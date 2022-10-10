Global Oncology Nutrition Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oncology Nutrition Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042689/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Oncology Nutrition Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Oncology Nutrition estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Head & Neck, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$472.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stomach & Gastrointestinal segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $386.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

- The Oncology Nutrition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$386.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$182.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$124.4 Million by the year 2027.

- Pancreatic Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR

- In the global Pancreatic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$170 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$276.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Hormel Foods Corporation.

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Nestle S.A.

Pfizer Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Oncology Nutrition - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact On Oncology Nutrition

Cancer - Food choices, Dietary habits and Cancer risk

Significance of Proper Nutrition for Cancer Patients

What to Eat in Cancer

Importance of Adequate Nutrition during Cancer Treatment

Nutrition During Cancer Treatment

Common Causes of Nutrition and Malnutrition in Cancer Patients

Cancer Treatment Side Effects that are Likely to Cause

Dehydration and Malnutrition

Commercial Feeding Formulas

Factors to be Considered When Selecting a Particular Formula

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Oncology Nutrition Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Developed Regions Account for Major Share, Developing Regions

Witness Rapid Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Incidence of Cancer Drives the Oncology Nutrition

Market

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Rising Number of Malnourished Cancer Patients Drive the Demand

for Oncology Nutrition Market

Patient Diagnosis with Malnutrition

Post Treatment Duration and Nutrition for Advanced Cancer

Meeting Nutritional Needs of Cancer Patients

Nutrition for Breast Cancer Survivorship

Introduction of Nutrient-Rich Oncology Nutritional Supplements

Ensure Quick Recovery for Cancer Patients

Ongoing Research and Development Initiatives Fuel Demand for

Oncology Nutrition Products

Demand for Gluten and Lactose-Free Enteral Nutrition Formulas

Exhibits an Upward Momentum

Launch of New Nutritional Products for Cancer Patients

Diet for Colon Cancer Surgery

Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives Market Demand

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &

2023

Enteral Nutrition Market to Remain Buoyant and Strong

Oncology Applications Leads EN Market

Shift towards Home Care Boosts Demand for Clinical Nutrition

Products

Trend towards Home Healthcare to Propel Home Clinical Nutrition

Market - Global Home Healthcare Revenues (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

Changing Health and Social Care Factors Favor Home Enteral Feeding

Increasing Popularity of Intravenous Vitamin C for Cancer

Treatment

Shift towards Enteral Nutrition Therapies - A Threat to

Parenteral Nutrition Market



