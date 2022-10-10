Global N95 Masks Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global N95 Masks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896570/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal N95 Masks Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for N95 Masks estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.9% over the period 2020-2027. Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.8% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR

- The N95 Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 19.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)

3M Company

Alpha Pro Tech Inc.

Ansell ltd

Cambridge Mask Co

Cardinal Health, Inc

Honeywell International Inc

JIANGSU TEYIN IMP. & EXP. CO., LTD

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc

Makrite

Moldex-Metric, Inc

Prestige Ameritech

Reckitt Benckiser

Shanghai Dasheng

The Gerson Company

Vogmask





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896570/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine

Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic

Region/Country

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as

a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic

Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020

through 2022

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by

the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare

Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on

Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required

Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

COVID-19 Outbreak Spurs Massive Demand for N95 Masks

N95 Masks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

N95 Masks: An Introduction

Growth Prospects and Outlook

More Transmissible Covid-19 Coronavirus Variants Likely to

Increase Demand for N95 Masks

Regional Market Analysis

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Cases of Respiratory Infections & Rising Pollution

Fuel Demand

World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air

Pollution

Increase in Demand for Face Masks amid Covid-19 Leads to

Innovative Designs

Select Recent Product Innovations

Few Innovative Masks

COVID-19: Priority Use of N95 or Double Mask

COVID-19: Priority Use of N95 or Double Mask

Vaccinated People Need Masks Too

The Solution to Future N95 Shortages

3D Printed Mask Shields Extend Life of N95 Mask

Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections

Boost Demand

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive

Healthy Market Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In

000s)

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896570/?utm_source=GNW



