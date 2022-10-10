Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to Reach $28.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101178/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to Reach $28.3 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.1% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$17.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR
- The Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured)
ABB
Accenture Plc
Andea Solutions Sp. z o.o.
Dassault Systemes SE
Emerson Electric Co.
GE Digital
Honeywell Process Solutions
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
SAP AG
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens PLM Software, Inc.
Werum IT Solutions GmbH
Yokogawa Electric Corporation.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101178/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
A Note on System Architecture
MES Deployment Types
Core Functionalities of MES
Benefits of MES Implementation from Manufacturer’s Perspective
Key Challenges Addressed by MES
MES: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Trends Shaping the MES Market: At a Glance
Recent Market Activity
MES Software: Major Segment
Cloud-based Solutions Widen the Addressable Market for MES
Software
Rising Demand for MES Services
While Developed Regions Lead the MES Adoption, Developing
Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
World MES Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World MES Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR:
(Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
USA, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Economic Scenario and Its Impact on MES Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the MES Market
MES Market in Consolidation Mode
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapidly Changing Dynamics in the Process & Discrete
Manufacturing Environments Necessitate MES Deployments
A Glance at New Requirements Specific to MES by Select End-Use
Industry
Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
Growing Emphasis on Digital Transformation Accelerates MES Uptake
MES with Big Data, IoT and Other Advanced Capabilities Make a
Cut in Digital Transformation Strategies
MES Emerges as a Viable Technology Platform to Streamline
Modern Process & Discrete Manufacturing Processes
Process Vs. Discrete Manufacturing: Noteworthy Differences
Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile
Environment for MES
Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth in MES Market
Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023
MES 4.0 Emerges to Suffice Industry 4.0 Requirements
Preference for Paperless Operations Spells Opportunities for
MES Systems
Installation Time and Cost Associated with Paperless
Manufacturing and Traditional MES: A Comparison
Comparison of Technical Aspects of Paperless Manufacturing and
Traditional MES
Process Support: Paperless Manufacturing Vs. Traditional MES
Myriad Benefits of MES Systems Encourage Wider Adoption
MES Enables Real-time Production Monitoring
Faster ROI Factor Lends Traction to MES Deployments
MES Benefits Realization within 12 Months of Implementation
Integration of MES with ERP and Other Business IT Systems:
Order of the Day
MES Steps In to Enhance to Batch & Hybrid Manufacturing Domains
Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM): MES with Expanded Scope
Growing Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Sectors Bodes Well
Opportunities Rife in Healthcare Industry
Medical Devices
Pharmaceuticals
MES Functions in Pharmaceutical End-Use Industry (Production of
APIs)
Life Sciences
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries
for 2018
Strong Gains Identified in Chemicals Sector
MES Enables Improved Production Scheduling, Preparation,
Execution and Evaluation in Chemical Plants
MES Functions in Chemicals and Specialty Chemicals End-Use
Industry
Automotive Manufacturers Rely on MES to Improve Production &
Assembly Lines
OEMs Emphasize MES
MES Remains Equally Important for Parts & Components Suppliers
MES Functions in Automotive End-Use Industry
Global Passenger Car Production & Sales (In Million Units) for
the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
A Note on Prominent Aerospace MES Software Tools
Rising Demand for MES in Oil & Gas, Refinery, and
Petrochemicals Verticals
Refinery and Petrochemical Operations
MES Functions in Refineries and Petrochemicals End-Use Industry
Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type
of Company for the Period 2017-2019
Growing Demand from Food & Beverage Processing Units
Breweries
MES Functions in Food & Beverage End-Use Industry
Uptrend in Consumer Packaged Goods Sector Augurs Well
Metal Manufacturers and Paper Making Firms Rely on MES
MES Functions in Paper and Metal End-Use Industry
Novel Demand in Machine and Plant Construction Verticals
MES Functions in Machine and Plant Construction End-Use Industry
RFID-Enabled Real-Time MES Gains Traction among Mass-
Customization Production Companies
Sustained Demand for Out-of-Box MES
Growing Importance of Regulatory Compliance
The Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and
Response Act (PHSBPRA)
The Transportation Recall Enhancement, Accountability and
Documentation (TREAD) Act
The Rule 21 CFR Part 11
Sarbanes-Oxley Act
Resolving Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of
the Market
Complexity in Implementation & Rollout: Major Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Demand by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for On-Demand by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Demand by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Packaged Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Consumer Packaged Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Packaged Goods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
The United States: Prime Market for MES Software and Services
Growing Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Industries
Extensive Adoption of MES in Discrete Manufacturing Industries
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Component - Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Deployment -
On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Deployment - On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by End-Use - Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food &
Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense,
Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Consumer
Packaged Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Component - Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing
Execution Systems (MES) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Deployment -
On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Deployment - On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing
Execution Systems (MES) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by End-Use - Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food &
Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense,
Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Consumer
Packaged Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing
Execution Systems (MES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare,
Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Component - Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Deployment -
On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Deployment - On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by End-Use - Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food &
Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense,
Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Consumer
Packaged Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Component - Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Deployment -
On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Deployment - On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by End-Use - Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food &
Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense,
Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Consumer
Packaged Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Healthcare: One of the Key End-Use Sectors of European MES Market
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing
Execution Systems (MES) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Component - Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing
Execution Systems (MES) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Deployment -
On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Deployment - On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing
Execution Systems (MES) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by End-Use - Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food &
Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense,
Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Consumer
Packaged Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing
Execution Systems (MES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare,
Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Component - Software
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing
Execution Systems (MES) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by Deployment -
On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by Deployment - On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing
Execution Systems (MES) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise, On-Demand and Hybrid for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by End-Use - Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food &
Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Manufacturing Execution
Systems (MES) by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense,
Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Consumer
Packaged Goods and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing
Execution Systems (MES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare,
Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Presence - Strong/
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101178/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to Reach $28.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101178/?utm_source=GNW