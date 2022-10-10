Logos Launches Latest Version Designed to Help Readers 'Live in the Word'

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logos, the most widely used Bible study and sermon preparation platform available, today released its highly anticipated new version, Logos 10. With a sleek and modern design and lightning-fast speed, Logos 10 is designed for the global Church and includes multiple new features geared to help users engage more deeply with the Bible whether they have five minutes or five hours.

"We are excited to release the latest version of Logos and to aid both individuals who have used our software for years, as well as new users who will discover simplified and amplified theological learning," said Phil Gons, Chief Product Officer. "With Logos 10, we have improved the Logos experience to better meet our users' needs and adapted to the rapidly changing world around us where technology solutions are more important in supporting ministry expansion than ever before."

What's New in Logos 10

Logos 10 is launching in seven different languages and is specifically designed to aid researchers, students of Scripture, pastors and church leaders around the world. New features include:

Auto Translation, allowing users to translate a section of text in a few clicks. The feature works for over 100 modern languages as well as Latin and biblical Hebrew.

allowing users to translate a section of text in a few clicks. The feature works for over 100 modern languages as well as Latin and biblical Hebrew. Print Library Catalog , a brand-new tool empowering users to search the content of their print library, adding value to the books already on their shelves.

, a brand-new tool empowering users to search the content of their print library, adding value to the books already on their shelves. Church History tools , including over 40 new themes tracing historical movements as well as the Essential Lexham Dictionary of Church History , edited by Michael A. G. Haykin.

, including over 40 new themes tracing historical movements as well as the , edited by Michael A. G. Haykin. Questions & Answers , which surfaces concise questions and answers from across the library on thousands of topics and passages.

, which surfaces concise questions and answers from across the library on thousands of topics and passages. Sermon Import to transfer a user's sermon outlines and manuscripts from Microsoft Word directly into Logos for easy search and access.

to transfer a user's sermon outlines and manuscripts from Microsoft Word directly into Logos for easy search and access. Popular Quotes to discover more than 1 million powerful quotes from respected Bible teachers and scholars that can be dropped into slides and sermons.

What's Updated in Logos 10

Logos 10 expands and improves the platform's existing features, including:

Factbook, which now displays results from Logos Edition books. Tens of millions of tags were added to these books, so users can search or click a word as they're studying, uncover its meaning, and transition to deeper study if they'd like.

which now displays results from Logos Edition books. Tens of millions of tags were added to these books, so users can search or click a word as they're studying, uncover its meaning, and transition to deeper study if they'd like. Simplified Search Syntax allows users to easily find what they're looking for.

allows users to easily find what they're looking for. Search Autocomplete offers smarter suggestions to help users easily build queries.

offers smarter suggestions to help users easily build queries. New Curated Theological Libraries including new books by respected scholars, carefully curated to work with the Bible study tools in Logos.

including new books by respected scholars, carefully curated to work with the Bible study tools in Logos. New Workflows from Bryan Chapell, Tony Merida, Dr. David Allen, Dr. Jim Shaddix, and Ridley Rosner.

from Bryan Chapell, Tony Merida, Dr. David Allen, Dr. Jim Shaddix, and Ridley Rosner. Advanced Timeline, with new navigation and filtering options that allow readers to explore historical context.

with new navigation and filtering options that allow readers to explore historical context. Mobile Updates to include: Simultaneously use up to six books and tools on a single screen with Layouts on tablet. Create visuals of outlines, markups, diagrams, and information cards with Canvas for iPad. Tap the audio button on the Logos mobile app to start listening to nearly any Logos resource. Write on the iPad screen and save scribbles as an image to photos or in a new note. Tap a word or passage to highlight, leave a note, open Bible Word Study, or dig deeper in Factbook. Plan, organize, and track sermons on the go with Sermon Manager for iPad.

to include:

Logos 10 also maintains the app's comprehensive reading management system and improved tools for visualizing data, browsing commentaries, exploring the books of the Bible, sharing documents and adding images into notes.

"We cannot wait for Logos 10 to be in the hands of theological learners around the world and witness the ways it enhances their day-to-day lives," said Mark Ward, Senior Editor of Digital Content. "Logos Bible was created to readily assist anyone with a desire to dive deeper into Biblical Truth and the contexts surrounding God's Word. We are committed to increasing biblical literacy and accessibility for every Christian around the world, and we're so excited to see what new opportunities this updated version will offer."

To learn more about Logos 10, visit logos.com/10.

About Logos

Logos is the preferred Bible study tool for pastors, scholars, students and lifelong learners worldwide who want to dive deeper into the intricacies of God's Word. Used by renowned faith leaders including John Piper, Christine Caine, Bishop Charles E. Blake, Dr. David Jeremiah, Justo González, Miles McPherson and Lisa Bevere, to name a few, Logos enables users to obtain seminary-level knowledge and training at a low cost. To learn more about Logos, visit logos.com.

