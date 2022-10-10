Global High Altitude Platforms Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Altitude Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960970/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for High Altitude Platforms estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Airships segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $959.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

- The High Altitude Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$959.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$885.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.Tethered Aerostat Systems Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR

- In the global Tethered Aerostat Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$268.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$476.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured)

AeroVironment, Inc.

Airbus SE

Augur-RosAeroSystems

Elektra Solar GmbH

ILC Dover, LP

Lindstrand Technologies Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Prismatic Ltd.

Raven Industries, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

RT LTA Systems Ltd.

TCOM, L.P.

Thales Group

Worldwide Aeros Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023

Severe Impact of Pandemic on Supply Chain Networks Derails

Market Momentum

EXHIBIT 2: Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings

Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA)

in the Year 2020

Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector

EXHIBIT 3: Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

High Altitude Platforms Market to Exhibit Steady Growth

following COVID-19 Whiplash

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 4: High Altitude Platforms - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

47 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook: Fueled by Escalating Demand,

High Altitude Platforms Market to Hog the Spotlight

EXHIBIT 5: World High Altitude Platforms Market by Application

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Government &

Defense, and Other Applications

Growing Roaster of Drivers to Favor Expansion of High Altitude

Platforms Market

Compelling Merits over Traditional Satellites

Increasing Demand for Better In-Flight Services

Focus on Solar-Powered Technologies

Advanced Control Technology for HAPS Navigation Under Development

UAV & Communication: Prime Segments of High Altitude Platforms

Market

EXHIBIT 6: World High Altitude Platforms Market by Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Unmanned Aerial

Vehicles (UAV), Airships, and Tethered Aerostat Systems

EXHIBIT 7: World High Altitude Platforms Market by Payload:

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Communication, Surveillance, Navigation, and EO/IR Systems

HAPS Holds Potential to Provide and Improve Connectivity

North America Assumes Principal Position in Global High

Altitude Platforms Market

EXHIBIT 8: World High Altitude Platforms Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for

the Years 2021 & 2027

EXHIBIT 9: World High Altitude Platforms Market: Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

Developing Economies Emerge as Hotbed for Adoption of High

Altitude Platforms

Australian Defense Sector Focuses on Developing Robust HAPS

HAPS Platforms for Indian Border Surveillance

High Altitude Platforms: Stratosphere-Floating

Telecommunication Stations as Alternative to Satellites

Types of High Altitude Platforms & Design Considerations

Technical Challenges

High Altitude Platforms: Primary Applications

Potential Applications of HAPS

Regulations: Key Hindrances

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Altitude Platforms Hold Potential for Use in Diverse

Applications

High Altitude Platforms Hold Capability to Augment Data Services

High Altitude Platform Enabled Broadband to Benefit Rural and

Remote Population

Wide Coverage and Lower Costs Rev Up Opportunities

Current Technology Trends Influencing the Market

Mitigation of Technological Challenges Critical to Greater

Adoption

Design Advancements Make Airships More Relevant

Greater Adoption of Tethered Aerostat Systems on the Cards

Aerostats Seek to Extend Footprint in Military Applications

Communication Sector Players to Step Up Investments in High

Altitude Platforms

The FCC Considers Authorizing HAPS Applications

The Rise of HAPS as a Connectivity Solution

HAPS Emerge as Connectivity Contenders Amid Challenges

HAPS for 6G

High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Revolutionizing Near

Space Operations

UAVs Widen the Addressable Market for High Altitude Platforms

EXHIBIT 10: Global Civil Drone Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

High Altitude Military Surveillance: Major Application of UAVs

GCS Advancements Augment the Image of High Altitude UAVs

Growing Security Concerns Drive Military UAV Deployments in

High Altitude Surveillance

Government & Defense: Dominant Application Segment

EXHIBIT 11: Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for

High Altitude Platforms: Projected Defense Budget (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 12: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Slowdown in Defense Spending Impedes the Demand for Military

High Altitude Platforms

EXHIBIT 13: Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19

Comparison (In US$ Billion)

EXHIBIT 14: UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison

(In US$ Billion)

Despite the Slowdown, Government and Defence Investments

Surging in HAPS

Commercial Sector Investments on High Altitude Platforms

Continue to Rise

HAPS Market in the Nascent Stage, But Technological

Advancements on the Rise



