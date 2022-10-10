New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232759/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one year

- Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market to Reach $83.6 Million by 2026

- A mulch is described as layer of material that is applied onto the soil`s surface. Mulch can be organic or inorganic, temporary or permanent, and can be applied not just to the soil but also around existing plants. Mulch acts a layer between soil and atmosphere, and prevents sunlight in reaching soil surface, thus ensuring reduced evaporation. Mulch application also has the ability to prevent water reaching soil by either absorbing or blocking rain water. Generally, mulch layers are 2 inches or more in depth on application. Mulching process is employed in gardening and commercial crop production activities, with the desire being mainly to improve soil productivity. The application of mulch is mainly aimed at conserving soil moisture, regulate soil temperature, reduce weed growth, improve soil health and fertility and enhance visual appearance of area. Application of mulch depends on the season and the purpose. Biodegradable mulch has been growing in prominence in the recent years, due to the rising concerns over the environmental impact of using plastic mulch films. Generally, biodegradable mulch is made of plant starch, sugars or polyester fibers. Starches derived from plants such as corn and wheat are generally used for creating biodegradable mulch. The mulch films are known to be more permeable compared to traditional mulch films, and hence allows more water to seep into the soil. Biodegradable mulch films are hence capable of reducing weed growth, preventing soil erosion, increasing soil temperature and conserving soil moisture. The application of biodegradable mulch films thus has the potential to cut down the need for herbicide usage.

- Biopolymers are used for making mulch-films that facilitate enhanced plant growth. They also form key materials for developing covering/wrapping films to protect nursery plants. Biodegradable polymers are also used as fertilizer encapsulations to enable controlled release. In horticulture, the material is employed as a binding agent and in the manufacture of flowerpots. Biodegradable mulch varies from plastic mulch in the fact that the form is not removed from the field once the season comes to an end, as the biodegradable mulch breaks down due to heat. The mulch is broken down into water and carbon dioxide by microorganisms in the soil, without leaving any toxic residues.

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biodegradable Mulch Film estimated at US$62.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.6 Million by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6 % over the analysis period. Europe is projected to reach US$15.6 Million by 2026. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. The market is witnessing healthy growth, led mainly by its expanding use in agriculture industry. The numerous benefits offered by biodegradable mulch films including maintenance of soil temperature, accelerating germination and cultivation processes, reducing or eliminating use of pesticides or herbicides, and ensuring long term sustainability of soil are fueling adoption of biodegradable mulch films. Further, biodegradable mulch films also help in reducing water consumption, ensuring that nutrients and fertilizers remain close to crop or plants, and preventing fruits and vegetables to get directly into contact with soil. The process of agricultural cultivation thus stands to benefit immensely from the use of biodegradable mulch films. With farmers and growers looking to maintain soil quality to improve crop yield and efficiency, the demand for biodegradable mulch films is forecast to grow further in the coming years. The growing demand for high quality crops is also expected to bolster demand for the films. Besides the agriculture industry, the use of biodegradable mulch films is also growing in greenhouses. Rising concerns over adverse environmental damage caused by the use of plastic mulch films and other inorganic materials, and government policies promoting the use of bio-based products are favoring growth in the biodegradable mulch films market. The adoption of strict environmental regulations across the world to control harmful effects of inorganic materials is also driving the shift towards biodegradable alternatives. Polyethylene plastic mulch is currently used extensively for crops mainly due to its easy availability and lower cost. However, concerns over sustainability of crop production activity involving use of polyethylene mulch have arisen due to the fact that plastic mulch film is made from petroleum-based feedstock that is non-renewable in nature. Further, the use of polyethylene mulches also contributes to waste generation in both agricultural land and landfills.

- North America and Western Europe countries are major users of biodegradable mulch films, mainly due to the fact that developed countries have widely adopted advanced cultivation techniques as part of efforts to boost cultivation process. Europe is another major market for biodegradable mulch films, with the region witnessing their growing use supported by technical and scientific data and the increasing willingness of European farms to use biodegradable variants. The growing volumes of waste generated by fossil-based, non-biodegradable mulching materials have led to increased emphasis on alternative materials. Specifically waste accumulation on agricultural land has been a major concern for the region, as this waste can adversely impact plant growth and overall crop yield. Due to detrimental impact on environmental, farmers and agriculture companies are moving towards biodegradable mulch films. Tremendous growth potential exists in developing economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin American Middle East & Africa and Eastern Europe. The large population of developing nations such as China and India and the need to increase food production to address their rising food demands is expected to spur demand for biodegradable mulch films.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)

Armando Alvarez Group

BASF SE

BioBag International AS

Dubois Agrinovation

Ira Agrotech & Research Pvt. Ltd.

Iris Polymers Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

Novamont SpA

Organix Solutions

PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

Plastiroll Oy Ltd

RKW SE

Robert Marvel Plastic Mulch LLC

The Barbier Group (France).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232759/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Biodegradable Mulch Films

What is Mulch?

Biodegradable Mulch Film

Imperative Need to Increase Agricultural Yield and Address

Environmental Concerns Fuels Demand

Starch Based Biodegradable Mulch Films: The Largest Segment

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Biodegradable Mulch Film - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of

Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Demand

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes

for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-

2017 and 2018-2027

Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural

Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Biodegradable

Mulch Films

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Environmental Concerns Related to Use of Plastic Mulch Films

Fuels Shift towards Biodegradable Alternatives

With Plastic Mulching Contributing to Increase in Agricultural

Waste Accumulation, Focus Shifts to Biodegradable Mulch Films

Concerns over Increasing Agricultural Plastic Waste Turns

Attention to Biodegradable Variants: Global Percentage

Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector for

2019

Global Man Made GHG Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of GHG

Emissions by Sector

Expanding Greenhouse Market Presents Growth Potential for

Biodegradable Mulch Films

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Organic Farming: A Potential Opportunity for Biodegradable

Mulch Films

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Impact of Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Films on Soil Microbial

Communities and Ecosystem Functions

New EU Standard to Steer Use of Biodegradable Mulch Films in

Agriculture

Paper Mulch Emerges as a Promising BDM to Control Nutsedge Weed

in Vegetable Production

Concerns over Micro- and Nanoplastics in Soil: Is Biodegradable

Mulch a Solution?

Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as

Biodegradable Mulch Films

Grow Bioplastics to Develop Lignin-based Mulch Films

Ukrainian Researchers Develop Biodegradable Mulch Film



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch Films

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Starch by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Starch by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Starch Blended With PLA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Starch Blended With PLA

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Starch Blended With PHA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Starch Blended With PHA

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Grains & Oilseeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Grains & Oilseeds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flowers & Plants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Flowers & Plants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Type - Starch, Starch Blended With

PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch Films

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch,

Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Crop Type - Fruits & Vegetables,

Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch Films

by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Type - Starch, Starch Blended With

PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch,

Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Crop Type - Fruits & Vegetables,

Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants for

the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Type - Starch, Starch Blended With

PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch,

Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Crop Type - Fruits & Vegetables,

Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants for

the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Rising Concerns over Plastic Contamination Presents

Biodegradable Mulch Films as a Suitable Alternative

Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Type - Starch, Starch Blended With

PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch,

Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 31: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Crop Type - Fruits & Vegetables,

Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants for

the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 33: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Type - Starch, Starch Blended With

PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch,

Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Crop Type - Fruits & Vegetables,

Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants for

the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 39: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Type - Starch, Starch Blended With

PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch,

Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Crop Type - Fruits & Vegetables,

Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants for

the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Type - Starch, Starch Blended With

PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch,

Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Crop Type - Fruits & Vegetables,

Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants for

the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Type - Starch, Starch Blended With

PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch,

Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Crop Type - Fruits & Vegetables,

Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch

Films by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants for

the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 51: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Type - Starch, Starch Blended With

PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch Films

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Starch,

Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Mulch Films by Crop Type - Fruits & Vegetables,

Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Mulch Films

by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Biodegradable Mulch Films by Type - Starch, Starch Blended

With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Mulch Films by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Starch, Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and

Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 57: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Biodegradable Mulch Films by Crop Type - Fruits &

Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Mulch Films by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants

for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Use of Plastic and Biodegradable Mulching in India: A Review

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Biodegradable Mulch Films by Type - Starch, Starch Blended

With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Mulch Films by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Starch, Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and

Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Biodegradable Mulch Films by Crop Type - Fruits &

Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Mulch Films by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants

for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Biodegradable Mulch Films by Type - Starch, Starch Blended

With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Mulch Films by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Starch, Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA and

Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Biodegradable Mulch Films by Crop Type - Fruits &

Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Mulch Films by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants

for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232759/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________