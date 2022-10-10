Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona on behalf of all persons who purchased Opendoor Technologies, Inc. (“Opendoor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPEN) common stock between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) Opendoor common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. (“Legacy Opendoor”) completed on or about December 18, 2020 (the “Merger”).



The Complaint alleges that the Offering Documents for the Merger were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the algorithm (“Algorithm”) used by the Company to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (ii) as a result, the Company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (iii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the Algorithm; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Opendoor should contact the Firm prior to the December 6, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .