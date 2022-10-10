New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nitrile Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896236/?utm_source=GNW
Global Nitrile Gloves Market to Reach $61 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nitrile Gloves estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 23.3% over the period 2020-2027. Powder-Free, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 24.8% CAGR and reach US$59.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Powdered segment is readjusted to a revised -2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.1% CAGR
- The Nitrile Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 22.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 190 Featured)
3M Company
Ansell Ltd.
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Dynarex Corporation
Hartalega Holdings Berhad
Honeywell International Inc.
Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
Nitriflex
Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad
Supermax Corporation Berhad
Top Glove Corporation Berhad
United Glove Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Global Nitrile Gloves Market Witnesses Exponential Demand amid
COVID-19 Crisis
Industry Faces a Staggering Demand-Supply Gap
Factors Responsible for Unwavering Demand
Reasons for Supply Shortage
Nitrile Gloves Shortage and Production Challenges in the US
Nitrile Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Nitrile Gloves: A Prelude
Nitrile Gloves Enjoy Increasing Uptake on Expense of Powdered
Latex Gloves
Synthetic Materials and Their Forte in a Nutshell
Outlook
Factors Hampering Growth
Powder Free Gloves Register Strong Growth
Healthcare Segment Witnesses Rapid Growth
Developing Countries Hotspots for Future Growth
Global Production Landscape
Global Nitrile Gloves Production Breakdown (in %) by Country: 2020
Manufacturers Ramp Up Production Capacity to Meet Surging
Demand for Nitrile Gloves
Competition
Nitrile Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020
Top Glove New Capacity Additions for Gloves Production: 2021-
2024 (in billion pieces)
Top Glove Corporation?s Glove Product Mix (FY 2020): Breakdown
of Sales Revenue by Product Type
Hartalega?s NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Nitrile Glove Frenzy & Skyrocketing Prices: A Lucrative
Opportunity for Suppliers
Nitrile Price Trends in US$/Kg: Jan 2018-Jan 2021
Focus on Hand Hygiene to Curb Rising Incidence of Hospital
Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth
Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
Spectrum of Salient Drivers Augmenting Growth of Medical
Nitrile Gloves Market
Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds
Prevalence of Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
Increasing Number of Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries
Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed across the Globe
by Plastic Surgeons (2018)
Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for
Medical Gloves
Vinyl Hybrid Gloves Gain Traction
Rise in Adoption of Textured Nitrile Gloves
Growth in the Food Processing Sector and Emphasis on Food
Safety Augurs Well for Nitrile Gloves Market
Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Rising Importance of Hand Protection Supports Demand for
Protective Gloves in the Industrial Sector
EXHIBIT : Untapped Potential in Asia as Measured by Lower Per
Capita Glove Usage, Throws the Region into the Spotlight as
the Focal Point for Future Growth in the Protective Gloves
Market: Per Capita Glove Usage (In Pcs) by Select Country/
Region
Workplace Safety Requirements Spur Demand
Annual Workplace and Work Related Fatalities (in Thousands) by
Region
Nitrile Gloves Find Broader Uptake in Automotive Industry
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Industry Witnesses Increased Demand for Micro-Roughened Nitrile
Gloves
Companies Explore the Recycling of Medical Gloves
Manufacturers Focus on Biodegradable Gloves and Other Innovations
Select Innovations
Counterfeit Gloves Entering the Supply Chain Form a Major issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powder-Free by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Powder-Free by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder-Free by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powdered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Powdered by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Powdered by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Food Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Growing Focus on Infection Prevention Spurs Usage
Hospital Infections, the Unsuspected Killer & Neglected
Healthcare Cost Driver: Cost of HAIs in the U.S (In US$
Billion)
US Imports of Medical Nitrile Single Gloves in Billion Pieces:
July 2020-February 2021
US Breakdown of Imports of Medical Nitrile Single Gloves by
Country of Origin: February 2021
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and
Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food
Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Healthcare,
Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and
Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food
Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and
Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food
Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and
Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food
Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and
Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food
Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and
Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food
Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free
and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food
Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and
Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food
Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nitrile
Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and
Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nitrile
Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing,
Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Healthcare,
Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and
Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food
Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and
Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food
Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by
Type - Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Powder-Free and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food
Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by
End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Malaysia Accounts for Lion?s Share of Production
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nitrile Gloves by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by
Type - Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Powder-Free and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food
Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by
End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free
and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food
Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by
End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: India Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and
Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Global Nitrile Gloves Market to Reach $61 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
