Global Neuromodulation Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Neuromodulation estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spinal Cord Stimulation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Deep Brain Stimulation segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
- The Neuromodulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$663.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.Sacral Nerve Stimulation Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR
- In the global Sacral Nerve Stimulation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$696.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured)
Abbott Laboratories
Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA
BioControl Medical
Bioness Inc
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cefaly
electroCore, Inc.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.
LivaNova PLC
Medtronic
Neuronetics
NeuroPace, Inc.
NeuroSigma, Inc.
Nevro Corporation
Respicardia, Inc
Stimwave LLC
Synapse Biomedical, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Neuromodulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Neurological Disorders
A Prelude to Neuromodulation
Indications for Neuromodulation Therapy
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Global Neuromodulation Market Buckles under COVID-19 Strain
Effects of COVID-19 on the Nervous System Sheds Focus on
Neuromodulation Applications
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Neuromodulation Market Set for a Robust Growth
Neuromodulation Market by Segment
Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)
Represents the Largest Segments
Neuromodulation Devices by Technology
Spinal Cord Stimulation Market (2020): Dollar Market Share of
Leading Players in Percentage
Neuromodulation Market by Application
Growing Clinical Applications to Drive Demand
US and Europe Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific and other Emerging Regions Display Impressive
Growth Potential
Competition
Select FDA Approved Neuromodulation Devices in Recent Years
Recent Market Activity
Market Restraints and Challenges
WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
High Incidence of Neurological Disorders: A Key Market Driver
Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US
Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence
of Neurological Disorders
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Growing Incidence of Neurodegenerative Diseases Propels the
Market for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices
Global Alzheimer’s Prevalence by Age Group
Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson?s Disease Across Select
Countries
Global DBS Market by Leading Player (2020E): Market Share
Breakdown of Revenues for Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and
Abbott
Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in
the Market
Increasing Cases of Epilepsy Drives the Demand for Vagus Nerve
Stimulation Devices
Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown
for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy
Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic,
Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy
Spinal Cord Injuries Propel the Demand for Spinal Cord
Stimulation Devices
Recent Developments in Spinal Cord Injury Treatment
TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices)
Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
Non-Invasiveness of TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation)
Propelling the adoption of TMS devices
Neuromodulation Technologies to Gain Preference Over Opioids
Tibial Neuromodulation to Impact Overactive Bladder Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Neuromodulation Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2027
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
