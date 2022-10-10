Global eCommerce and Other Non-Store Retailers Market to Reach $5.7 Trillion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global eCommerce and Other Non-Store Retailers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960906/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for eCommerce and Other Non-Store Retailers estimated at US$2.3 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. eCommerce, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Direct Selling Establishments segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $814.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR
- The eCommerce and Other Non-Store Retailers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$814.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$838.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 13% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$684.8 Billion by the year 2027.
- Vending Machine Operators Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR
- In the global Vending Machine Operators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$66.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$92.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 133 Featured)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Amazon.com, Inc.
Amway Corp.
Argos Limited
ASOS Plc
eBay Inc.
HSN, Inc.
Indrio Holdings, LLC
JD.com, Inc.
MercadoLibre S.R.L.
Newegg Inc.
Otto GmbH & Co KG
QVC, Inc.
Suning Holdings Group Co., Ltd.
Walmart Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
eCommerce and Other Non-Store Retailers - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Triggers Non-Store Retail Formats
E-Commerce Platforms Make Strong Gains as Physical Stores Shut
Shop During the Pandemic
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Prospects of Direct Selling
Retail Sector
The COVID-19 Effect on Vending Machine Industry
An Introduction to Non-Store Retailing
Benefits and Drawbacks of Non-Store Retailing
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
Leading E-Commerce Companies: Percentage Breakdown by GMV of
Leading Players for 2020
Global Direct Selling Market Share Breakdown by Leading Players
(in %) for 2020
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Non-Store Retailing Sector Benefits from the Digital
Transformation of Retail Sector
Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020
Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation
Top Digital priorities for Retailers
Rise of e-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic Shifts Growth Into
High Gear in the Non-Store Retailing Market
e-Commerce Sales as % of Total Retail Sales Worldwide for the
Period 2015-2022P
Pandemic Bolsters E-Commerce as a Preferred Retail Channel
Ecommerce Trends Power Online Retail Industry
Internet Infrastructure, the Catalyst for Digitalizing Consumer
Lifestyles Including Digital Commerce
Percentage Adoption Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As of
March 2021)
Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years
2011-2021
Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region As of March 2021
Internet Adoption Rate (%) in Select Countries for 2020
Households With Fiber Connectivity Fuel E-Commerce Industry:
Global Market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) (In US$
Million) by Region for Years 2020 and 2027
Modern Digital Life and Ubiquity of Mobile Computing Devices
Spur Mobile Commerce Sales
Global Annual Sales of Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops & Desktop
PCs (In Million Units) for Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025
Adoption Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021
Mobile Commerce as a Percentage of Retail E-Commerce: 2016-2021
Spiraling Mobile Broadband Subscriptions Bode Well for Mobile
Commerce
Global Number of Mobile Subscribers (In Billion) for Years 2018
Through 2023
Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019
and 2025
Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Revolutionize Digital Commerce
Ecommerce & AI Use Cases
Online Retailers Eye AI to Boost Business in Post-COVID-19 Era
Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Emerge to Revolutionize E-
Commerce
Vital Role of Social Commerce in an e-Commerce Strategy
With a Powerful Global Presence & Reach, Social Media Platforms
Are Vital for Brands to Ensure Consistent Growth: Global
Number of Social Media Users (In Billion) for Years 2017,
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
This Is Why Vendors Should Care About Social Commerce: % of
Social Media Users by Use Frequency as of the Year 2021
Brands Turning to Social Commerce to Boost Customer Loyalty
Blockchain Benefits in Social Media & Social Commerce
Need to Provide Seamless Shopping Experience Leads Retailers to
Establish Presence across Multiple Channels and Platforms
With COVID-19 Pandemic Exacerbating Challenges for Brick-and-
Mortar, Omnichannel Emerges as the Strategy to Survive and
Thrive
Brick-and-Mortar Retail Sector Looks for Revival with
Omnichannel Strategy
Mobile Emerges as the Primary Platform to Connect Online and
In-store Consumer Experiences
Self-Service Trend Presents Opportunities for Vending Machine
Operators
Global Vending Machines Market by Application (%) for 2020
Micro-Market Vending Revolutionizes Convenience & Variety in
Product Choice
Intelligent Vending Machines-Marking an Era of Innovations
Integrating IoT with Vending Machines to Boost Revenue Flow
A Review of Trends Poised to Transform the Vending Industry
Pandemic Stimulates Innovations in Vending Technology & Machines
Direct Selling Market Confronts Testing Times due to Pandemic
US Direct Selling Retail Sales by Category (in %) for 2020
Major Trends Positively Influencing Direct Selling Businesses
Security and Privacy Concerns: The Biggest Challenges for E-
Commerce Market
Rising Popularity of E-Commerce and Mobile Commerce Threatens
Traditional Retailers
