Global Edge Computing Market to Reach $21.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Edge Computing estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.2% CAGR and reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Platform segment is readjusted to a revised 28.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35.3% CAGR
- The Edge Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.6% and 27.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24% CAGR.Other Components Segment to Record 27.5% CAGR
- In the global Other Components segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$984.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798441/?utm_source=GNW
The Age of Digitalization, Now Catalyzed by the Pandemic,
Provides the Foundation for the Rise & Rise of Edge Computing
The Pandemic Creates a Scenario Where Digitalization Equals
Survival: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$
Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population
Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging
Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &
Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
Edge Computing: Overview, Importance, & Benefits
Implementation of Edge Computing Leads to Cost Savings: Annual
Power Consumption Savings (in %) by Sector
Here?s What to Expect in the Edge Computing Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19-Induced Work From Home (WFH) Pushes Businesses Closer
to Edge Computing
With Millions Working From Home, This Newly-Distributed
Workforce Will Accelerate Adoption of Edge Computing: WFM
Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
Edge Computing Enabled Smart Cities Become the New Reality
COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of
Crisis
Why Edge Computing is Crucial for Smart Cities?
Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis
Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the
Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities
for Edge Computing: Global Smart City Spending (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
Edge Computing & 5G: A Perfect Pair: Here?s Why
The Future of 5G is Unquestioned: 5G Contribution to GDP in
Select Countries by 2030 (In US$ Billion)
A Growing Market for Smart Agriculture to Boost Adoption of
Edge Computing
Smart Agriculture Becomes a US$12 Billion Global Market
Smart Agriculture Opens a Wealth of Opportunity for Edge
Computing: Global Smart Agriculture Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Edge Computing?s Role in Smart Agriculture Demystified
Digital Transformation Spending in Transportation & Logistics
to Spur Adoption of Edge Computing
Rapid Digitalization of the Transportation Industry Spells
Opportunity for Edge Computing in Smart Management of IoT
Enabled Fleets: Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics
(In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027
Smart Retail Evolution Heavily Dependent Upon Edge Computing
As Smart Retail Evolves, Edge Computing Becomes Vital in
Realizing the Promised Benefits: Global Market for Smart
Retail (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, and 2025
The Strengthening Relationship Between Edge Computing and
Mobility, Gives Rise to the Massively Popular Mobile Edge
Computing
Mobile Edge-Powered Computing Offers Intriguing Advantages for
Location-Based Applications
Manufacturing & IIoT Emerge As Important End-Users of Edge
Computing
Rise in IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Future Growth
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2025
Manufacturing Automation Catches Fire
The Growing Momentum Towards Manufacturing Automation to
Encourage Adoption of Edge Computing: Global Manufacturing
Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Why Edge Computing is a Necessity in Age of Manufacturing
Automation & Industrial IoT (IIoT)
The Age of Analytics Pushes Up the Need for Mobile Edge Computing
As Remote Monitoring & Control Rises in Prominence, Its Time to
Take This Capability to the Edge
Global Opportunity for Remote Monitoring and Control (In US$
Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
Expanding Applications of Edge Computing in AR Wearables to
Benefit Market Growth
Edge Computing in Healthcare, the Only Way to Unlock the
Benefits of Value-based Care
Accelerating Pace of Connected Care Adoption Drives
Opportunities for Edge Computing
Edge Computing to Become an Indispensable Part of Connected
Healthcare: Global Connected Healthcare Opportunity (In US$
Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Edge AI - Next Frontier of Digital Transformation
Table 33: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of
Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &
Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Manufacturing,
Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 39: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edge Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edge Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial
Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edge Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail,
Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of
Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &
Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
China?s Lead in 5G Network Adoption Augurs Well for Edge
Computing Market
Table 51: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of
Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &
Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
An Overview of the European Edge Computing Market
European Consortium Formed for Development of Standard Edge
Computing Platform
Table 57: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edge Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edge Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial
Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edge Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail,
Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edge Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edge Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial
Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 69: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edge Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail,
Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edge Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edge Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial
Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 75: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edge Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail,
Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of
Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 81: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &
Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware, Platform
and Other Components for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of
Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 87: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edge
Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation &
Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy &
Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Manufacturing,
Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government &
Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Edge Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Edge Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial
Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Edge Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail,
Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
Energy & Utilities and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, IT &
Telecom, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities and Other
Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Edge Computing in Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Market
Mobile Edge Computing Market Gains Traction in Asia-Pacific
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Edge Computing by Component - Hardware, Platform and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware, Platform and Other Components for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Edge Computing by Application - Smart Cities, Industrial
Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Edge Computing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smart
Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote
Monitoring, Content Delivery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Edge Computing by Vertical - Manufacturing, Retail,
Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense,
