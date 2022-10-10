New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232759/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market to Reach $83.6 Million by 2026
- A mulch is described as layer of material that is applied onto the soil`s surface. Mulch can be organic or inorganic, temporary or permanent, and can be applied not just to the soil but also around existing plants. Mulch acts a layer between soil and atmosphere, and prevents sunlight in reaching soil surface, thus ensuring reduced evaporation. Mulch application also has the ability to prevent water reaching soil by either absorbing or blocking rain water. Generally, mulch layers are 2 inches or more in depth on application. Mulching process is employed in gardening and commercial crop production activities, with the desire being mainly to improve soil productivity. The application of mulch is mainly aimed at conserving soil moisture, regulate soil temperature, reduce weed growth, improve soil health and fertility and enhance visual appearance of area. Application of mulch depends on the season and the purpose. Biodegradable mulch has been growing in prominence in the recent years, due to the rising concerns over the environmental impact of using plastic mulch films. Generally, biodegradable mulch is made of plant starch, sugars or polyester fibers. Starches derived from plants such as corn and wheat are generally used for creating biodegradable mulch. The mulch films are known to be more permeable compared to traditional mulch films, and hence allows more water to seep into the soil. Biodegradable mulch films are hence capable of reducing weed growth, preventing soil erosion, increasing soil temperature and conserving soil moisture. The application of biodegradable mulch films thus has the potential to cut down the need for herbicide usage.
- Biopolymers are used for making mulch-films that facilitate enhanced plant growth. They also form key materials for developing covering/wrapping films to protect nursery plants. Biodegradable polymers are also used as fertilizer encapsulations to enable controlled release. In horticulture, the material is employed as a binding agent and in the manufacture of flowerpots. Biodegradable mulch varies from plastic mulch in the fact that the form is not removed from the field once the season comes to an end, as the biodegradable mulch breaks down due to heat. The mulch is broken down into water and carbon dioxide by microorganisms in the soil, without leaving any toxic residues.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biodegradable Mulch Film estimated at US$62.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.6 Million by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6 % over the analysis period. Europe is projected to reach US$15.6 Million by 2026. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. The market is witnessing healthy growth, led mainly by its expanding use in agriculture industry. The numerous benefits offered by biodegradable mulch films including maintenance of soil temperature, accelerating germination and cultivation processes, reducing or eliminating use of pesticides or herbicides, and ensuring long term sustainability of soil are fueling adoption of biodegradable mulch films. Further, biodegradable mulch films also help in reducing water consumption, ensuring that nutrients and fertilizers remain close to crop or plants, and preventing fruits and vegetables to get directly into contact with soil. The process of agricultural cultivation thus stands to benefit immensely from the use of biodegradable mulch films. With farmers and growers looking to maintain soil quality to improve crop yield and efficiency, the demand for biodegradable mulch films is forecast to grow further in the coming years. The growing demand for high quality crops is also expected to bolster demand for the films. Besides the agriculture industry, the use of biodegradable mulch films is also growing in greenhouses. Rising concerns over adverse environmental damage caused by the use of plastic mulch films and other inorganic materials, and government policies promoting the use of bio-based products are favoring growth in the biodegradable mulch films market. The adoption of strict environmental regulations across the world to control harmful effects of inorganic materials is also driving the shift towards biodegradable alternatives. Polyethylene plastic mulch is currently used extensively for crops mainly due to its easy availability and lower cost. However, concerns over sustainability of crop production activity involving use of polyethylene mulch have arisen due to the fact that plastic mulch film is made from petroleum-based feedstock that is non-renewable in nature. Further, the use of polyethylene mulches also contributes to waste generation in both agricultural land and landfills.
- North America and Western Europe countries are major users of biodegradable mulch films, mainly due to the fact that developed countries have widely adopted advanced cultivation techniques as part of efforts to boost cultivation process. Europe is another major market for biodegradable mulch films, with the region witnessing their growing use supported by technical and scientific data and the increasing willingness of European farms to use biodegradable variants. The growing volumes of waste generated by fossil-based, non-biodegradable mulching materials have led to increased emphasis on alternative materials. Specifically waste accumulation on agricultural land has been a major concern for the region, as this waste can adversely impact plant growth and overall crop yield. Due to detrimental impact on environmental, farmers and agriculture companies are moving towards biodegradable mulch films. Tremendous growth potential exists in developing economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin American Middle East & Africa and Eastern Europe. The large population of developing nations such as China and India and the need to increase food production to address their rising food demands is expected to spur demand for biodegradable mulch films.
Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)
Armando Alvarez Group
BASF SE
BioBag International AS
Dubois Agrinovation
Ira Agrotech & Research Pvt. Ltd.
Iris Polymers Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.
Novamont SpA
Organix Solutions
PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.
Plastiroll Oy Ltd
RKW SE
Robert Marvel Plastic Mulch LLC
The Barbier Group (France).
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Biodegradable Mulch Films
What is Mulch?
Biodegradable Mulch Film
Imperative Need to Increase Agricultural Yield and Address
Environmental Concerns Fuels Demand
Starch Based Biodegradable Mulch Films: The Largest Segment
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
Biodegradable Mulch Film - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of
Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Demand
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes
for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-
2017 and 2018-2027
Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural
Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Biodegradable
Mulch Films
Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Environmental Concerns Related to Use of Plastic Mulch Films
Fuels Shift towards Biodegradable Alternatives
With Plastic Mulching Contributing to Increase in Agricultural
Waste Accumulation, Focus Shifts to Biodegradable Mulch Films
Concerns over Increasing Agricultural Plastic Waste Turns
Attention to Biodegradable Variants: Global Percentage
Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector for
2019
Global Man Made GHG Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of GHG
Emissions by Sector
Expanding Greenhouse Market Presents Growth Potential for
Biodegradable Mulch Films
Global Commercial Greenhouse Market: Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Organic Farming: A Potential Opportunity for Biodegradable
Mulch Films
Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Impact of Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Films on Soil Microbial
Communities and Ecosystem Functions
New EU Standard to Steer Use of Biodegradable Mulch Films in
Agriculture
Paper Mulch Emerges as a Promising BDM to Control Nutsedge Weed
in Vegetable Production
Concerns over Micro- and Nanoplastics in Soil: Is Biodegradable
Mulch a Solution?
Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as
Biodegradable Mulch Films
Grow Bioplastics to Develop Lignin-based Mulch Films
Ukrainian Researchers Develop Biodegradable Mulch Film
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 40
Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market to Reach $83.6 Million by 2026
