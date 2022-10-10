Michael Spielman Earns CMCA® Designation

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Equity Management & Realty Services, a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Temecula and Inland Empire areas, is pleased to announce that team member Michael Spielman has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB®).

The CMCA® is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. It recognizes individuals who demonstrate the fundamental knowledge required to effectively manage community associations. Established by the Community Associations Institute (CAI®) in 1995, CAMICB® is the professional accreditation body for more than ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

“A tremendous amount of preparation and effort go into earning the CMCA® certification,” said Mark Dodge, Associa Equity Management & Realty Services president. “We appreciate Michaels’s dedication and are proud to have him on the Equity Management team.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

