Global Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) Industry"



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Slat Conveyor Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$688.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Belt Conveyor Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $445.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

- The Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$445.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$421.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$342.7 Million by the year 2027.

- Chain Conveyor Systems Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR

- In the global Chain Conveyor Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$175 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$254.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured)

Actiw Oy

Ancra Systems B.V.

Bastian Solutions, LLC

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Boston Dynamics

Carbis Loadtec Group Ltd

Copal Handling Systems

Europa Systems Sp. z o.o.

Honeywell International Inc

Interlake Mecalux, Inc.

Körber AG

Pickle Robot Company

TAKRAF GmbH

VisionNav Robotics

Wynright Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS), the Smart Way to

Improve Efficiency, Agility & Safety During Goods Receipt &

Dispatch

What?s Ahead for Businesses & Markets?

EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed

Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil

Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022:

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through

2022

EXHIBIT 3: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty

Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth

Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

Rising Inflation! Why Should Companies in the Logistics & the

Supply Chain Space Care?

Using Technology to Tackle Inflation is the Only Hope for

Companies to Survive in the New Normal

Automation is the Key to Cheat Inflation & Tame Its Impact

EXHIBIT 4: Inflation Accelerates Focus on Automation in the

Logistics and Supply Chain Industry, Setting the Tone for

Growth of Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS): Global

Market for Logistics Automation (In US$ Billion) for Years

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Competition

EXHIBIT 5: Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

69 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Overview & Definition of Market Segments

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Outlook for Global Logistics in 2022 Provides a Rich Mix of

Opportunities & Challenges for ATLS

EXHIBIT 6: Improving Outlook for Freight Trucking to Encourage

Investments in Digital & Automation Technologies Including

Automated Truck Loading Systems Global Freight Trucking

Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Punishing Increases in Costs in the Trucking Industry Amplifies

the Attractiveness of Automated Truck Loading Systems

A Review of Trends in the Automated Dock Loading/Unloading Market

Safety Risks & Longer Loading Times Make Manual Loading/

Unloading Expensive, Accelerating Migration Towards Automated

Solutions

Developments in Robotics Technology to Drive the Popularity of

Robotic Loading/Unloading of Goods from Trucks

Special Focus on Innovations in Loading Arms

Innovation in Conveyor Belt Designs & Rise of Smart Conveyors

to Help Accelerate the Technology?s Adoption in Truck Loading

Applications



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Slat

Conveyor Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Slat Conveyor Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Slat Conveyor Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Belt

Conveyor Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Belt Conveyor Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Belt Conveyor Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chain Conveyor Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Chain Conveyor Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Chain Conveyor Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Skate Conveyor Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Skate Conveyor Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Skate Conveyor Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roller Track Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Roller Track Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Roller Track Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other System Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Other System Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Other System Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FMCG

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for FMCG by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for FMCG by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Warehouse & Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Warehouse & Distribution by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Warehouse &

Distribution by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Post &

Parcel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Post & Parcel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Post & Parcel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat

Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor

Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other

System Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt

Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor

Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other System Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain

Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems

and Other System Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive,

FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse &

Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution,

Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat

Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor

Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other

System Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt

Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor

Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other System Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck

Loading Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems,

Chain Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track

Systems and Other System Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive,

FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse &

Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck

Loading Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution,

Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat

Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor

Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other

System Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt

Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor

Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other System Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain

Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems

and Other System Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive,

FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse &

Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution,

Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat

Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor

Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other

System Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt

Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor

Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other System Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain

Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems

and Other System Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive,

FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse &

Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution,

Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck

Loading Systems (ATLS) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat

Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor

Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other

System Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt

Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor

Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other System Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck

Loading Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems,

Chain Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track

Systems and Other System Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive,

FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse &

Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck

Loading Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution,

Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat

Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor

Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other

System Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt

Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor

Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other System Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck

Loading Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems,

Chain Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track

Systems and Other System Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive,

FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse &

Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck

Loading Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution,

Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat

Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor

Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other

System Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt

Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor

Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other System Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck

Loading Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems,

Chain Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track

Systems and Other System Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive,

FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse &

Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck

Loading Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution,

Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat

Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor

Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other

System Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt

Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor

Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other System Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain

Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems

and Other System Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive,

FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse &

Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution,

Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat

Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor

Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other

System Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt

Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor

Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other System Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain

Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems

and Other System Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive,

FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse &

Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, FMCG, Warehouse & Distribution,

Pharmaceuticals, Post & Parcel and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat

Conveyor Systems, Belt Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor

Systems, Skate Conveyor Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other

System Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Automated Truck Loading

Systems (ATLS) by System Type - Slat Conveyor Systems, Belt

Conveyor Systems, Chain Conveyor Systems, Skate Conveyor

Systems, Roller Track Systems and Other System Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



