New York, Oct. 10, 2022
- Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2026
- Chromatography is a commonly performed laboratory technique for separation of complex mixtures based on chemical characteristics. Over the years, the use of chromatography has transcended from basic laboratory research to commercial applications, such as in drug manufacturing and quality control applications in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. This is mainly attributable to the technology`s convenient and powerful separation and analysis capabilities and versatility feature. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Chromatography Accessories and Consumables estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Chromatography Accessories and Consumables and is projected to reach US$5 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Growth in the global is being driven by rising adoption of the method in food safety, pharmaceutical dosage and forensic applications. The emergence of food safety as a global concern owing to various incidents of pesticide or herbicide traces in food products, and their negative health implications is likely to fuel the liquid chromatography market. In addition, chromatography is rapidly emerging as the primary analysis technique in environmental, forensics, and toxicology laboratories. The adoption of the technique is expected to be driven by the need for quantification of plant extracts and ensuring absolute purity of molecules in pharmaceutical dosage. Miniaturization is another trend in the market, with companies increasing focus on developing miniaturized systems that occupy less space and enable carrying the system to the area where sample is prepared. There is a growing penchant among manufactures to develop portable systems for designation applications, expanding the scope of chromatography systems market. Continued research efforts to uncover new areas of application, such as early disease detection in crops, are likely to boost market uptake when commercialized.
- Regionally, North America, followed by Europe, is expected to continue dominating the chromatography market. Growth in developed markets is largely supported by increased research activity in biologics and drug development and indirect and direct government investments. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is attributed to growing penetration of chromatography systems in clinical and research applications, and strategic moves of market participants to expand their presence in these regions. The regional markets also gains from increasing number of pharmaceutical manufacturers outsourcing drug development and discovery activity to the region.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Chromatography: A Widely Performed Laboratory Technique
Types of Chromatography Techniques
World Chromatography Market by Technique: 2019
Chromatography Accessories and Consumables
Outlook
Chromatography Accessories and Consumables - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Remain an Important Market
for Chromatography
World Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion: 2015, 2019(E) &
2025(P)
Global Aging Populace Offer Huge Market Opportunity for Life
Science Research
World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)
High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Generates Significant
Opportunities for Resins
Growing Focus on Metabolomics Propels Demand
Technological Advancements to Drive Growth
Biphenyl Chemistries-based UHPLC Analytical Columns: Promising
Screening Technique for Drugs of Abuse Cases
Alternate Separation Technologies to RPLC for Pharmaceutical
Compounds Analysis: A Potential Growth Opportunity
Rise in Focus on Food Quality Amid Growing Concerns over Food
Adulteration Drives Demand
World Food Safety Testing Revenues in US$ Billion: 2011, 2015,
2020(P) & 2025(P)
Use of Chromatography in Monitoring Environment Pollution Aids
Growth
Rise in Application of Chromatography Techniques in Research
Boosts Prospects
Increasing Use of Forensics to Expand Opportunities
Application of Chromatography in Water Treatment Gains Traction
Improving Investments in New and Advanced Better Test
Laboratories Drives Demand
Encouraging Prescription Drug Sales Sets the Right Climate for
the Growth of Testing Laboratories: Global Sales of
Prescription Drug & OTC Therapy (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018 & 2025
Growing Need for Early Diagnostics Supports Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
