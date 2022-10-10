Global Durable Medical Equipment Market to Reach $290 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Durable Medical Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960905/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Durable Medical Equipment Market to Reach $290 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Durable Medical Equipment estimated at US$182.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$290 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$235.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Personal Mobility Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $69 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

- The Durable Medical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$69 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.3 Billion by the year 2027.

- Other Equipment Types Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

- In the global Other Equipment Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 537 Featured)

Arjo AB

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Compass Health Brands

General Electric Company

Getinge AB

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Medical Depot, Inc. dba Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Medline Industries, LP.

Medtronic Plc

Nihon Kohden Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Sunrise Medical Limited





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

COVID-19 Impact on Durable Medical Equipment (DME)

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Durable Medical Equipment - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

475 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Durable Medical Equipment (DME)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Durable Medical Equipment Market Set to Witness Significant Growth

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Drive Market Growth

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Aging Population Drives Demand for Durable Medical

Equipment

EXHIBIT 3: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 4: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 5: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in

Select Countries for 2020E

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand

for Blood Glucose Monitors Market

EXHIBIT 6: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 7: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030

and 2045

EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)

Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality

EXHIBIT 9: Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in

Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2019

High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Drive Growth of

Oxygen Equipment and Nebulizers Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage

of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

EXHIBIT 11: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Age Group and

by Region: In Percentage

EXHIBIT 12: Prevalence Percentage of COPD, Asthma, and Allergic

Rhinitis for Select Countries: 2016

EXHIBIT 13: Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries

(2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by

Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK

Personal Mobility Devices: Need for Mobility Drives Market Growth

EXHIBIT 14: Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Breakdown

(in %) by Product Type: 2021

Favorable Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market

Strengthen Market Prospects

Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Elderly & Disabled

for Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment

EXHIBIT 15: Global Wheelchairs Market Breakdown by Region/

Country (in %): 2021

Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual

Wheelchairs Drive Demand

High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients

Rising Incidence of Neurological Conditions Drives Market Growth

EXHIBIT 16: Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic

Disorders in the US

Technologically Advancements Drive Durable Medical Equipment

Market

AI & IoT: Inescapable Trends for Durable Medical & Remote

Monitoring Equipment

Connected Devices: Bright Future of Home Patient Care

Advances Crystalizing Value Proposition of Durable Medical

Equipment

Connected Durable Medical Equipment

Reimbursement Remains Key Determinant of Health of Durable

Medical Equipment

Coverage under Medicare



About Reportlinker

