Global Rehabilitation Robots Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rehabilitation Robots estimated at US$566.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Upper Extremity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.4% CAGR and reach US$754.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lower Extremity segment is readjusted to a revised 21.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $219.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.2% CAGR
- The Rehabilitation Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$219.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$331.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.7% CAGR.Full-Body Exoskeletons Segment to Record 24.8% CAGR
- In the global Full-Body Exoskeletons segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$94.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$456.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 100 Featured)
Bionik Laboratories Corp.
BioXtreme
Corindus, Inc.
CYBERDYNE Inc.
Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
Hocoma AG
Parker Hannifin Corp.
Rehab-Robotics Company Limited
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
Rex Bionics Ltd.
Siemens AG
Tyromotion GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rehabilitation Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP
Forecasts Discourage the Market
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Robotics Play an Increasingly Important Role in Medical Sector
An Introduction to Rehabilitation Robots
Functional Roles of Rehabilitation Robots
Rehabilitation Robotics: Historical Background
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Robotics Stride Ahead to Restore Mobility and Supplement
Physiotherapist Efforts in Stroke Patients
Developed Regions Lead Market, Developing Economies to
Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prominence of Robotics Technology in Patient
Rehabilitation and Therapy
Aging Population with Age-related Conditions Drive Demand for
Rehabilitation Robots
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries
for 2020E
Increasing Incidence of Neurological & Musculoskeletal
Disorders and Other Chronic Medical Conditions to Propel
Market Growth
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,
2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Rising Significance of Rehabilitation Robots for Physical
Therapy of Stroke Survivors
A Glance at Select Population Stroke Rehabilitation Robots
Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions
Affecting Mobility in the Elderly to Drive Market Growth
Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with
Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and
2022P
% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities: A Grim Reality
Driving Significance of Rehabilitation Robots
Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group
Smarter Rehabilitation through Machine Learning and Robotics
Eldercare-Assistive Robots: Enabling Elderly and Disabled to
Live Independently
Therapeutic Rehabilitation Robots Market: Providing Assistance
to Patients with Motor Disorders
Exoskeleton Robots: Enabling Medical Rehabilitation
Shortage of Home Care Workers and Rising Care Costs for
Disabled and Elderly Turn Focus onto Rehabilitation Robots
Annual Cost of Full-Time Home Health Aide (in $) in the US for
2004-2019
Long-term Care Workers in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Workforce by Type for 2020E
Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market
Rehabilitation Robots for Treatment of Post-CNS Sensorimotor
Deficits: A Neurophysiological Perspective
Technology Advancements in Rehabilitation Robots to Boost
Market Prospects
Handicap Assistance Robots: A Key Opportunity
Rehabilitation Robots and Virtual Reality to Enhance Physical
Therapy
Select Innovative Technologies and Devices in Robotic
Rehabilitation
Current Areas of Research and Devices
Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Support
Market Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019
Challenges Confronting Rehabilitation Robots Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 100
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
