Global High-Speed Cameras Market to Reach $702.7 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-Speed Cameras Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097732/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal High-Speed Cameras Market to Reach $702.7 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for High-Speed Cameras estimated at US$401.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$702.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Below 2 MP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$372.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 2-5 Mp segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $154.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

- The High-Speed Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$154.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$86.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.Above 5 MP Segment to Record 8.5% CAGR

- In the global Above 5 MP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$69.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$120.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 119 Featured)

AOS Technologies AG

Baumer Electric AG

DEL Imaging Systems, LLC.

Sanstreak Corp.

Fastec Imaging Corporation

Integrated Design Tools

iX Cameras Ltd.

Mega Speed Corporation

Mikrotron GmbH

Monitoring Technology LLC

Motion Capture Technologies

nac Image Technology, Inc.

Optronis GmbH

PCO AG

Photron

Slowmo Ltd.

Vision Research Inc.

WEISSCAM GMBH

Xcitex, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097732/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

High-Speed Cameras - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Camera Industry

COVID-19 Exacerbates Decline in Digital Camera Sales

COVID-19 Triggers Rash Driving on US Roadways

An Introduction to High-Speed Cameras

Classification

Key Applications of High-Speed Cameras

World High-Speed Camera Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Automotive & Transportation,

Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &

Entertainment, and Other Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Major Market Drivers and Inhibitors

Segmental Analysis

World High-Speed Camera Market by Resolution (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP, and

Above 5 MP

Regional Analysis

World High-Speed Camera Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027

World High-Speed Camera Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027

China: A Key Regional Market for High-Speed Cameras

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Transportation Systems Widens

Addressable Market

World Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by Geographic

Region - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2021, 2024

and 2027

Connected Vehicles Augment Use Case of High-Speed Camera in ITS

Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the

Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Augment the Prospects for High-

Speed Cameras

World Smart Factory Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace &

Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment, and Other End-

Uses

Motion Analysis with High-Speed Cameras Resolves Many

Manufacturing Challenges

Compliance Requirements Spur Camera-Enabled Inspection in Food

Industry

Sustained Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Manufacturing

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2021

Critical Role of Fault Detection in Automotive Production Bodes

Well

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Aerospace & Defense: Noteworthy End-Use Sector

Anticipated Post COVID Recovery in Aerospace Sector to Augment

Demand

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Use Case of High-Speed Cameras in Military Applications Remains

Robust

Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001

through 2019

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets (in US$ Billion): 2019

Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

Sports Applications of High-speed Cameras

High-Speed IR Cameras for Effective Thermal Imaging

Technology Innovations & Advancements



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Below

2 MP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Below 2 MP by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Below 2 MP by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2-5

MP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for 2-5 MP by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for 2-5 MP by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Above

5 MP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Above 5 MP by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Above 5 MP by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

High-Speed Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above

5 MP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2

MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &

Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above

5 MP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2

MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &

Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

High-Speed Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above

5 MP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2

MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &

Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

High-Speed Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above

5 MP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2

MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &

Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

High-Speed Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above

5 MP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2

MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &

Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

High-Speed Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above

5 MP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2

MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &

Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

High-Speed Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above

5 MP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2

MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &

Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above

5 MP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2

MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &

Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

High-Speed Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above

5 MP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 2

MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Cameras by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed Cameras by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &

Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for High-Speed Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and

Above 5 MP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras

by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed

Cameras by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for High-Speed Cameras by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras

by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed

Cameras by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics,

Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and

Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

High-Speed Cameras Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for High-Speed Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and

Above 5 MP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras

by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed

Cameras by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for High-Speed Cameras by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras

by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed

Cameras by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics,

Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and

Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for High-Speed Cameras by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and

Above 5 MP - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras

by Resolution - Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed

Cameras by Resolution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Below 2 MP, 2-5 MP and Above 5 MP for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



Table 103: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for High-Speed Cameras by Application - Automotive &

Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for High-Speed Cameras

by Application - Automotive & Transportation, Consumer

Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for High-Speed

Cameras by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics,

Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and

Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 119

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06097732/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________