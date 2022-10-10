Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820699/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) estimated at US$989.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Enterprise Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 36.8% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 32.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $365.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 42.4% CAGR
- The Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$365.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 42.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.3% and 28% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 32.1% CAGR.Robotics Segment to Record 25% CAGR
- In the global Robotics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 25% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$151.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$702.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s
the New Normal?
Global Information Technology Market Growth Outlook (In %) For
Years 2019 Through 2025
Semiconductor Industry Experiences Disruptions
An Introduction to Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM)
Operation of MRAM
Structure and Fabrication of MRAM
Critical Characteristics of MRAM
Types of MRAM
Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory
Technology of the Future
Enterprise Storage: The Leading Application Market
Developed Economies Lead, Developing Economies Poised for High
Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support
Growth of MRAM Market
Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
MRAM Set to Emerge as Persistent Memory for Numerous Applications
Low-power Consumption Benefit of MRAM
MRAM Moves into Embedded Space
Increasing Competitiveness of Embedded MRAM (eMRAM) with Other
Memory Technologies: Price in $/Gb by Memory Type for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
eMRAM Holds an Edge Over Other Memory Technologies: Comparing
Power, Performance, Area, and Availability of SRAM, eMRAM,
eFLASH, PCM, RRAM, and FeFET
Second Generation STT-MRAM to Grab Growing Share of MRAM Market
STT-MRAM Finally Comes to Market Replacing Embedded NOR Flash
STT-RAM to Emerge as a Potential Leading Memory Type in the
Embedded Emerging NVM Market
Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues in Standalone and Embedded Memory Segments by
RRAM, STT-MRAM and PCM
Challenges Confronting Fabrication and Testing of STT-RAM
Potential for MRAM to Replace SRAM and DRAM
Growing Memory Requirements of Data Centers to Propel MRAM Market
Data Centers Continue to Gain Importance: Presenting
Opportunities for MRAM Market
Global Data centers Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019
Through 2025
Data Center IP Traffic Growth Worldwide: Global Data Center IP
Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and
Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
Power, Cost, and Time Saving Advantages of STT-MRAM to Drive
Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers
Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the
Period 2015-2021
Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices:
Opportunity for MRAM Market
Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT
Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In
Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Rapidly Growing AI/ML Market Presents Growth Opportunities for
MRAM Adoption: Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Revenues in
US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Storage Solutions Gives
Impetus to MRAM Market
Installed Base of Data Storage Capacity (in Zettabytes) for
2019, 2020, and 2024
MRAM Emerges as a Possible Option for Post-Flash Solid-State
Storage
MRAM Emerges as the Next Stage for Solid State Storage
MRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected
Automobiles
Toggle MRAM Preps for 5G Revolution
Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM
Quad MTJ with STT-MRAM Technology to Enable Advanced Edge
Devices for Emerging Applications
Rising Use of MRAM in Automotive Industry
Need for Radiation-Hardened ICs Hold Potential for MRAM in
Satellites and Spacecrafts
High Resistance to Radiation Makes STT-MRAM Perfect for Space
Applications
Advancements in MRAM Augurs Well for the Market
Energy Efficient MRAM Developed by a South Korean Research Team
Tohoku University Research Team Develops High Speed SOT Magneto
Resistive RAM
Researchers at NTHU Manipulates MRAM by Working with the
Electron Spin
IBM Developing STT-MRAM Technology
Research Focus on Using Antiferromagnets for MRAM Catches Pace
Select Startups Set to Scale up Computer Memory with Promising
MRAM Solutions
Testing Becomes Important for a Good MRAM Memory
Challenges Confronting Making and Testing of STT-MRAM
