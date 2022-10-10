Global Power System State Estimators Market to Reach $935.1 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power System State Estimators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959760/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Power System State Estimators Market to Reach $935.1 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power System State Estimators estimated at US$559.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$935.1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027. Power Control Centers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$580.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Utility State Estimator segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

- The Power System State Estimators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$173.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

CYME International T&D Inc.

DIgSILENT GmbH

Energy Computer Systems

ETAP/Operation Technology, Inc.

General Electric Company

NEPLAN AG

Open System International, Inc.

Powerworld Corporation

Resource Innovations, Inc.

Siemens AG

SKM Systems Analysis Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959760/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Power System State Estimators - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

30 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal: Beyond the

Current Challenges, the Pandemic Will Fuel Energy Transition

Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

After Getting Hit the Hardest, the Clean Energy Segment Bound

to Rebound

Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Recommendations for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-

Pandemic Era

State Estimator and State Estimation: An Introduction

Power System State Estimators: Prelude

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Power System State Estimators Market by Software Type:

(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Power Control

Centers, and Utility State Estimator

World Power System State Estimators Market by Solution (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Weighted Lease Square:

(WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV), and Other Solutions

Regional Analysis

World Power System State Estimators Market by Region:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Power System State Estimators Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and

Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Distribution State Estimators: Taking Power Network Modeling to

Next Level

Dynamic Power State Estimators for Large-Scale Power Systems

D-P2N2 Approach for State Estimation of Large-Scale

Distribution Grids

New Estimator Deals with Power System Uncertainties Brought by

Renewable Integration

MSE-based State Estimators for DERs

Conditional GAN for Power System State Estimation

State Estimation Remains Integral to Next-Generation Power Systems

New Approach to Mitigate Impact of System Frequency Variability

on State Estimation

Power Grid Modernization Implies Upgrades in Policy Regimes &

Infrastructure

Growing Need to Increase Power T&D Efficiency Bodes Well

Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by Region

(in %) for 2020 and 2040

Relevance in Renewable Energy Based Power Projects

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy

Sources in Select Countries

Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source:

2018

Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure Elevates Demand

Electricity Demand Patterns

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement:

(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North

America over the Period 2010-2030

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Power System State

Estimators

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050

World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 &

2040

Rising Investments in Smart Grids Bodes Well

Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018,

2021 and 2024

Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020

Distributed Generation Offers Opportunities

World Distributed Generation Market by Geographic Region (2021 &

2027) - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle

East and Africa

New Boundary Defense Mechanism to Prevent Cyberattacks on Power

System State Estimation



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Control Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Power Control Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Control Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Utility State Estimator by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Utility State Estimator by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Utility State Estimator

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Weighted Lease Square (WLS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Weighted Lease Square (WLS)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Weighted Lease Square

(WLS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Least Absolute Value (LAV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Least Absolute Value (LAV)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Least Absolute Value

(LAV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transmission Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Transmission Network by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Transmission Network by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distribution Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Distribution Network by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Distribution Network by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Power System State Estimators Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

System State Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and

Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Power System State Estimators

by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square

(WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Power System State Estimators

by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value

(LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and

Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

System State Estimators by Application - Transmission Network

and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Power System State Estimators

by Application - Transmission Network and Distribution Network

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Software - Power Control

Centers and Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility

State Estimator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease

Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least

Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and

Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Application - Transmission

Network and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Transmission Network and

Distribution Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Power System State Estimators Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Software - Power Control

Centers and Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility

State Estimator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease

Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least

Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and

Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Application - Transmission

Network and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Transmission Network and

Distribution Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Power System State Estimators Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Software - Power Control

Centers and Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility

State Estimator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease

Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least

Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and

Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Application - Transmission

Network and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Transmission Network and

Distribution Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Power System State Estimators Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Software - Power Control

Centers and Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility

State Estimator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease

Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least

Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and

Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Application - Transmission

Network and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Transmission Network and

Distribution Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Power System State Estimators Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Software - Power Control

Centers and Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility

State Estimator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease

Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least

Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and

Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Application - Transmission

Network and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Transmission Network and

Distribution Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Power System State Estimators Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Software - Power Control

Centers and Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility

State Estimator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease

Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least

Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and

Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Application - Transmission

Network and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Transmission Network and

Distribution Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Software - Power Control

Centers and Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility

State Estimator Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease

Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least

Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and

Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power System State Estimators by Application - Transmission

Network and Distribution Network - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Transmission Network and

Distribution Network Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Transmission Network and Distribution Network for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Power System State Estimators Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

System State Estimators by Software - Power Control Centers and

Utility State Estimator - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Power System State Estimators

by Software - Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Software - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Power Control Centers and Utility State Estimator for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

System State Estimators by Solution - Weighted Lease Square

(WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Power System State Estimators

by Solution - Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value

(LAV) and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power System State

Estimators by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV) and

Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959760/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________