumina Trihydrate Market to Witness Steady Growth
The Most Widely Used Flame Retardant
Europe Leads the Way in Alumina Trihydrate
China: A Potential Laden Market
Asia-Pacific Region’s Growth Driven by Rise in Construction
Activities
Competitive Landscape
Alumina Trihydrate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Urbanization: A Key Growth Driver in Developing Countries
Estimated Percentage of Urbanization by Geographic Region for
the Year 2018
Fire Safety Industry: Pivotal for Growth of Alumina Trihydrate
Market
Regulations and Building Codes Support Proliferation of Fire
Suppression Systems
Flame Retardants: The Primary Application Market for Alumina
Trihydrate
Alumina Trihydrate Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds
Brief Overview of the Plastics Industry: The Largest End-Use
Market
Increasing Use of ATH in the Growing Plastics Industry to Drive
Market Expansion
Growing Building and Construction Industry to Drive the Demand
for ATH
Percentage Breakdown of Global Construction by Region (2015 &
2020)
Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output
by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flame
Retardant by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Flame Retardant by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Flame Retardant by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Filler by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Filler by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Filler by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antacid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Antacid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Antacid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Use Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Alumina Trihydrate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler,
Antacid and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use
Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler,
Antacid and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Alumina Trihydrate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler,
Antacid and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Alumina Trihydrate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler,
Antacid and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Alumina Trihydrate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler,
Antacid and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Alumina Trihydrate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler,
Antacid and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Alumina Trihydrate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler,
Antacid and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler,
Antacid and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Alumina Trihydrate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use
Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler,
Antacid and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler,
Antacid and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building & Construction,
Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Alumina Trihydrate by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints &
Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Alumina Trihydrate by Application - Flame
Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Alumina Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics,
Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and
Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Plastics, Building &
Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Coatings and Other
End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Alumina
Trihydrate by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plastics, Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals,
Paints & Coatings and Other End-Use Industries for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Alumina Trihydrate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Alumina Trihydrate by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Alumina
Trihydrate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Alumina Trihydrate by Application - Flame Retardant,
Filler, Antacid and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Alumina Trihydrate
by Application - Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Alumina
Trihydrate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955841/?utm_source=GNW
