Global Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Communication-Based Train Control, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Positive Train Control segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $311.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR

- The Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$311.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$692.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.Integrated Train Control Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR

- In the global Integrated Train Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$424.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$707.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)

ABB

Alstom S.A

Aselsan A.S

Bombardier Inc

CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited

DEUTA-WERKE GmbH

EKE-Electronics Ltd

Hitachi Ltd

Knorr-Bremse AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Strukton Rail AB

Thales Group

Toshiba Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Rail Projects, Passenger and Freight Transportation Comes Under

Pressure Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Impact on Railways: YoY Change (%) for Global Rail

Freight and Passenger Rail in for 2020 and 2021

Rail Industry Gets Supercharged to Take Center-Stage in

International Travel in Post-COVID-19 Scenario

Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Train Control Management System (TCMS): An Introduction

Types of TCMS

Components of TCMS

Components of TCMS

Market Restraints & Challenges

Lower Emissions Emerge as Incentive for Rail Travel, Driving

TCMS Opportunities

GHG Intensity of Passenger Transport Modes: 2019

COMPETITION

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Signaling Market: 2019

Strong Focus on Asia

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Popularity of Autonomous Decentralized Train Control

and Management System

Technology Advancements & Improvements Gear Adoption

Startups Gain Space in TCMS Market

Rise in Infrastructure Development Projects Presents Opportunities

Select Brownfield and Greenfield CBTC Projects: 2018-2023

Rise in Rail Passenger and Freight Traffic Trigger Opportunities

Global Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger Kilometers)

by Region for 2018 and 2019

High-Speed Rail Network Witnesses Quantum Leap Forward over

Decades

Rise in Penetration of Penetration of Cloud-Based Systems

Importance of TCMS in Preventing Train Accidents

Regional Government Initiatives Bolster Growth

ERTMS Favors Adoption of TCMS

China: High-Speed Network Expansion to Extend Opportunities

Indian Government?s Private Train Initiative to Bolster Prospects

Russian Railways? Ongoing Shift towards Digital Technologies

Augurs Well

Metro Rail Projects Trigger Opportunities

A Snapshot of Select Upcoming Metro Rail Projects

Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail Projects

(in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025

Rapid Urbanization and Expanding Railway Infrastructure Steers

the Deployment of TCMS

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Smart Urban Spaces and Emphasis on Smart Railway

Infrastructure: Potential for Growth

Rising Implementation of Smart TCMS

Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies

Presents Growth Opportunity



