Global Oncology Nutrition Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oncology Nutrition Industry"
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Oncology Nutrition estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Head & Neck, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$472.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stomach & Gastrointestinal segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $386.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR
- The Oncology Nutrition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$386.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$182.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$124.4 Million by the year 2027.
- Pancreatic Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR
- In the global Pancreatic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$170 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$276.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Abbott Laboratories
B.Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International, Inc.
Fresenius Kabi AG
Hormel Foods Corporation.
Mead Johnson & Company, LLC
Nestle S.A.
Pfizer Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Oncology Nutrition - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact On Oncology Nutrition
Cancer - Food choices, Dietary habits and Cancer risk
Significance of Proper Nutrition for Cancer Patients
What to Eat in Cancer
Importance of Adequate Nutrition during Cancer Treatment
Nutrition During Cancer Treatment
Common Causes of Nutrition and Malnutrition in Cancer Patients
Cancer Treatment Side Effects that are Likely to Cause
Dehydration and Malnutrition
Commercial Feeding Formulas
Factors to be Considered When Selecting a Particular Formula
Global Market Analysis and Prospects
Global Oncology Nutrition Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
Developed Regions Account for Major Share, Developing Regions
Witness Rapid Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Global Incidence of Cancer Drives the Oncology Nutrition
Market
Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020
Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Rising Number of Malnourished Cancer Patients Drive the Demand
for Oncology Nutrition Market
Patient Diagnosis with Malnutrition
Post Treatment Duration and Nutrition for Advanced Cancer
Meeting Nutritional Needs of Cancer Patients
Nutrition for Breast Cancer Survivorship
Introduction of Nutrient-Rich Oncology Nutritional Supplements
Ensure Quick Recovery for Cancer Patients
Ongoing Research and Development Initiatives Fuel Demand for
Oncology Nutrition Products
Demand for Gluten and Lactose-Free Enteral Nutrition Formulas
Exhibits an Upward Momentum
Launch of New Nutritional Products for Cancer Patients
Diet for Colon Cancer Surgery
Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives Market Demand
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &
2023
Enteral Nutrition Market to Remain Buoyant and Strong
Oncology Applications Leads EN Market
Shift towards Home Care Boosts Demand for Clinical Nutrition
Products
Trend towards Home Healthcare to Propel Home Clinical Nutrition
Market - Global Home Healthcare Revenues (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020
Changing Health and Social Care Factors Favor Home Enteral Feeding
Increasing Popularity of Intravenous Vitamin C for Cancer
Treatment
Shift towards Enteral Nutrition Therapies - A Threat to
Parenteral Nutrition Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042689/?utm_source=GNW
Global Oncology Nutrition Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
