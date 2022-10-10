Global N95 Masks Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global N95 Masks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896570/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal N95 Masks Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for N95 Masks estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.9% over the period 2020-2027. Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.8% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR
- The N95 Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 19.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.2% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.
A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as
a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic
Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020
through 2022
How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by
the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare
Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on
Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required
Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
COVID-19 Outbreak Spurs Massive Demand for N95 Masks
N95 Masks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
N95 Masks: An Introduction
Growth Prospects and Outlook
More Transmissible Covid-19 Coronavirus Variants Likely to
Increase Demand for N95 Masks
Regional Market Analysis
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Competition
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Cases of Respiratory Infections & Rising Pollution
Fuel Demand
World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air
Pollution
Increase in Demand for Face Masks amid Covid-19 Leads to
Innovative Designs
Select Recent Product Innovations
Few Innovative Masks
COVID-19: Priority Use of N95 or Double Mask
COVID-19: Priority Use of N95 or Double Mask
Vaccinated People Need Masks Too
The Solution to Future N95 Shortages
3D Printed Mask Shields Extend Life of N95 Mask
Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections
Boost Demand
Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive
Healthy Market Growth
Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In
000s)
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023

