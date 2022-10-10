ZeroFox Exhibits at Gitex Global, Highlighting External Cybersecurity Market Presence in the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, will exhibit at Gitex Global which starts today and runs through October 14 at the Dubai World Trade Center. Gitex Global is the largest and most inclusive tech show in the global digital economy. Conference attendees can visit with ZeroFox representatives who will be demonstrating recent product innovations in external cybersecurity at stand G5 at booth A1 in Hall 1.



Cybersecurity incidents in the Middle East are skyrocketing, with Mohamed al-Kuwaiti, the head of United Arab Emirates Government Cyber Security, telling CNBC that the UAE witnessed a 250% increase in cyber attacks in 2020 marked by more frequent ransomware and phishing incidents. ZeroFox has a significant presence in the Middle East, with many customers in the energy, manufacturing, and government sectors. As threats from outside the enterprise perimeter continue to explode, it is vital to an organization's integrity to implement proactive protection from brand to domain to social media and the deep and dark web.

“The frequency and scale of external cyber attacks globally reached an all-time high in 2021, impacting organizations of all sizes and across all geographic regions and verticals,” said ZeroFox Vice President of MEA/APAC Sales, Gabe Goldhirsh. “Attacks are hitting organizations harder than ever and costing them millions so there has never been a more pivotal time to invest in protecting your company and reducing risk. At ZeroFox we’re proactively exposing and disrupting cyber-threats across the web to protect our customers from adversaries that are lurking outside the firewall.”

For all media inquiries related to ZeroFox, or to schedule a meeting during Gitex Global, please email zerofox@skyya.com.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Malory Van Guilder

zerofox@skyya.com

Investor Relations

Marc P. Griffin, ICR

Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com