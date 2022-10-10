Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219512/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.9% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $885.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR

- The Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$885.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$764.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured)

Accruent

Archibus Inc.

AssetWorks LLC

Budgetrac LLC

Causeway Technologies

Collectiveview, Inc.

Facilio

FM:Systems

FSI (FM Solutions)

International Business Machines Corporation

MRI Software LLC

Nuvolo

OfficeSpace Software Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Planon

Rapal Oy

SAP SE

Service Works Global Ltd.

ServiceChannel®

Smartsheet Inc.

SPACEWELL INTERNATIONAL

Tango

VLogic Systems, Inc.

zLink, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219512/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Speedy Recovery of Integrated Workplace Management System

Market following the COVID-19 Bump

An Introduction to Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

Prime Objectives of IWMS

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Trending Segments of Integrated Workplace Management System Market

Market Going to Get Bigger: Key Growth Drivers

Workplace Trends Creating Conductive Setting for Integrated

Workplace Management Systems

Analysis by Offering

World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by

Offering (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Solutions and Services

World Integrated Workplace Management System Market Offering by

Solutions (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Real

Estate Management, Facility Space Management, Asset

Maintenance Management, Project Management, and Environment

Management

World Integrated Workplace Management System Market Offering by

Services (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Professional Services, and Managed Services

Analysis by End-Use

World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by

End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction,

BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by

Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Europe, Canada, USA, and

Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Workplace Energy Management: Need of the Hour

Diverse Use Cases of IWMS

IMWS Set to Gain Importance Post-Pandemic

Construction Industry, a Key End-User of IWMS Impacted by the

Pandemic

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2019, 2020, & 2021

Pandemic Impact on the IT Industry & the New Normal

WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total Workforce in

Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020

Growing Uptake of IWMS in Industrial Energy Management Domain

Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related CO2 Emissions

for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020 (In

Gigatons (Gt) Per Year)

Rising Emphasis on Facility Management Bodes Well

Global Facilities Management Market by Segment (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for In-House Facilities

Management and Outsourced Facilities Management

Outsourcing as % of Total Onsite Facilities Management Services

Market for Select End-Use Markets

Workplace Conditions Impact Facilities Management

IWMS for Real Estate

IWMS Enables Effective Workplace Property Management

IMWS Streamlines Move Management, Logistics Management

More Effective Asset Tracking with IWMS

Numerous Benefits Offered Augment Adoption of IWMS

IWMS for More Coordinated Work Environment

Obligations for Workplace Safety Management

Effective Workplace Environment Management

Overview of Facilities Management Technology

Technology Reshapes Modern Workplace

Influence of Technology in Workplace: Overview

Innovative Workplace Technology Ideas Emerge

Key Benefits of Automation in the Workplace

IMWS Drives Automation

Improved Communication with IWMS

IWMS Doubles Up as a Resource Center

IWMS Delivers Real-time Data



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Real

Estate & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Real Estate & Construction

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Real Estate &

Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Solutions and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use -

Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate &

Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Solutions and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use -

Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate &

Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Solutions and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use -

Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate &

Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Solutions and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use -

Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate &

Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Solutions and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use -

Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate &

Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Solutions and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use -

Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate &

Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Solutions and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use -

Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate &

Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Solutions and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use -

Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate &

Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Solutions and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use -

Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate &

Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Integrated

Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Solutions and

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated

Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use -

Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Integrated

Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Manufacturing,

IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI, Retail,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Integrated

Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,

Real Estate & Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-

Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Solutions and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Integrated

Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use -

Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Integrated Workplace

Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Manufacturing, IT &

Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Integrated

Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,

Real Estate & Construction, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Integrated

Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Solutions and

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Integrated

Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by Offering - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and Services for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) by End-Use -

Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction, BFSI,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219512/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________