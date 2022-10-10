New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799611/?utm_source=GNW



- Global Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2026

- Audible & visual (AV) signaling devices are a range of signaling systems specifically designed for use in industrial environments, which are characterized by harsh conditions and are prone to risk of explosion because of the presence of hazardous materials. AV signaling devices are made available in various forms with audio or visual or audio/visual combined functionality. Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms & Call Points, Intercoms, Lighting Systems, Speakers & Tone Generators, Strobe Beacons, and Video Surveillance Systems are the variants of AV signaling devices. Key parameters that differentiate various AV signaling devices include Light Type and Intensity (Xenon or LED), Operating Mode (flashing, blinking or continuous), Sound Pressure Level (in decibels, dB), Covering Distance (in meters), Rated Voltage, Housing Material (PC, ABS, Aluminum or Blend), Enclosure Protection (IP55, IP66, IP67 etc.), and Mounting (direct or bracket). Modern AV signaling devices are offered with IP-rated enclosure protection, impact-proof housing, brightness adjustable, volume control, acoustic penetration, light sensors, and several other features. Role and importance of AV signaling devices remains highly relevant among enterprises operating in oil & gas, chemical & pharmaceutical, food & beverages, energy & power, mining, pharmaceutical, transportation, pulp & paper, water & wastewater treatment, and shipbuilding among others.

- Modern enterprises across industries, driven by industrial safety regulations as well as voluntary emphasis on workplace safety, seek to provide highest level of safety to their workers and the physical assets in the industry premises. To suffice their workplace safety strategies, enterprises follow strict safety norms that strive to prevent workplace hazards caused by flammable gases, combustible dusts, flammable and combustible liquid-produced vapors, and ignitable fibers, among others. Deployment of signaling devices potentially aids in preventing industrial hazards, especially visual signaling equipment such as strobe beacons, which function as real-time emergency management systems.

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices market estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% over the analysis period. The Middle East represents a major market for Audible and Visual Signaling Devices, and is projected to reach US$440.6 Million by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. While industrial safety regulations have given impetus to growth and progress of the market over the years, healthy trajectory in various end-use verticals, and wider availability of sophisticated signaling devices, have propelled market expansion in a major way. Entities such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) have long formulated and implemented rules and regulations for industrial safety, while mandating or recommending the use of safety technologies in hazardous as well as non-hazardous industrial sites. The regulatory thrust steered widespread deployments of AV signaling devices, which generate signals during hazard events in workplaces to help people to evacuate from the danger area. Healthy trajectory in various end-use sectors paved way for growth and progress of AV signaling devices market. While deployments of AV signaling devices grew significantly in chemical & petrochemical, food & beverages, energy & power, oil & gas, and mining environments, their uptake remained robust in several other areas including shipbuilding, transportation, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and pulp & paper, among others.

- At the same time, roll out of top of class systems by leading vendors in durable, reliable, efficient and advanced designs and with industry certifications such as ATEX and IECEX accelerated growth momentum in a major way. Global industrial technology vendors have made sustained improvements to AV signaling devices through advanced R&D programs, thus widening the addressable market for these devices across end-use industries, product categories and geographies. Progressive advancements in sensor technology have enabled significant improvements to AV signaling devices. Extensive oil & gas industry in the Middle East, and rapid industrialization and rising manufacturing activity in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, is creating ample room for growth of AV signaling devices market. Demand for AV signaling devices in these regions is being driven by expanding food & beverage, oil & gas, and chemicals & petrochemicals sectors. The rise in demand for AV signaling devices in the US is attributed to high level of industrial penetration and stringent regulations. The dominating position is also due to increasing concerns about workplace injuries and the intense requirement for low hazard environment in the oil & gas facilities, chemical units, and refineries. These factors are coercing industry participants in the US to embrace reliable safety measures like AV signaling devices.



Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)

Auer Signal GmbH

E2s Warning Signals

Eaton Corporation PLC

Federal Signal Corporation

Moflash Signalling Ltd.

Patlite Corporation

Pfannenberg Group Holding GmbH

Potter Electric Signal Company LLC

R. Stahl AG

Tomar Electronics, Inc.

WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG,





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Audible and Visual

Signaling Devices

An Introduction to Audible & Visual Signaling Devices

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices: Current Market Scenario and

Outlook

Developing Regions Emerge as Core Markets for AV Signaling Devices

Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains High

Product Segment Analysis

Strobe Beacons Dominate the Market

Lighting Systems: Another Major Product Category

Bells & Horns Remain Sought After Industrial Safety Tools

Growing Importance of Fire Alarms

Economic Scenario and its Influence on AV Signaling Devices Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017

through 2020

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for AV Signaling Devices

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed

Emphasis on Audible and Visual Signaling Devices: Breakdown of

Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) in the World by

Region

Growing Emphasis on Industrial Safety Creates Fertile

Environment for Growth of Audible & Visual Signaling Devices

Market

Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

Market Stands to Gain from Rapidly Evolving Role of Industry

4.0 and ?Smart Factory? in the Global Industrial Landscape

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies (2020E): Global Market Size:

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines

Global Manufacturing CAPEX Spending (In US$ Million) by Sector

for the Period 2016-2018

Industrial IoT Gives Impetus to Market Expansion

Oil & Gas Sector: Major Consumer of AV Signaling Devices

Sustained Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Ensuing Demand for Oil

Bodes Well for Market Expansion: Global Crude Oil Production

(in Mt) by Region for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2018

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type

of Company for the Period 2017-2019

North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of

Company (2017-2019)

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Enterprises Rely on AV Signaling

Devices to Ensure Workplace Safety

AV Signaling Devices Gain Traction in Food & Beverage Facilities

Product Innovations & Improvements

Growth in LED Lighting Solutions to Propel the Market for AV

Signaling Devices

Flourishing E-Commerce Sector to Drive Growth Opportunities

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Strobe Beacons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Strobe Beacons by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Strobe Beacons by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Lighting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lighting by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bells & Horns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Bells & Horns by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Bells & Horns by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire

Alarms/Call Points by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Fire Alarms/Call Points by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fire Alarms/Call Points

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical & Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemical & Pharmaceutical

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical &

Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Use Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use

Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons,

Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,

Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire

Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil &

Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy &

Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons,

Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,

Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire

Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil &

Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy &

Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons,

Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,

Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire

Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil &

Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy &

Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons,

Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,

Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire

Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil &

Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy &

Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons,

Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,

Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire

Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil &

Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy &

Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons,

Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,

Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire

Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil &

Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy &

Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons,

Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells &

Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire

Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil &

Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy &

Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons,

Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,

Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire

Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil &

Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy &

Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Audible &

Visual Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons,

Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,

Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call

Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Audible &

Visual Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas,

Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power,

Mining and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons,

Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns,

Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire

Alarms/Call Points and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 97: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil &

Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy &

Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Audible & Visual Signaling

Devices by End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas, Chemical &

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food &

Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and Other End-Use Industries

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audible & Visual Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons,

Lighting, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarms/Call Points and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Audible & Visual

Signaling Devices by Product - Strobe Beacons, Lighting, Bells &



