Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.9% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $885.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR
- The Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$885.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$764.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured)
Accruent
Archibus Inc.
AssetWorks LLC
Budgetrac LLC
Causeway Technologies
Collectiveview, Inc.
Facilio
FM:Systems
FSI (FM Solutions)
International Business Machines Corporation
MRI Software LLC
Nuvolo
OfficeSpace Software Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Planon
Rapal Oy
SAP SE
Service Works Global Ltd.
ServiceChannel®
Smartsheet Inc.
SPACEWELL INTERNATIONAL
Tango
VLogic Systems, Inc.
zLink, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Speedy Recovery of Integrated Workplace Management System
Market following the COVID-19 Bump
An Introduction to Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)
Prime Objectives of IWMS
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Trending Segments of Integrated Workplace Management System Market
Market Going to Get Bigger: Key Growth Drivers
Workplace Trends Creating Conductive Setting for Integrated
Workplace Management Systems
Analysis by Offering
World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by
Offering (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Solutions and Services
World Integrated Workplace Management System Market Offering by
Solutions (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Real
Estate Management, Facility Space Management, Asset
Maintenance Management, Project Management, and Environment
Management
World Integrated Workplace Management System Market Offering by
Services (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Professional Services, and Managed Services
Analysis by End-Use
World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by
End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Real Estate & Construction,
BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis
World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market by
Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
World Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Europe, Canada, USA, and
Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Workplace Energy Management: Need of the Hour
Diverse Use Cases of IWMS
IMWS Set to Gain Importance Post-Pandemic
Construction Industry, a Key End-User of IWMS Impacted by the
Pandemic
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020, & 2021
Pandemic Impact on the IT Industry & the New Normal
WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total Workforce in
Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020
Growing Uptake of IWMS in Industrial Energy Management Domain
Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related CO2 Emissions
for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020 (In
Gigatons (Gt) Per Year)
Rising Emphasis on Facility Management Bodes Well
Global Facilities Management Market by Segment (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for In-House Facilities
Management and Outsourced Facilities Management
Outsourcing as % of Total Onsite Facilities Management Services
Market for Select End-Use Markets
Workplace Conditions Impact Facilities Management
IWMS for Real Estate
IWMS Enables Effective Workplace Property Management
IMWS Streamlines Move Management, Logistics Management
More Effective Asset Tracking with IWMS
Numerous Benefits Offered Augment Adoption of IWMS
IWMS for More Coordinated Work Environment
Obligations for Workplace Safety Management
Effective Workplace Environment Management
Overview of Facilities Management Technology
Technology Reshapes Modern Workplace
Influence of Technology in Workplace: Overview
Innovative Workplace Technology Ideas Emerge
Key Benefits of Automation in the Workplace
IMWS Drives Automation
Improved Communication with IWMS
IWMS Doubles Up as a Resource Center
IWMS Delivers Real-time Data
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
