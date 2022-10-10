Global Algae Proteins Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Algae Proteins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899002/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Algae Proteins Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Algae Proteins estimated at US$771.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spirulina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$698.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chlorella segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $205.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

- The Algae Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$205.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$190.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$117.4 Million by the year 2027.

- Other Products Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR

- In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$61.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$86.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured)

Allmicroalgae - Natural Products S.A.

Corbion N.V.

Cyanotech Corporation

Duplaco B.V.

Earthrise Nutritionals LLC

ENERGYbits Inc.

Far East Bio-Tec. Co., Ltd.

Heliae Development, LLC

NP Nutra

Parry Nutraceuticals Limited

Phycom B.V.

Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG

Seagrass Tech Private Limited





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Health Foods Buck the Trend of Reducing Consumer Spends Across

a Multitude of Categories: US Per Store Average Growth in

Sales of Health Foods March-June 2020 (In %)

An Introduction to Algae Protein

Estimated Protein Content in Select Food Sources (in % of Dry

Matter)

Health Benefits of Algal Proteins

Increasing Attention on Plant-derived Proteins

Algae as a Sustainable Alternative

Algae: Showing Potential for Food Applications

Overwhelming Demand for Alternative Protein Sources Makes Algal

Proteins to Enjoy Center Stage Presence: An Outlook

Growth Drivers of Algae Proteins

Challenges

Product Types of Algae Protein: Spirulina and Chlorella Account

for Majority of the Market

World Algae Protein Products Market: Percentage Breakdown:

(2020) of Revenues and % CAGR (2020-2027) for Spirulina,

Chlorella, and Other Products

Sources of Algae Protein

World Algae Protein Products Market by Source (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Freshwater Algae Protein,

and Marine Algae Protein

Analysis by Application: Dietary Supplements Account for the

Largest Share

World Algae Protein Products Market by Application (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Dietary

Supplements, Food Products, Animal Feed, and Other

Applications

Regional Analysis: Europe and North America Lead the Algae

Protein Market

World Algae Protein Products Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Algae Protein Products Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario: Exciting Algae-Oriented Developments

Recent Market Activity

Product of Select Leading Companies in Algae Protein Market

Algae Proteins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Algae Proteins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Changing Protein Consumption Worldwide

Food Needs of Expanding Global Population Improve Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Algae Proteins in Dietary Supplements

World Dietary Supplements Market Revenues (in %) by Form for

the Year 2019

Growing Image of Algae as a Smarter Source of Protein Bodes Well

Algae Proteins Gain Traction in Food Products

Food Companies Taking Notice of Algae for Future Food Applications

Algae in Animal Feed Applications

World Animal Feed Market Revenues (in %) by Livestock Type for

the Year 2019

Algaculture Trends Favor Growth

Seaweed Production Grows

Rising Production of Microalgae

New Algal Protein Based Food Products Augurs Well

Consumer Focus on Natural Ingredients & Clean Label



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

