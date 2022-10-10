Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798878/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Navigation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

- The Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.Space Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR

- In the global Space segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured)

Analog Devices Inc.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Gladiator Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Safran Electronics & Defense

STMicroelectronics

TDK Corporation

Teledyne Technologies

Texas Instruments

Thales

Trimble Navigation

VectorNav Technologies





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019E to 2022F

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into

Inertial Measurement Unit Market

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Inertial Measurement Units (IMU): Power-Packed Technology to

Measure Acceleration, Velocity & Magnetic Strength of Objects

Key Components & Working of IMUs

Major Applications of IMUs

Limitations of IMUs

IMU Market to Bustle with Incredible Acceleration & Display

High-Velocity Trajectory in Long Term: Prospects & Outlook

Prominent Drivers Aiding Growth of IMU Market

Accumulated Error Linked with IMU-based Navigation: A Growth

Inhibitor

Space Launch & Commercial Electronics: Leading Segments of

Inertial Measurement Unit Market

World Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by Grade (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial,

Navigation, Space, Tactical, and Marine

Segmental Insights by Component

World Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by Component (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Gyroscopes,

Magnetometers, and Other Components

Magnetometers, and Other Component

World Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by Region (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market: Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe,

and Japan

Competitive Scenario: IMU Providers Mow Down Competition with

R&D and Product Innovations

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Established Use Case in Consumer Electronics Sector Augurs Well

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 and 2022

Smartphone Usage Trends Favor Growth

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2021

World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales

(in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019

Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Accelerate

Growth Momentum

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle

Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$)

for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

IMU Set to Make Big Gains in AV Vertical

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million)

Rising Spending on Industrial Automation Projects to Boost

Market Prospects

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

IMUs Induce Sophisticated Navigation & Tactical Functionalities

in Aerospace & Defense Systems

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001

through 2019

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets (in US$ Billion): 2019

Rise in UAV Deployments Favors Growth

Surveying Made Easier with IMU

IMU Sensors Streamline Functioning of Mobile Robots

Rising Emphasis on Precision Agriculture Widens Addressable Market

Wearables Emerge as Lucrative Vertical

World Wearable Electronics Market by Geographic Region (2018 &

2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for North America,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

and Rest of World

Uptrend in MEMS Domain Favors Growth

Technology Innovations & Advancements Favor Growth

Global Sensor Industry: A Complementary Overview

World Sensors Market by End-Use Segment (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile Applications, Process &

Manufacturing Industries, Machine Tools & General

Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office Automation &

Communication, and Other Markets



