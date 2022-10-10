Global Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276004/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Slat Conveyor Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$688.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Belt Conveyor Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $445.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
- The Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$445.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$421.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$342.7 Million by the year 2027.
- Chain Conveyor Systems Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
- In the global Chain Conveyor Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$175 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$254.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured)
Actiw Oy
Ancra Systems B.V.
Bastian Solutions, LLC
BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
Boston Dynamics
Carbis Loadtec Group Ltd
Copal Handling Systems
Europa Systems Sp. z o.o.
Honeywell International Inc
Interlake Mecalux, Inc.
Körber AG
Pickle Robot Company
TAKRAF GmbH
VisionNav Robotics
Wynright Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Outlook for Global Logistics in 2022 Provides a Rich Mix of
Opportunities & Challenges for ATLS
EXHIBIT 6: Improving Outlook for Freight Trucking to Encourage
Investments in Digital & Automation Technologies Including
Automated Truck Loading Systems Global Freight Trucking
Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Punishing Increases in Costs in the Trucking Industry Amplifies
the Attractiveness of Automated Truck Loading Systems
A Review of Trends in the Automated Dock Loading/Unloading Market
Safety Risks & Longer Loading Times Make Manual Loading/
Unloading Expensive, Accelerating Migration Towards Automated
Solutions
Developments in Robotics Technology to Drive the Popularity of
Robotic Loading/Unloading of Goods from Trucks
Special Focus on Innovations in Loading Arms
Innovation in Conveyor Belt Designs & Rise of Smart Conveyors
to Help Accelerate the Technology?s Adoption in Truck Loading
Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
