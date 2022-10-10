GAINSWave® Co-Sponsors NASCAR Cup Series Driver, Todd Gilliland of Car #38 Competing in the Dixie Vodka 400

Aventura, Florida, United States, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAINSWave® is now co-sponsor of car #38, driven by two-time K&N Pro Series West champion, Todd Gilliland! We are a proud sponsor of NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland, who will be racing at the Dixie Vodka 400 on October 23rd at the Homestead-Miami Speedway!

Todd Gilliland made the jump to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022, driving the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford. In 2021, he earned his second career Truck series win in his fourth full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, driving the No. 38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports. He previously drove for Kyle Busch Motorsports, where he scored his first series win at Martinsville in 2019. He added a third, driving for his father David, in June 2022 at Knoxville Raceway. Gilliland is a two-time K&N Pro Series West champion, winning back-to-back titles in 2016-2017. Running the full-time season in both the ARCA Menards Series West and ARCA Menards Series East in 2017, Gilliland earned six West victories and four East victories. He is the son of former NASCAR Cup Series competitor David Gilliland.

GAINSWave® is a revolutionary treatment proven to supercharge sexual performance without the need of risky injections or little blue pills. By optimizing blood flow from within, GAINSWave® provides men with the high-performance fuel injection they need to cross the finish line. Race on over to GAINSWave.com to learn more about the medical studies that verify the efficacy of the shockwave therapy used in GAINSWave® treatment.

“There are a lot of similarities between men’s sexual performance and highly-tuned race cars,” shares GAINSWave® CEO, Mark L White when asked why he decided to co-sponsor Gilliand. “One major similarity is the importance of routine maintenance and tune-ups, which most men don’t know their bodies require,” White adds.

There are currently over 350 GAINSWave ® providers across the nation that can help men optimize their bedroom performance and overcome the symptoms of ED and Peyronie’s Disease. To see which providers are located in your community, visit: https://gainswave.com/directory