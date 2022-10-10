Global Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) Market to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956320/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. User Provisioning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27.3% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single Sign-on segment is readjusted to a revised 28.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.8% CAGR
- The Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.3% and 23.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.8% CAGR.Governance & Compliance Management Segment to Record 24.8% CAGR
- In the global Governance & Compliance Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$298.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured)
Amazon Web Services
Broadcom, Inc.
Centrify Corporation
Dell Technologies
Google Cloud
HP Enterprise
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
Micro Focus
Microsoft Corporation
Okta, Inc.
OneLogin, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Ping Identity Corporation
Sailpoint Technologies Inc
Salesforce.com, Inc.
Ubisecure, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cloud IAM Poised to Benefit from the Stable Growth for the
Global IAM Market
Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Significant Advantages of Cloud IAM Amidst Rising Security
Threats Supports Market Growth
Emergence of New and Complex Cyber Threats to Organizational IP
Turns Focus onto Cloud IAM
Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry
for the Years 2017 and 2018
Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type for 2017
and 2018
Enterprises Migrating to Cloud Fuel the Demand for Cloud IAM
Solutions
Cloud-Related Challenges: % of Companies Facing Challenge by
Company Size
Multi-Cloud A Preferred Strategy for Large Enterprises:
Percentage Breakdown of Cloud Strategy by Companies
Cloud IAMaaS Continues to Gain Traction
Increasing Use of IoT Infrastructure Spurs Demand for Cloud IAM
Number of IoT Active Device Connections (in Billions) for the
Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises Presents Opportunity for
Cloud IAM
BYOD and Cloud Services to Drive Cloud IAM Market
Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 and 2025
Internet-Oriented Businesses Face Security Issues including
Identity Theft Challenges for Enterprises and Industries,
Driving Need for Cloud IAM Solutions
Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage
Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2019
Changing Compliance and Regulatory Environment and Growing
Financial Pressures Drive Cloud IAM Market
Defining Cloud IAM Policy: Essential Element of Cloud IAM Strategy
Market Set to Benefit from the Growing Demand for Cloud-Based SSO
Key Technology Trends in IAM and Cloud IAM Markets
