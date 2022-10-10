Global Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960241/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Communication-Based Train Control, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Positive Train Control segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $311.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
- The Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$311.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$692.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.Integrated Train Control Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR
- In the global Integrated Train Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$424.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$707.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rail Projects, Passenger and Freight Transportation Comes Under
Pressure Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Impact on Railways: YoY Change (%) for Global Rail
Freight and Passenger Rail in for 2020 and 2021
Rail Industry Gets Supercharged to Take Center-Stage in
International Travel in Post-COVID-19 Scenario
Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Train Control Management System (TCMS): An Introduction
Types of TCMS
Components of TCMS
Components of TCMS
Market Restraints & Challenges
Lower Emissions Emerge as Incentive for Rail Travel, Driving
TCMS Opportunities
GHG Intensity of Passenger Transport Modes: 2019
COMPETITION
Market Share of Leading Players in Global Signaling Market: 2019
Strong Focus on Asia
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Popularity of Autonomous Decentralized Train Control
and Management System
Technology Advancements & Improvements Gear Adoption
Startups Gain Space in TCMS Market
Rise in Infrastructure Development Projects Presents Opportunities
Select Brownfield and Greenfield CBTC Projects: 2018-2023
Rise in Rail Passenger and Freight Traffic Trigger Opportunities
Global Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger Kilometers)
by Region for 2018 and 2019
High-Speed Rail Network Witnesses Quantum Leap Forward over
Decades
Rise in Penetration of Penetration of Cloud-Based Systems
Importance of TCMS in Preventing Train Accidents
Regional Government Initiatives Bolster Growth
ERTMS Favors Adoption of TCMS
China: High-Speed Network Expansion to Extend Opportunities
Indian Government?s Private Train Initiative to Bolster Prospects
Russian Railways? Ongoing Shift towards Digital Technologies
Augurs Well
Metro Rail Projects Trigger Opportunities
A Snapshot of Select Upcoming Metro Rail Projects
Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail Projects
(in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025
Rapid Urbanization and Expanding Railway Infrastructure Steers
the Deployment of TCMS
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Smart Urban Spaces and Emphasis on Smart Railway
Infrastructure: Potential for Growth
Rising Implementation of Smart TCMS
Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies
Presents Growth Opportunity
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
