Global Rehabilitation Robots Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rehabilitation Robots estimated at US$566.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Upper Extremity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.4% CAGR and reach US$754.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lower Extremity segment is readjusted to a revised 21.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $219.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.2% CAGR

- The Rehabilitation Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$219.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$331.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.7% CAGR.Full-Body Exoskeletons Segment to Record 24.8% CAGR

- In the global Full-Body Exoskeletons segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$94.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$456.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 100 Featured)

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

BioXtreme

Corindus, Inc.

CYBERDYNE Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Hocoma AG

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Siemens AG

Tyromotion GmbH





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rehabilitation Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP

Forecasts Discourage the Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Robotics Play an Increasingly Important Role in Medical Sector

An Introduction to Rehabilitation Robots

Functional Roles of Rehabilitation Robots

Rehabilitation Robotics: Historical Background

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Robotics Stride Ahead to Restore Mobility and Supplement

Physiotherapist Efforts in Stroke Patients

Developed Regions Lead Market, Developing Economies to

Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prominence of Robotics Technology in Patient

Rehabilitation and Therapy

Aging Population with Age-related Conditions Drive Demand for

Rehabilitation Robots

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries

for 2020E

Increasing Incidence of Neurological & Musculoskeletal

Disorders and Other Chronic Medical Conditions to Propel

Market Growth

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,

2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Rising Significance of Rehabilitation Robots for Physical

Therapy of Stroke Survivors

A Glance at Select Population Stroke Rehabilitation Robots

Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions

Affecting Mobility in the Elderly to Drive Market Growth

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with

Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and

2022P

% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities: A Grim Reality

Driving Significance of Rehabilitation Robots

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

Smarter Rehabilitation through Machine Learning and Robotics

Eldercare-Assistive Robots: Enabling Elderly and Disabled to

Live Independently

Therapeutic Rehabilitation Robots Market: Providing Assistance

to Patients with Motor Disorders

Exoskeleton Robots: Enabling Medical Rehabilitation

Shortage of Home Care Workers and Rising Care Costs for

Disabled and Elderly Turn Focus onto Rehabilitation Robots

Annual Cost of Full-Time Home Health Aide (in $) in the US for

2004-2019

Long-term Care Workers in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Workforce by Type for 2020E

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market

Rehabilitation Robots for Treatment of Post-CNS Sensorimotor

Deficits: A Neurophysiological Perspective

Technology Advancements in Rehabilitation Robots to Boost

Market Prospects

Handicap Assistance Robots: A Key Opportunity

Rehabilitation Robots and Virtual Reality to Enhance Physical

Therapy

Select Innovative Technologies and Devices in Robotic

Rehabilitation

Current Areas of Research and Devices

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Support

Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019

Challenges Confronting Rehabilitation Robots Market



