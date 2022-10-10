Global Neuromodulation Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neuromodulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957502/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Neuromodulation Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Neuromodulation estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spinal Cord Stimulation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Deep Brain Stimulation segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR

- The Neuromodulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$663.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.Sacral Nerve Stimulation Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR

- In the global Sacral Nerve Stimulation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$696.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

BioControl Medical

Bioness Inc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cefaly

electroCore, Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic

Neuronetics

NeuroPace, Inc.

NeuroSigma, Inc.

Nevro Corporation

Respicardia, Inc

Stimwave LLC

Synapse Biomedical, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Neuromodulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Neurological Disorders

A Prelude to Neuromodulation

Indications for Neuromodulation Therapy

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Global Neuromodulation Market Buckles under COVID-19 Strain

Effects of COVID-19 on the Nervous System Sheds Focus on

Neuromodulation Applications

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Neuromodulation Market Set for a Robust Growth

Neuromodulation Market by Segment

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

Represents the Largest Segments

Neuromodulation Devices by Technology

Spinal Cord Stimulation Market (2020): Dollar Market Share of

Leading Players in Percentage

Neuromodulation Market by Application

Growing Clinical Applications to Drive Demand

US and Europe Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific and other Emerging Regions Display Impressive

Growth Potential

Competition

Select FDA Approved Neuromodulation Devices in Recent Years

Recent Market Activity

Market Restraints and Challenges

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Incidence of Neurological Disorders: A Key Market Driver

Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence

of Neurological Disorders

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Growing Incidence of Neurodegenerative Diseases Propels the

Market for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Global Alzheimer’s Prevalence by Age Group

Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson?s Disease Across Select

Countries

Global DBS Market by Leading Player (2020E): Market Share

Breakdown of Revenues for Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and

Abbott

Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in

the Market

Increasing Cases of Epilepsy Drives the Demand for Vagus Nerve

Stimulation Devices

Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown

for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy

Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic,

Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy

Spinal Cord Injuries Propel the Demand for Spinal Cord

Stimulation Devices

Recent Developments in Spinal Cord Injury Treatment

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices)

Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Non-Invasiveness of TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation)

Propelling the adoption of TMS devices

Neuromodulation Technologies to Gain Preference Over Opioids

Tibial Neuromodulation to Impact Overactive Bladder Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Cord Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Spinal Cord Stimulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Cord Stimulation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Deep

Brain Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Deep Brain Stimulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Deep Brain Stimulation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sacral Nerve Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Sacral Nerve Stimulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sacral Nerve Stimulation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vagus Nerve Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Vagus Nerve Stimulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Vagus Nerve Stimulation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Transcutaneous

Electrical Nerve Stimulation by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Repetitive Transcranial

Magnetic Stimulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Repetitive Transcranial

Magnetic Stimulation by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chronic Pain by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Chronic Pain by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Chronic Pain by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Failed Back Syndrome by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Failed Back Syndrome by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Failed Back Syndrome by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Depression by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Depression by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Depression by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Epilepsy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Epilepsy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Epilepsy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parkinson`s Disease by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Parkinson`s Disease by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Parkinson`s Disease by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Migraine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Migraine by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Migraine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Neuromodulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep

Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve

Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation,

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Neuromodulation by Technology -

Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back

Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep

Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve

Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation,

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation,

Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back

Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Neuromodulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep

Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve

Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation,

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation,

Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back

Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Neuromodulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep

Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve

Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation,

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation,

Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back

Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Neuromodulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep

Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve

Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation,

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation,

Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back

Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Neuromodulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep

Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve

Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation,

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation,

Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back

Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Neuromodulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep

Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve

Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation,

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation,

Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back

Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep

Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve

Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation,

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation,

Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation,

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spinal

Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve

Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical

Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back

Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Neuromodulation by

Application - Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression,

Epilepsy, Parkinson`s Disease, Migraine and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neuromodulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chronic

Pain, Failed Back Syndrome, Depression, Epilepsy, Parkinson`s

Disease, Migraine and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Neuromodulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 97: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuromodulation by Technology - Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep

Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve



